Today's Paper | April 15, 2020

4 policemen held after aerial firing to control mob kills woman in Karachi

Imtiaz AliApril 15, 2020

Policemen had resorted to aerial firing to control a "mob", says area SHO. — AFP/File
Four police officials were arrested on Wednesday after they resorted to aerial firing in PIB Colony which resulted in the death of a woman, area Station House Officer (SHO) Shakir Hussain said.

According to Hussain, a scuffle had broken out between volunteers of two welfare organisations who had arranged a ration distribution drive in the Nishter Basti area on Tuesday without informing the district administration. Police arrived to control the situation and the four officials resorted to aerial firing after they were pushed by the crowd.

On bullet hit a woman, who was standing by a window in her house. According to the police, she sustained a head wound and was taken to a private hospital where she passed away.

Her body has been moved to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre where a post-mortem examination has yet to be conducted. Hussain said that the police were waiting for a medical report and a complaint by the victim's family to file formal charges against the arrested officials.

Senior Superintendent of Police (East) Tanveer Alam, however, told the media that the victim's family has decided not to file a complaint. A case will be registered nonetheless, with the State as complainant, because "no one is above the law", Alam said.

