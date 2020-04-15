DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 15, 2020

Gold crosses Rs100,000 per tola

Aamir Shafaat KhanUpdated April 15, 2020

Email

Advance orders for wedding sets – which were placed prior to Ramazan – are down considerably. — AFP/File
Advance orders for wedding sets – which were placed prior to Ramazan – are down considerably. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Local one tola and 10 gram gold price in the country reached a peak of Rs100,400 and Rs86,076, respectively, on Tuesday.

There was a gain of Rs700 and Rs600 in per tola and 10 gram prices from Monday. The local bullion body continues to issue “prices only for idea” since the shutdown of local markets – including jewellery shops – due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The All Sindh Saraf Jewllers Association (ASSJA) quoted world gold price of $1,721, up $31 per ounce from Monday.

President ASSJA, Haroon Rashid Chand said the association is updating local rates based on world markets where bullion is being traded.

“Weekly and monthly verbal dealings are being made among bullion traders all over the country” he claimed.

“The association is also trying to create price awareness among the consumers so that they can are cautious during gold dealings,” Chand said.

The federal government has extended partial lockdown till April 30. The move has affected trade activities in all markets, including jewellery. Currently large wedding functions are banned and as a result most weddings are taking place at home. Since the pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, wedding hall bookings will remain suspended during Ramazan which begins from April 24.

Jewellers are certainly feeling the pinch of trade loss. Advance orders for wedding sets – which were placed prior to Ramazan – are down considerably.

Chairman All Pakistan Jewellers Association (APJA), Mohammad Arshad said online gold trade is thriving in world markets as the yellow metal is considered a safe haven in trouble times.

“However, in Pakistan, online gold trade is hardly one or two per cent. Trading is done in less than five grams instead of one tola or up,” Arshad said.

He added that there is a possibility that some small gold processing factory owners are dealing in online trade due to their social circles.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 15, 2020

Domestic violence

WHEN governments around the world first began announcing lockdown measures to stop the spread of the novel...
April 15, 2020

A risky choice

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has announced a continuation of the lockdown for another two weeks — but there will be...
April 15, 2020

Back to the future?

AMIDST a once-in-a-century pandemic, there is a sense of déjà vu in the lofty halls of the Supreme Court. Not so...
April 14, 2020

Economic projection

THE World Bank has just released its first major report looking in detail at the economic projections for the South...
Updated April 14, 2020

Medics under threat

Underreporting confirmed tests and indulging in a blame game will crush the healthcare system.
April 14, 2020

AJK shelling

AT a time when all responsible states should be concentrating their energies on the battle against Covid-19, India ...