DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 16, 2020

Pakistan included in G20 debt relief plan

Khurram HusainUpdated April 16, 2020

Email

People offer food to daily wage workers in Lahore on April 15. — AP
People offer food to daily wage workers in Lahore on April 15. — AP

KARACHI: Pakistan has been included in the group of countries eligible for debt relief on all principal and interest payments to official bilateral creditors announced by the G20 countries in their Riyadh meeting on Wednesday.

The G20 grouping had been urged by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to extend debt relief to the poorest countries to free up their resources for the Covid-19 related challenge instead.

Read: PM Imran asks world for debt relief in war on Covid-19

On Wednesday, the G20 made the decision to include all countries grouped under the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) to be eligible for debt relief under the proposed plan. The IDA group contains 76 countries of which Pakistan is one. The G20 worked with a grouping of African countries as well as the multilateral lenders IMF and WB to decide on the terms of the debt relief.

The suspension period for debt relief will start from May 1 and continue till Dec 1, 2020. All debt service falling due in this period will be packaged into a new loan on which the payments will not start until June 2022. Then it will be paid over the subsequent three years. A standardized term sheet has been made for all the payments clubbed under the relief plan.

In the meantime, the G20 countries will consult with the IMF and WB on whether the suspension period should be extended to June 2021 or not, depending on how the Covid related challenges are shaping up by then.

The full definition of what is included in the definition of “official bilateral” creditors is yet to be decided. The IMF will be responsible for drafting the rules of how this definition is to be applied. Authorities in Pakistan are confident, but not yet certain, that the definition will be broadly applicable on all categories of debt on which the country has servicing obligations this year, including bilateral reserve extension facilities extended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia chairs the group currently, and hosted the meeting from Riyadh. “All bilateral official creditors will participate in this initiative” a communique issued after the meeting said. Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who currently chairs the group, said this means “poor countries don’t need to worry about repaying over the course of the next 12 months.”

An IMF report shows Pakistan has $12.731 billion of external debt repayment obligations in FY2021 that could be subject to treatment under the debt relief plan. Although the plan targets official bilateral creditors, it is understood by authorities around the world that commercial creditors will also be asked to follow the same template. Pakistan has $2.545bn of debt service payments owed to commercial creditors next fiscal year, of which $2.3bn is to China.

After this, $6.744bn is owed to non Paris Club bilateral creditors, of which $3.48bn is to China, $2.245 to Saudi Arabia and $1bn to the UAE. After this the country has $1.627bn payments to multilateral creditors, of which half is to the Asian Development Bank and the rest to the World Bank. Paris Club creditors, who are also to be included in the terms of the debt relief plan, are owed $787 million next year, with Japan and France accounting for the bulk of the amount.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (86)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hari
Apr 16, 2020 08:17am
The benefits only 25 poor countries in the world.
Recommend 0
American by Heart
Apr 16, 2020 08:18am
Pakistan needs to ask China to forgive the debts as most of the debt is with them. Iron brother will defiantly write off the debt.
Recommend 0
Reham K
Apr 16, 2020 08:18am
What a shame, 2 countries Started from same spot 73 years ago, one country is still surviving on handouts, the other a member of G20 giving out the handouts!
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Apr 16, 2020 08:20am
Congratulations!!
Recommend 0
Proud indian
Apr 16, 2020 08:21am
so some relief for time being ,
Recommend 0
We will See
Apr 16, 2020 08:21am
Apt photo.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Apr 16, 2020 08:23am
Great job PMIK. It’s a step in the right direction to help fight Coronavirus pandemic. All debt must be waived off for all countries. This team rocks!!!
Recommend 0
Rahim
Apr 16, 2020 08:31am
Not sure if CPEC and other Chinese loans will be waived, if it is then it is a huge win-win for all parties involved. We can redirect some of the money to the development of Saarc countries, they are in dire need of cash. PMIK will be the best ever leader from the whole of Asia.
Recommend 0
Rehmatullah
Apr 16, 2020 08:35am
Pakistan is included - in the list of countries to receive donations from donations. India is included - in the list of G20 countries MAKING the donations.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 16, 2020 08:35am
So is now India paying Pakistan via G20? Will IK and Qureshi accept money from India?
Recommend 0
Kris
Apr 16, 2020 08:37am
According to a study, Pakistan owes approximately 10Bn dollars for each of the next 3 years to various creditors. With a forex reserve of just 11-12 billion dollars, and a dwindling forex inflow from KSA due to low oil prices, this is is going to be tough.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 16, 2020 08:38am
Remember it is only debt deferral, not debt write off. Debt services will be made separate loan.
Recommend 0
ABCD
Apr 16, 2020 08:38am
Congratulations to IK for his persistent appeal to world leaders. Unfortunately, loans are not written off but postponed. IK should continue his fighting for a great cause.
Recommend 0
Aslam
Apr 16, 2020 08:38am
India is one of the G20 countries.SO,indirectly taking money from India
Recommend 0
Munna
Apr 16, 2020 08:40am
Congratulations! The biggest success from the Foriegn Office‌!!
Recommend 0
Ghazi
Apr 16, 2020 08:43am
Why this benefit to only bottom poorest country... What about other developing countries.
Recommend 0
Asif Khan
Apr 16, 2020 08:45am
For kind information, India is a prominent member of G20.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 16, 2020 08:47am
Excellent work, Khan! Look at all these Indians trying their best, and failing to hide their frustration.
Recommend 0
Ding Dong
Apr 16, 2020 08:47am
Dont have big dreams of debt being written off. Everything comes with a catch.
Recommend 0
G20 India
Apr 16, 2020 08:48am
You are welcome, pakistan. G20 Member: India.
Recommend 0
Taftan
Apr 16, 2020 08:49am
Cpec loans are not part of g20. Pakistan can borrow 13 billion usd and pay Chinese
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 16, 2020 08:50am
Indians haters yesterday: Pakistan excluded from relief. Time to celebrate. Indians today: "I hate myself".
Recommend 0
Nitin
Apr 16, 2020 08:53am
@Rahim, its deferred not waived.
Recommend 0
Top class
Apr 16, 2020 08:54am
@Hari, you mean to say 25 poorest countries of the world lineup?
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Apr 16, 2020 08:55am
Problem is just postponed, debts are not waived off. Pakistan need get the house in order before time to repay debts comes.
Recommend 0
Vishu123
Apr 16, 2020 08:59am
Will pakistan take money from India (G20 member).
Recommend 0
deva
Apr 16, 2020 08:59am
great achievement of IK. congrats pakistan
Recommend 0
Tushar
Apr 16, 2020 09:00am
India is a member of G20 group and Mr. Modi had spoken to SA's MDS a few weeks ago, just after the SAARC conference, to call for the meeting and help poor countries to fight this china virus.
Recommend 0
Ramsay Bolton
Apr 16, 2020 09:00am
@American by Heart, Why write off, Iron brother will waive off.
Recommend 0
Kareem
Apr 16, 2020 09:14am
Finally our IK and FM Qureshi efforts paid off. These richer countries must no forget our contributions in the past.
Recommend 0
Azis Khan
Apr 16, 2020 09:14am
@Rahim, hope you read the article properly. the debt is not written off, just that it is packaged into a new loan with payments from 2022. So dont start celebrating thinking free money now in hand.
Recommend 0
Raj
Apr 16, 2020 09:15am
India being a member of the G-20 should think of supporting debt relief for Pakistan also as a good will gesture. Pakistan can start a new era with india by putting aside the differences and try to resolve the issues and open up trade which will create an inter-dependent situation where both will be finding it difficult to pursue antagonist policies against each other. Just a suggestion. Hawks from both sides will always try to paint religious, ethnic colour and may not allow such ideas. Upto the governemnts of both india and pakistan.
Recommend 0
Kareem
Apr 16, 2020 09:15am
We should control carefully our loan intake. If possible we must ask for interest free loans.
Recommend 0
Truimph
Apr 16, 2020 09:19am
Its just postponement of EMIs not write offs
Recommend 0
prasannan
Apr 16, 2020 09:21am
@Fastrack, Do you know , India is a member in G20 Nations
Recommend 0
pakistani
Apr 16, 2020 09:27am
@Fastrack, seriously, are you proud of success in loan deferment?? I don't know what to say
Recommend 0
Dimran Khan
Apr 16, 2020 09:29am
This is G-20 bilateral debt relief, meaning any debt taken from any G20 country bilaterally. This is not IMF debt relief.
Recommend 0
Bhuwan
Apr 16, 2020 09:31am
@Fastrack, Dear Friend, India is one of the donor in G20. So it is generosity not the frustration. It is the right time to do some retrospection to understand and check what went wrong in past because both the countries (India and Pakistan) got the independence on same day and same year but India did some good progress in all areas while Pakistan is still struggling to pay the debt. It is not the time to pin point each other. Look inside and decide what to fix and how to fix. No harm in asking your neighbor for help. Why your prime minister or president who recently visited chine are not asking china to write-off the debts and loans. No one has heard this request from any of your leader. World is in this virus epidemic because of China and WHO inattentive approach. So each one has right to ask china. Hope you understand.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 16, 2020 09:33am
@Fastrack, Nice ones.
Recommend 0
Slotrack
Apr 16, 2020 09:33am
This extra money should be given to China to pay for CPEC interest.
Recommend 0
Slotrack
Apr 16, 2020 09:34am
Since Chinese virus caused this downturn, China should write off CPEC debt fully
Recommend 0
tahira_qadir
Apr 16, 2020 09:36am
Need bank of china
Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 16, 2020 09:36am
@Justice, How does its India paying, only the existing debts due and debt servicing will be deferred and Pakistan has no debts from India. First read the facts before commenting non sense
Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Apr 16, 2020 09:40am
PM IK must be relieved. He had been asking for debt relief / loan waiver / donations from Pakistanis living abroad. One question was put to him by Canada based news channels - what happened to donations collected in name of “Dams”. Money and Dams, both are forgotten.
Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Apr 16, 2020 09:41am
@American by Heart, China never does charity - it does only and only business.
Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Apr 16, 2020 09:42am
@Reham K, No improvement in sight either.
Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Apr 16, 2020 09:43am
@Rahim, China never does charity.
Recommend 0
ON .
Apr 16, 2020 09:44am
"extend debt relief to the poorest countries " Quite an achievement. Good job IK
Recommend 0
Nasir
Apr 16, 2020 09:45am
Indians are obsessed with Pakistan and it is because not the current state of affairs but because thousand years rule of Sultans and Mugals at India. They are Still suffering with inferiority complex and their rage is still bursting on Indian Muslims and Pakistan. I would say to them let go of the past
Recommend 0
ON .
Apr 16, 2020 09:48am
If payment is moved to 2022, country will have long term economic suffering. Try to get rid of loans asap
Recommend 0
ON .
Apr 16, 2020 09:49am
Create new ministry for debt management.
Recommend 0
A.
Apr 16, 2020 09:54am
Congratulations..
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 16, 2020 09:59am
Big economies should take care of minnows.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 16, 2020 10:02am
@Fastrack, "Indians haters yesterday: Pakistan excluded from relief. Time to celebrate. Indians today: "I hate myself"." PTI govt yesterday: We are poor , please help us . PTI govt today : We still need funds and debts write off . PTI govt tommorrow : We beg to say you that we are hungry . PPP & PML-N : Whatever the situations are , we will try our best to relief our nation . This makes a difference ...
Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Apr 16, 2020 10:03am
India is in G20 and Pakistan in debt relief group.
Recommend 0
Saqib-ur-Rawah Moosvie
Apr 16, 2020 10:06am
Imran intellectualised !!!
Recommend 0
T-man
Apr 16, 2020 10:26am
@Reham K, India was already a country when Pakistan separated. Pakistan started from zero, India didn't. In today's world it doesn't take long for a country to make progress. India is a prime example. Pakistan will rise too - it is just a matter of time. Meanwhile, you can keep on hating.
Recommend 0
Hemant
Apr 16, 2020 10:28am
@Reham K, deep meaningful statement
Recommend 0
Dharmendra Kumar Sharma
Apr 16, 2020 10:32am
Good decision At least poor people of these countries will get some relief. It is time to help each other for sake of humanity.
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 16, 2020 10:35am
Don't expect china to write off our debt....helping a poor nation is simply not in their dna.....
Recommend 0
Sj
Apr 16, 2020 10:39am
Congratulations, money is coming to Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Razzak
Apr 16, 2020 10:44am
@Fastrack, you made my day.. India is a G20 member.
Recommend 0
Manoj
Apr 16, 2020 10:45am
Being poor helps. Pakistan elite loots (by overcharging ghost projects) the multi-lateral funds for their fun and the poor of Pakistan pays.... failing which the rich countries pay. Irony of life.
Recommend 0
Azad J
Apr 16, 2020 10:49am
I can smell burning neighbours. Hats off to IK the first leader in the world to have seen Bad Financial Times due to Covid 19 and requested debt relief.
Recommend 0
Anjum
Apr 16, 2020 10:50am
@Fastrack, India is not hating you and agreed to donate bro!
Recommend 0
Atif
Apr 16, 2020 10:58am
Pakistan is not a poor country. It is a rich country inhabited by poor people.
Recommend 0
Good Point
Apr 16, 2020 11:05am
@Rahim, It is not a waiver at all. It is only a deferral of due repayment amounts up to end of 2020. No country or institution is so large hearted as to waive off billions of dollars of loans.
Recommend 0
Love
Apr 16, 2020 11:07am
@American by Heart, not before he trades some interest
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 16, 2020 11:13am
G20 member India is also asking IMF for assistance to the tune of 4 billion USD. Read this in multiple indian papers. Google it. And enjoy.
Recommend 0
Imran Sheikh
Apr 16, 2020 11:27am
@Reham K, that other country has higher Hunger Index and 22% of their Population live below poverty line while the former only has 4%.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 16, 2020 11:35am
@Faisal, Accept the fact that India is part of G20. G20 is helping Pakistan. No one can deny that.
Recommend 0
Imran Sheikh
Apr 16, 2020 11:38am
@Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, but what about India where alot more percentage of people live below poverty line?
Recommend 0
Thiru
Apr 16, 2020 11:52am
@Rahim, It is getting repackaged into a new loan to be repaid in three years with dignity intact.
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Apr 16, 2020 11:54am
@Reham K, It is because India has been actively involved in terrorist activities across Pakistan (sent spy to commit subversive activities in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Baluchistan province)..Indian politicians and army generals has openly accepted these claims. Pakistan has Indian spy in custody, who confessed bombings in Karachi and Baluchistan. .In 2014, India killed our innocent APS school children and teachers by hiring terrorists from Afghanistan. Our past politicians invested looted money in India and betrayed Pakistan. The people of Kashmir have been living under since since 1947. Daily cease fire violations at LOC. After all these happenings, today Indian economy has boiled to futile, billions of Indians are either homeless or unemployed. India has the highest suicide rate in the world. Pakistan s still rising under the new leadership. India cannot rise under the leadership of murderer PM Narendra Modi, who is accused of killing 3,000 Muslims in 2002 in Gujrat, India. .
Recommend 0
Bhavin
Apr 16, 2020 12:42pm
Headline and Image are same.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 16, 2020 12:49pm
@INDEPENDENT , This! Great eye-opener.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 16, 2020 01:05pm
@Reham K, unfortunately,Pakistan had corrupt governments and since 1980 onward till 2019, the leaders either manipulated the rules for their vested interests or just blantantly collected illegal wealth at the cost if poor people. It is unfortunate. Yes. India ,fortunately got a solid base through Nehru jee and other allies. They were great leaders you had in begining. Now in 2019,the country has started as it was in 1947. It will take its latent period. If we had Nehru jee and Gandhi jee instead of Zua ul Haque and Sharifs-we would be better off.
Recommend 0
Vicky
Apr 16, 2020 01:09pm
Some Relief from Debts.
Recommend 0
Manoj Kumar
Apr 16, 2020 01:29pm
Please understand its is only deferring the loans not waiving them.
Recommend 0
Sachin verma
Apr 16, 2020 01:30pm
Is Pakistan poorest country ??
Recommend 0
TriStar
Apr 16, 2020 01:37pm
@Jai Moolchandani, well said sir..
Recommend 0
Mangoman
Apr 16, 2020 01:48pm
@American by Heart, You are kidding right?
Recommend 0
Fradi
Apr 16, 2020 01:49pm
@Rehmatullah, Picture perfect sir .
Recommend 0
Vikas
Apr 16, 2020 01:54pm
@Reham K, How beautifully put.
Recommend 0
Pushpendra S Matharu
Apr 16, 2020 02:14pm
@Kareem, What contribution?
Recommend 0
Raju
Apr 16, 2020 02:40pm
@Kareem, What contribution?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A season of regrets

A season of regrets

Do ordinary Pakistanis not behave as responsible citizens because they aren’t treated as citizens?

Editorial

April 16, 2020

Maintaining lockdown

PICTURES of crowded vegetable markets in some of Pakistan’s largest cities in recent days paint a grim picture of...
April 16, 2020

SBP Act

THE State Bank is a central pillar of Pakistan’s economic management, and any reform of its constitutive law,...
April 16, 2020

Trump’s ego

ONCE again, US President Donald Trump has let his ego get the better of him. In the midst of a pandemic, he has...
April 15, 2020

Domestic violence

WHEN governments around the world first began announcing lockdown measures to stop the spread of the novel...
April 15, 2020

A risky choice

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has announced a continuation of the lockdown for another two weeks — but there will be...
Updated April 15, 2020

Back to the future?

Amidst a once-in-a-century pandemic, there is a sense of déjà vu in the lofty halls of the Supreme Court.