Murad praises PM Imran for building consensus on lockdown measures

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah speaking at a press conference on April 15. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for building consensus among the provincial and federal governments regarding lockdown measures in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Shah said the decision that was taken during yesterday's meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) was that the lockdown in the country should be extended.

"I am happy that the rest of the provinces decided to implement this. There are exceptions [to the lockdown], but they are calculated ones."

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that the restrictions imposed by the government on public gatherings, assemblies and the opening of educational institutions would remain in place for another two weeks.

Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar had also said that the government had "identified industries where there is a low risk of the virus spreading" and they will be allowed to operate with standard operating procedures in place.

In today's press conference, the chief minister said that while there was an agreement to extend the lockdown in the country, there were certain items on the agenda regarding which the provincial governments and the Centre did not see eye to eye.

"Some provinces and the federal government had wanted to reopen certain businesses. We opposed the idea for allowing tailors, electricians and plumbers to reopen their businesses," he said.

However, we did concede that plumbers and electricians, that visit homes to provide services, will be allowed to work, after implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government, he said.

Today's remarks by the Sindh chief minister come just days after he lashed out at the federal government for its "mixed signals" which he said made the lockdown imposed in the province ineffective.

But in sharp contrast to his earlier criticism, CM Shah conceded that "at first we did not understand why the construction industry needed to be opened" but that in the briefing yesterday, the prime minister "explained that it was the second largest sector in Pakistan following agriculture" and was crucial to the economy, he said.

"Eventually all provinces agreed on easing some curbs."

'Stricter lockdown'

The chief minister said that citizens should refrain from thinking that the lockdown for the next two weeks had been eased. "It is a stricter lockdown. There are just a few exceptions."

He proceeded to explain that all businesses/essential services that have been granted permission to operate, will only be able to do so after ensuring the SOPs outlined by the government.

"For factories, the administration will have to arrange transport for workers and will have to compile lists regarding the details of all employees. Further, buses will bear the name of the industry in question and will only be filled up till one third of their capacity."

He added that no construction site is open at the moment. They will only be allowed to open after implementing the SOPs, he said, adding that all builders will need prior permission from the administration to begin operations.

Regarding home delivery for food businesses, the chief minister said that none of the restaurants will be allowed to resume deliveries without adhering to the guidelines issued by the government.

He added that there will be some relaxations made at eateries frequented by labourers and daily wagers as those do not have the option to deliver food.

Commenting on congregational prayers, Shah said: "Mosques were open and prayers are being held but with restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather."

He added that a concrete decision regarding congregational prayers will be taken after reaching an agreement with religious scholars.

Shah also had a message for the younger generation, working in essential services, that will leave their homes to go to their jobs.

"The virus affects the elderly very fast. When you go home, disinfect yourself and stay away from the older people in your house.

"Saving one life is equivalent to saving humanity," he said.

'Some Covid-19 deaths going unreported'

At the beginning of his press conference, Shah said he feared the actual number of deaths from Covid-19 was higher than what was currently being reported.

"Known deaths, where the patient tests positive and they die, are so far 41 in Sindh. However, you may have also seen reports about dead bodies being brought to hospitals, which experts say cannot be tested for the coronavirus."

There are some deaths we feel are due to Covid-19 but they have not been confirmed, he said. "The burials for these patients were carried out according to the guidelines specified. There were 15 such cases."

Shah went on to say that a stigma has been created regarding the special precautions for the funerals and burials of Covid-19 patients due to which many families were staying quiet and burying their loved ones in silence.

He explained that according to the World Health Organisation, Sindh was the only province that was conducting Covid-19 testing according to the guidelines issued by the UN health body.

"But if we feel as though some cases are slipping through the cracks, then I fear there are some cases that are going undetected."

rising star
Apr 15, 2020 02:41pm
Wheat money scam being divided?
Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 15, 2020 02:48pm
Not egoistic like Imran Khan.
Recommend 0
Riaz
Apr 15, 2020 02:58pm
CM you and your team have no credibility in front of the nation, except those who are on your payroll, You worked but your back image is do dirty,
Recommend 0
anonymous
Apr 15, 2020 02:59pm
(He added that no construction site is open at the moment. They will only be allowed to open after implementing the SOPs, he said, adding that all builders will need prior permission for the administration to begin operations.) If this is true why is bahria town karachi open from 13 April, they are calling there non labour employees to office..thus risking so many families of Karachi.
Recommend 0
PK
Apr 15, 2020 03:17pm
Prominent ulema say lockdown not applicable to mosques, congregational prayers to begin
Recommend 0
zain
Apr 15, 2020 03:29pm
thanks finally ppp is realizing that we are not like western countries and cant afford complete lockdowns we need a balancing act
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 15, 2020 03:33pm
'"I am happy that the rest of the provinces decided to implement this. There are exceptions [to the lockdown], but they are calculated ones."' What did IK say before, social distancing, restricted movements but no total lockdown due to the poor. You said the same thing now, but in different way. Just follow the Great Khan, not your' selected', chairman.
Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 15, 2020 03:35pm
@Riaz, come out of your hatred. The CM is working day and night to handle this crises. Learn to appreciate when it is due.
Recommend 0
haris
Apr 15, 2020 03:39pm
@Riaz, I don't think this is the time of hurling such comments. CM Sindh along with CMs of all provinces are working hard to fight the pandemic. Federal Govt. is supporting to their capacity. I guess we should appreciate and support the Govt. in these challenging times.
Recommend 0
Killer
Apr 15, 2020 03:46pm
What consensus?? IK kept saying that lockdown was not possible and instead went around asking other countries to give Pakistan debt relief.
Recommend 0
Jamal
Apr 15, 2020 03:48pm
Software updated?!!!
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 15, 2020 04:09pm
In their heart of hearts, opponents know how good a leader Imran is. And Murad's speech was good too.
Recommend 0
Sharath Chandra
Apr 15, 2020 04:27pm
It was not consensus but ignorance and lack of knowledge.
Recommend 0
Analyst
Apr 15, 2020 04:37pm
This is for the first time that Sindh Government is looking relevant in Sindh.
Recommend 0
Rangaraaghavachari
Apr 15, 2020 04:59pm
Big joke ! No one including IK knows whether there is a lockdown ? He has no influence or control !
Recommend 0
Naveed
Apr 15, 2020 05:04pm
Sindh government as always looting the money they are on purpose destroying businesses in Karachi Shameless people. Vast majority of 12 billions goes to bilawal and zardari houses
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 15, 2020 05:15pm
A smart gimmic.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 15, 2020 05:41pm
Very nice. Responsible attitude. No time for politics. May be time for Imran and his Ministers to learn.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 15, 2020 07:36pm
No doubt, real truth finally prevails with a big bang.
Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 15, 2020 07:54pm
Sind Govt is taking credit for doing nothing. PPP has literally destroyed Sindh in last 10 years. Still people are so much brain washed that they don't even know who is giving them support money.
Recommend 0
Skeptic
Apr 15, 2020 08:01pm
How quickly they change their tunes! But tomorrow is another day.
Recommend 0
kaspar
Apr 15, 2020 08:26pm
There should be one paramount consideration, and one only, that is to save lives. complete lockdown is the answer. PM is prone to mixing things up. CM should not fall in his trap of confusion, duplicity and double talk!
Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 15, 2020 08:32pm
For the first time sense has prevailed.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 15, 2020 08:42pm
Love you and proud of CM Sir.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 15, 2020 08:44pm
Bravo CM Sir you won it ...
Recommend 0
Gaz
Apr 15, 2020 09:22pm
So he tried to say the other provinces are following him. Sorry but you wanted to do the Modi approach
Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Apr 15, 2020 10:49pm
A complete confusion in relations between Sindh Government and the Federal government
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 15, 2020 10:51pm
CM Murad praises PM Imran Khan? Nice change in politics, this is the way it should be.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 15, 2020 10:53pm
Shah is absolutely right about PM Khan. Together, all our elected politicians can make a real difference.
Recommend 0
Farhan larik
Apr 15, 2020 11:00pm
Good Job GOS. We trust you.
Recommend 0
Sohail
Apr 15, 2020 11:13pm
Software changed?
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 16, 2020 12:07am
@Riaz, Mr. Riaz, I second you.
Recommend 0
N. Rahim, Canada
Apr 16, 2020 03:35am
@Riaz, Support your comments.
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 16, 2020 04:03am
@Killer, 200% true
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 16, 2020 04:04am
Making base to jump the party?
Recommend 0

