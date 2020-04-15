DAWN.COM

China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days, alleges report

APUpdated April 15, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the novel coronavirus prevention and control work at Anhuali Community in Beijing, China, February 10. — Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the novel coronavirus prevention and control work at Anhuali Community in Beijing, China, February 10. — Reuters

In the six days after top Chinese officials secretly determined they likely were facing a pandemic from a new coronavirus, the city of Wuhan at the epicentre of the disease hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people; millions began traveling through for Lunar New Year celebrations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the public on the seventh day, January 20. But by that time, more than 3,000 people had been infected during almost a week of public silence, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press and expert estimates based on retrospective infection data.

Six days.

That delay from January 14 to January 20 was neither the first mistake made by Chinese officials at all levels in confronting the outbreak, nor the longest lag, as governments around the world have dragged their feet for weeks and even months in addressing the virus.

But the delay by the first country to face the new coronavirus came at a critical time — the beginning of the outbreak. China’s attempt to walk a line between alerting the public and avoiding panic set the stage for a pandemic that has infected almost 2 million people and taken more than 126,000 lives.

“This is tremendous,” said Zuo-Feng Zhang, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “If they took action six days earlier, there would have been much fewer patients and medical facilities would have been sufficient. We might have avoided the collapse of Wuhan’s medical system”.

Other experts noted that the Chinese government may have waited on warning the public to stave off hysteria, and that it did act quickly in private during that time.

But the six-day delay by China’s leaders in Beijing came on top of almost two weeks during which their National Centre for Disease Control did not register any cases from local officials, internal bulletins obtained by the AP confirm. Yet during that time, from January 5 to January 17, hundreds of patients were appearing in hospitals not just in Wuhan but across the country.

It’s uncertain whether it was local officials who failed to report cases or national officials who failed to record them. It’s also not clear exactly what officials knew at the time in Wuhan, which only opened back up last week with restrictions after its quarantine.

But what is clear, experts say, is that China’s rigid controls on information, bureaucratic hurdles and a reluctance to send bad news up the chain of command muffled early warnings. The punishment of eight doctors for “rumour-mongering,” broadcast on national television on January 2, sent a chill through the city’s hospitals.

“Doctors in Wuhan were afraid,” said Dali Yang, a professor of Chinese politics at the University of Chicago. “It was truly intimidation of an entire profession".

Without these internal reports, it took the first case outside China, in Thailand on January 13, to galvanise leaders in Beijing into recognising the possible pandemic before them. It was only then that they launched a nationwide plan to find cases — distributing test kits, easing the criteria for confirming cases and ordering health officials to screen patients, all without telling the public.

The Chinese government has repeatedly denied suppressing information in the early days, saying it immediately reported the outbreak to the World Health Organisation.

“Allegations of a cover-up or lack of transparency in China are groundless,” said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a Thursday press conference.

The documents show that the head of China’s National Health Commission, Ma Xiaowei, laid out a grim assessment of the situation on January 14 in a confidential teleconference with provincial health officials. A memo states that the teleconference was held to convey instructions on the coronavirus from President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, but does not specify what those instructions were.

“The epidemic situation is still severe and complex, the most severe challenge since SARS in 2003, and is likely to develop into a major public health event,” the memo cites Ma as saying.

The National Health Commission is the top medical agency in the country. In a faxed statement, the Commission said it had organised the teleconference because of the case reported in Thailand and the possibility of the virus spreading during New Year travel. It added that China had published information on the outbreak in an “open, transparent, responsible and timely manner,” in accordance with “important instructions” repeatedly issued by President Xi.

The documents come from an anonymous source in the medical field who did not want to be named for fear of retribution. The AP confirmed the contents with two other sources in public health familiar with the teleconference. Some of the memo’s contents also appeared in a public notice about the teleconference, stripped of key details and published in February.

Under a section titled “sober understanding of the situation,” the memo said that “clustered cases suggest that human-to-human transmission is possible.” It singled out the case in Thailand, saying that the situation had “changed significantly” because of the possible spread of the virus abroad.

“With the coming of the Spring Festival, many people will be traveling, and the risk of transmission and spread is high,” the memo continued. “All localities must prepare for and respond to a pandemic.”

In the memo, Ma demanded officials unite around Xi and made clear that political considerations and social stability were key priorities during the long lead-up to China’s two biggest political meetings of the year in March. While the documents do not spell out why Chinese leaders waited six days to make their concerns public, the meetings may be one reason.

“The imperatives for social stability, for not rocking the boat before these important party congresses is pretty strong,” says Daniel Mattingly, a scholar of Chinese politics at Yale. “My guess is, they wanted to let it play out a little more and see what happened.”

In response to the teleconference, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Beijing initiated the highest-level emergency response internally, level one, on January 15. It assigned top CDC leaders to 14 working groups tasked with getting funds, training health workers, collecting data, doing field investigations and supervising laboratories, an internal CDC notice shows. The memo directed Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, to begin temperature checks at airports, bus and train stations, and cut down on large public gatherings.

The National Health Commission also distributed a 63-page set of instructions to provincial health officials, obtained by the AP. The instructions ordered health officials nationwide to identify suspected cases, hospitals to open fever clinics, and doctors and nurses to don protective gear. They were marked “internal” — “not to be spread on the internet,” “not to be publicly disclosed”.

In public, however, officials continued to downplay the threat, pointing to the 41 cases public at the time.

“We have reached the latest understanding that the risk of sustained human-to-human transmission is low,” Li Qun, the head of the China CDC’s emergency centre, told Chinese state television on January 15. That was the same day Li was appointed leader of a group preparing emergency plans for the level one response, a CDC notice shows.

On January 20, Xi issued his first public comments on the virus, saying the outbreak “must be taken seriously” and every possible measure pursued. A leading Chinese epidemiologist, Zhong Nanshan, announced for the first time that the virus was transmissible from person to person on national television.

If the public had been warned a week earlier to take actions such as social distancing, mask wearing and travel restrictions, cases could have been cut by up to two-thirds, one paper later found. An earlier warning could have saved lives, said Zhang, the doctor in Los Angeles.

However, other health experts said the government took decisive action in private given the information available to them.

“They may not have said the right thing, but they were doing the right thing,” said Ray Yip, the retired founding head of the US Centres for Disease Control’s office in China. “On the 20th, they sounded the alarm for the whole country, which is not an unreasonable delay.”

If health officials raise the alarm prematurely, it can damage their credibility — “like crying wolf” —and cripple their ability to mobilise the public, said Benjamin Cowley, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong.

The delay may support accusations by US President Donald Trump that the Chinese government’s secrecy held back the world’s response to the virus. However, even the public announcement on January 20 left the US nearly two months to prepare for the pandemic.

During those months, Trump ignored the warnings of his own staff and dismissed the disease as nothing to worry about, while the government failed to bolster medical supplies and deployed flawed testing kits. Leaders across the world turned a blind eye to the outbreak, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for a strategy of “herd immunity” — before falling ill himself. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro sneered at what he called “a little cold”.

The early story of the pandemic in China shows missed opportunities at every step, the documents and AP interviews reveal. Under Xi, China’s most authoritarian leader in decades, increasing political repression has made officials more hesitant to report cases without a clear green light from the top.

“It really increased the stakes for officials, which made them reluctant to step out of line,” said Mattingly, the Yale professor. “It made it harder for people at the local level to report bad information.”

Doctors and nurses in Wuhan told Chinese media there were plenty of signs that the coronavirus could be transmitted between people as early as late December. Patients who had never been to the suspected source of the virus, the Huanan Seafood Market, were infected. Medical workers started falling ill.

But officials obstructed medical staff who tried to report such cases. They set tight criteria for confirming cases, where patients not only had to test positive, but samples had to be sent to Beijing and sequenced. They required staff to report to supervisors before sending information higher, Chinese media reports show. And they punished doctors for warning about the disease.

As a result, no new cases were reported for almost two weeks from January 5, even as officials gathered in Wuhan for Hubei province’s two biggest political meetings of the year, internal China CDC bulletins confirm.

During this period, teams of experts dispatched to Wuhan by Beijing said they failed to find clear signs of danger and human-to-human transmission.

“China has many years of disease control, there’s absolutely no chance that this will spread widely because of Spring Festival travel,” the head of the first expert team, Xu Jianguo, told Takungpao, a Hong Kong paper, on January 6. He added there was “no evidence of human-to-human transmission” and that the threat from the virus was low.

The second expert team, dispatched on January 8, similarly failed to unearth any clear signs of human-to-human transmission. Yet during their stay, more than half a dozen doctors and nurses had already fallen ill with the virus, a retrospective China CDC study published in the New England Journal of Medicine would later show.

The teams looked for patients with severe pneumonia, missing those with milder symptoms. They also narrowed the search to those who had visited the seafood market — which was in retrospect a mistake, said Cowling, the Hong Kong epidemiologist, who flew to Beijing to review the cases in late January.

In the weeks after the severity of the epidemic became clear, some experts accused Wuhan officials of intentionally hiding cases.

“I always suspected it was human-to-human transmissible,” said Wang Guangfa, the leader of the second expert team, in a March 15 post on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform. He fell ill with the virus soon after returning to Beijing on January 16.

Wuhan’s then-mayor, Zhou Xianwang, blamed national regulations for the secrecy.

“As a local government official, I could disclose information only after being authorised,” Zhou told state media in late January. “A lot of people didn’t understand this.”

As a result, top Chinese officials appear to have been left in the dark.

“The CDC acted sluggishly, assuming all was fine,” said a state health expert, who declined to be named out of fear of retribution. “If we started to do something a week or two earlier, things could have been so much different.”

It wasn’t just Wuhan. In Shenzhen in southern China, hundreds of miles away, a team led by microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung used their own test kits to confirm that six members of a family of seven had the virus on January 12. In an interview with Caixin, a respected Chinese finance magazine, Yuen said he informed CDC branches “of all levels,” including Beijing. But internal CDC numbers did not reflect Yuen’s report, the bulletins show.

When the Thai case was reported, health authorities finally drew up an internal plan to systematically identify, isolate, test, and treat all cases of the new coronavirus nationwide.

Wuhan’s case count began to climb immediately — 4 on January 17, then 17 the next day and 136 the day after. Across the country, dozens of cases began to surface, in some cases among patients who were infected earlier but had not yet been tested. In Zhejiang, for example, a man hospitalised on January 4 was only isolated on January 17 and confirmed positive on January 21. In Shenzhen, the patients Yuen discovered on January 12 were finally recorded as confirmed cases on January 19.

The elite Peking Union Medical College Hospital held an emergency meeting on January 18, instructing staff to adopt stringent isolation — still before Xi’s public warning. A health expert told AP that on January 19, she toured a hospital built after the SARS outbreak, where medical workers had furiously prepared an entire building with hundreds of beds for pneumonia patients.

“Everybody in the country in the infectious disease field knew something was going on,” she said, declining to be named to avoid disrupting sensitive government consultations. “They were anticipating it".

Coronavirus
World

Comments (76)

bhaRAT©
Apr 15, 2020 04:28pm
Things do get out of hands sometimes. Important thing is to learn from your mistakes.
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Apr 15, 2020 04:28pm
Rest of world should teach China a lesson.... it wont be easy knowing economical dependency on them however, still we should try Chinese ruling party is too ambitious and cruel and can go to any extend for Chinese dominance. Wold should unite and wake up
Recommend 0
Roger / USA
Apr 15, 2020 04:38pm
Obviously you cannot accept China’s criticism and will call it rumors from western press.
Recommend 0
HZR
Apr 15, 2020 04:51pm
All authoritative regimes have this problem of massaging data but the result is-great cost to human lives.All they are worried about is their reputation
Recommend 0
F
Apr 15, 2020 04:56pm
Regardless of what happened later, Any country in world would have though again and again before declaring it source of panedemic.
Recommend 0
Guest
Apr 15, 2020 04:57pm
Learn lessons now. No point crying over spilt milk
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 15, 2020 05:01pm
Mistake by China, experiencing first encounter, caused 82000 cases. Blunders of Trump, having all the time in the world, cost 614,000 cases.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Apr 15, 2020 05:05pm
Well known secret. Trump is right when it comes to China not sharing critical data regarding the pandemic.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 15, 2020 05:08pm
"Even the public announcement on January 20 left the US nearly two months to prepare for the pandemic. Trump ignored the warnings of his own staff." Enough said.
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 15, 2020 05:11pm
Shame on China.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Apr 15, 2020 05:15pm
Finally the truth has come out for the whole world.Shame on China for causing so many deaths around the world.People are still crying for the loss of their loved ones.
Recommend 0
Alka
Apr 15, 2020 05:15pm
If the public had been warned a week earlier to take actions such as social distancing, mask wearing and travel restrictions, cases could have been cut by up to two-thirds, one paper later found. An earlier warning could have saved lives, said Zhang, the doctor in Los Angeles.
Recommend 0
IndranilM
Apr 15, 2020 05:25pm
Eight Wuhan medical workers who sounded the alarm on the virus at the end of December 2019 were accused of spreading fake news and reprimanded by police.
Recommend 0
Ratan
Apr 15, 2020 05:26pm
For years now, Beijing has tried to position China under the Communist Party as the champion and leader of a new, emerging, post-American global order, but fails miserably for containing the virus.
Recommend 0
Karmi
Apr 15, 2020 05:35pm
It started from Dec 1st week. Never trust any Chinese data
Recommend 0
Jai
Apr 15, 2020 05:43pm
China 'concealed' coronavirus from West and is trying to evade blame.
Recommend 0
Vicky Bhatia
Apr 15, 2020 05:45pm
There is deep anger all over the world, except Pakistan, at what they see as having been inflicted on all by China, and China is evading a good deal of responsibility for the origin of the virus, for failing to deal with it initially.
Recommend 0
Tahir Ahmed
Apr 15, 2020 05:47pm
WHO has got serious questions to answer about its performance, but anger should be directed against China.
Recommend 0
Mangoman
Apr 15, 2020 05:50pm
Finally someone has the backbone to publish an open secret. Kudos Dawn.
Recommend 0
Makeinbharat
Apr 15, 2020 05:53pm
@Fastrack, two wrongs make the first one right?
Recommend 0
Yes
Apr 15, 2020 05:54pm
Those 6 days when the Chinese kept quiet is costing the whole world a massive economic and more importantly a massive humanitarian loss. It will take some time for people to let go the past because this virus is just about warming up for bigger losses coming up.
Recommend 0
wshaikh22
Apr 15, 2020 06:00pm
Please don't trust western media
Recommend 0
Bryan Joseph
Apr 15, 2020 06:08pm
@bhaRAT©, Why so much linency for China. You are otherwise critical.
Recommend 0
Jg
Apr 15, 2020 06:12pm
Now only option is a economic distancing from China
Recommend 0
Sujoy Mitra
Apr 15, 2020 06:19pm
@Fastrack, Who cares what US did as it affected its own citizens only, but China is responsible for more than 2 million infections worldwide. How can you compare this?
Recommend 0
baspin
Apr 15, 2020 06:38pm
@wshaikh22, we will trust pakistan and china
Recommend 0
Slimebay
Apr 15, 2020 06:44pm
China is the real culprit.
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Apr 15, 2020 06:45pm
Chinese ambition to become number one economic and military power in the world is well known.
Recommend 0
Reader
Apr 15, 2020 06:46pm
This is not the first and last virus, there will be many more in years ahead, so all governments need to know that and plan immediately. There has to be better communication, it can start for any reason, this is not something that be forecast.
Recommend 0
N_Saq
Apr 15, 2020 06:49pm
I am not sure why are they blaming China. China did what China thought was right and sounded the alarm when they thought was the right time. If they sounded the alarm earlier and nothing happened then everyone would have been laughing at China because even after China sounded the alarm, no one took it seriously. In US Trump and the Republican party kept calling it a Democratic and Chinese hoax to make things difficult for the President. People were laughing at it, playfully touching everything to ridicule the Chinese warning and same was the case in Europe no matter how much the main news media was warning about it. They called it fake media until some higher ups started to go down with the virus and virus has already spread then they got serious. This is nothing but Western media ploy now trying to go malign China. It is called crying over spilled milk now. Everyone should sit back and look at their own actions. Time to fix it and not cry about it otherwise we go nowhere.
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 15, 2020 06:53pm
It's time for world to unite against Chinese atrocities....how a country can ruin lives of people around the globe due to their secretive policy.....pakistan must demand compensation from China to fight against this pandemic....
Recommend 0
Tangocharlii
Apr 15, 2020 06:55pm
Once the dust settles down China has to a lot to answer. Meanwhile it should ban the wet markets and stop the research on bats as most of the virus comes from these mammals
Recommend 0
Jinnah
Apr 15, 2020 06:57pm
Blaming China for the pandemic is misleading because no at the time knew it was a pandemic it takes time for a virus to unfold to realise and derive at a conclusion to declare an pandemic. The west and especially the US were aware of the unfolding situation in China, but they lacked the will or courage to protect their citizens placing their economy's before human life, it's ultimately greed that is causing unprecedented loose of life in the west, China managed to mitigate the loose of it's citizens once they became aware of the nature of the beast. If there is anyone to blame it's the nations now pointing fingers at China for their own incompetence and greed driven capitalism.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 15, 2020 07:01pm
No one can break Pakistan China friendship.
Recommend 0
ratan bhai
Apr 15, 2020 07:06pm
There are several viral infections still hidden-Hantavirus etc.in china more problems soon for innocent world.
Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Apr 15, 2020 07:16pm
And how long did it take Trump to finally admit that Corona is a real issue for Americans? No one knew that this was going to spread like this. Even many in Pakistan still believe that this is nothing. Only kills old people who are already sick. Every single nation who has a fatality including US and Pak could have done things better and quicker. China isn't the only one to blame
Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Apr 15, 2020 07:17pm
Every country kept things hushed to save its economy and stop panic among its people. China isn't the only one
Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Apr 15, 2020 07:25pm
Where is spoke person of Pakistan? no statement of rejection till now. We reject and stabd with iron brother.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 15, 2020 07:30pm
That is the problem of close society. Chinese even has not disclose even the actual deaths.
Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Apr 15, 2020 07:30pm
If it’s ok that China informed the public on day 7, was US prepared during whole scenario to tackle the situation in its own country?
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 15, 2020 07:50pm
World has learned a Lesson, Never Trust Chinese
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Apr 15, 2020 08:03pm
@bhaRAT©, China is in trouble. Caught red handed.
Recommend 0
Kris
Apr 15, 2020 09:04pm
Chinese government is busy creating fake alibi. Never trust the Communists Party. They only care about their own survival.
Recommend 0
Rao
Apr 15, 2020 09:05pm
@Jinnah, I believe that your point of view is pretty accurate. Now it is just a blame game. We know where the virus came from. Western nations were a bit late to react to it. They have to point to the source or their people will lose faith in their administration.
Recommend 0
sidney sridhar
Apr 15, 2020 09:31pm
Unfortunately, economic growth at any cost to keep China's citizens happy comes at a price. This virus has shown that China and the whole world has paid a huge price by delaying or suppressing facts
Recommend 0
Voice OF Reason
Apr 15, 2020 09:52pm
A rumor is one thing that gets thicker instead of thinner as it is spread.
Recommend 0
Nand
Apr 15, 2020 09:55pm
Just go to Social Media where the Chinese people are saying that their own population were not informed. Chinese doctors were telling their authorities it is a new disease. All of them were publicly humiliated. Same way they fooled WHO.
Recommend 0
sohail
Apr 15, 2020 09:56pm
it's amazing. this looks like manufactured virus.
Recommend 0
Informed indian
Apr 15, 2020 10:02pm
The only honorable option for China is, - apologize and seek forgiveness from the world - financially compensate for the pandemic - vacate its P5 seat in the UN.
Recommend 0
Kant
Apr 15, 2020 10:03pm
You can run but cannot hide. China, no matter what it says, has lost credibility. Just think, China claims only 83k+ cases and only little over 3300 deaths. Who can believe these statistics, when in the western countries, with far more superior health system, several times more deaths been reported. In spite of the reports of actual data coming out of the Chinese non-government sources? China has manufactured information.
Recommend 0
SS
Apr 15, 2020 10:07pm
It's time for all the responsible countries in the world to teach a lesson to China and countries that blindly support them for the benefit they get from China...
Recommend 0
Pulakeshi
Apr 15, 2020 10:14pm
Whatever the Chineses did...love it.
Recommend 0
schali
Apr 15, 2020 10:21pm
@Guest, How many times the world can afford to allow split milk? Look at the devastation it has caused in human health and living hood.
Recommend 0
Asad
Apr 15, 2020 10:34pm
Now the rhetoric would be against China. A predictable response from the US controlled media. So what was US and UK administration doing since 31st December? Sleeping?
Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Apr 15, 2020 10:52pm
The whole world knows that China is at the root of 60-70% of all global diseases, pollution and waste of precious resources.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 15, 2020 11:39pm
Deadly lethal Coronavirus was an unprecedented virus that took China, WHO, and whole world by surprise. That’s a fact. Now instead beating the bushes, the whole world must take it as a collective challenge. The invention of drug & vaccine is the only option.
Recommend 0
sujit
Apr 15, 2020 11:39pm
@Fastrack, who is the origin? China or USA? Do you think whatever the figures China is saying are right??
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 15, 2020 11:48pm
Even today China doesn't know how and from where the coronavirus came and how it become stronger than China in the Western world to become pandemic.
Recommend 0
Dexter Angelino
Apr 16, 2020 02:43am
Why does everyone blame China? Isn't it obvious?
Recommend 0
PUB
Apr 16, 2020 02:53am
China should be held accountable for the lapses on its part to inform the world. Their death numbers are suspicious.
Recommend 0
Wise Owl
Apr 16, 2020 03:23am
@Karmi, Never trust any Chinese anything, period!
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 16, 2020 03:49am
@Fastrack, no blunder from trump he is the best president of USA. China has to pay the world.
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 16, 2020 03:50am
With all the China mess what will happen to CPEC?
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 16, 2020 03:52am
@Karmi, Chinese are 100% fake
Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Apr 16, 2020 04:08am
@Fastrack, you must be kidding, hey? First, after China's misinformation, nobody believes China's statistics except China lackeys. Second, it was President Trump that closed down flights to China and soon after Europe and then the UK against the advice of his advisers and the WHO, that saved million of US lives. Thirdly, unlike China, the US is not a dictatorship where a presidential degree could enforce public safety standards all over the country in hours.
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 16, 2020 04:12am
@bhaRAT©, really ?
Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Apr 16, 2020 05:13am
Just proves that it's a Paper Tiger.
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Apr 16, 2020 05:42am
China is sneaky. Now it is trying exploit the virus and make money while other economies suffer.
Recommend 0
Stay Home
Apr 16, 2020 06:00am
@Kant, china is now second in economy after US and soon will overpower their economy as well. China have far better health system than most of the European Countries. European and US Health system and their administration have been badly exposed. In order to maintain some dignity, the Western powers are shifting the blame on China. Face saving at its worst.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Apr 16, 2020 06:52am
That’s impossible. Our brother nation is very transparent.
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Apr 16, 2020 06:55am
So, who cares if China didn't inform its public. China did what no one can do to control the spread of the virus.
Recommend 0
ajay
Apr 16, 2020 07:43am
Now China will make big money by selling its vaccine
Recommend 0
Kubendra
Apr 16, 2020 07:49am
SARS, MARS, COVID19, are the biological weapons spread out by China
Recommend 0
deva
Apr 16, 2020 07:57am
china should be bar to trade with any country
Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 16, 2020 08:00am
Who said you could trust the Chinese government... W H O... Gordon D. Walker Canada
Recommend 0
S .Khan
Apr 16, 2020 08:03am
China is as guilty as WHO Ethiopian Chemist ...
Recommend 0

