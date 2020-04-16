Senate may amend rules for holding virtual session

ISLAMABAD: The Senate appears set to amend rules to provide for holding of its virtual session in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Members from the opposition at the first meeting of the Senate’s business advisory committee, held on Wednesday through video link, called for convening of a regular session of the house.

Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz told Dawn that the opposition had no answer as to how members advocating for social distancing would stay safe in such a case.

He said Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala had proposed screening of members at their entry to the house.

Mr Faraz said virtual sessions would have no legal status because there was no room in the existing rules for them.

Sanjrani refers matter to the committee on rules of procedure and privileges

He said Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who presided over the meeting, asked the Senate’s committee on rules and privileges to make suggestions for amending the rules.

According to a press release issued by the Senate Secretariat, the business advisory committee deliberated on the emerging scenario amid Covid-19 and discussed in detail the hardships being faced in transacting the legislative business. The Senate chairman, at the outset, remarked that parliament has to play a more robust role in the current crisis as there is a need for a national response to overcome the pandemic. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan apprised the meeting that federal and provincial governments have taken a unanimous decision to extend the lockdown till April 30.

There is a need to consider overall situation with regard to the lockdown, precautionary protocols and the risk factors involved before taking any decision. Parliamentary leaders participating in the discussion also floated various proposals for convening senate sessions and committee meetings.

Mr Sanjrani observed that important legislation was pending, but the decision to convene Senate session required detailed examination of the existing rules and procedures.

He referred the matter to the Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges for a report and said that any decision to convene the Senate session would be taken in accordance with the recommendations of that committee.

He said economic fallout of the crisis could not be ignored and parliament had to take a lead in this regard with special reference to the upcoming budget.

Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N in the Senate Mushahidullah Khan told Dawn that he advocated for holding of regular sessions. He pointed out that the Iranian parliament met at the same place the very next day after its 200 members were killed in a bomb blast and the British parliament continued to meet during the Second World War when bombs were dropping on London. “Why the Senate cannot meet when military, judiciary, police, NDMA, volunteers and others are playing their role,” he asked.

Parliamentary Leader of the PPP Sherry Rehman called for making the rules and arrangements for an online session as well as the regular session of standing committees.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Ms Rehman said that parliament’s urgent role of scrutinising government, authorising spending, making laws, and providing leadership during difficult times must be upheld.

“While Pakistan faces a risk of increased cases and casualties, the federal government’s decision-making, effectiveness of lockdowns as well as its health and economic policies remain questionable. The need for a consensus on effectively managing this state of emergency is greater than ever. The Senate of Pakistan, while ensuring no province is left behind in the decision-making process, needs to advocate for unity and cohesion to cope with this pandemic in the best interest of the public,” she said.

Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Swati, Senators Sitara Ayaz, Mohammad Ali Saif, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Anwarul Haq Kakar and Aurangzeb Khan Aurakzai, and Senate Secretary Dr Akhtar Nazir were present in the committee room during the meeting, while Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq, Sherry Rehman, Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Usman Khan Kakar, Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini and Sirajul Haq participated in the meeting through video link and gave recommendations.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2020