US eyes virus ‘plateau’ as world weighs cautious reboot

WASHINGTON: Corona­virus deaths in hard-hit United States were flat for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with New York’s governor saying the “worst is over” as many countries weighed a gradual reopening of their shattered economies.

Since emerging late last year, the coronavirus pandemic has killed around 120,000 people and infected nearly two million, tipping the world towards a fierce economic recession as more than half of the globe hunkers down at home.

As countries reach different stages of the coronavirus curve, debate is raging over whether to return to normal life and possibly risk a second wave of infections.

Indian Prime Minister Naren­dra Modi told his 1.3 billion citizens their lockdown would remain in effect until May 3 and French President Emmanuel Macron extended his tight measures by another month.

But Italy and Austria reopened some shops and Spain restarted construction and factory work.

In Washington, President Donald Trump stunned reporters by playing a campaign-style self-congratulatory video and bashing the media during a briefing in which he claimed to have saved “tens of thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of lives”.

The US death toll hit 23,200 — by far the worst-affected country — but the president said: “It looks like we’re plateauing, and maybe even in many cases coming down.”

He has repeatedly stressed he wants to open the world’s largest economy as swiftly as possible and is expected to announce a plan this week on how to jumpstart stalled business.

The US president appeared to be supported by the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University showing 1,509 deaths in the country over the past 24 hours — almost identical to the previous day.

In New York, where the virus has killed more than 10,000 people and seen unclaimed victims buried in unmarked mass graves, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the nightmare might be coming to an end.

“The worst is over if we continue to be smart going forward. I believe we can now start on the path to normalcy,” Cuomo told reporters, as Trump said only he had “the ultimate authority” to reopen businesses.

The economic impact in the US and elsewhere could be seen as officials in the southern city of Houston wrapped food in plastic bags and threw them into cars.

“We went to the stores and they are closed. Yes, we had problems to buy food,” said sales assistant Catalina Mendoza Cabrera.

In France, one of Europe’s worst-hit countries, Macron said in a televised address the epidemic was “beginning to steady... (and) hope is returning”. However, he said a strict lockdown in force since March 17 would continue until May 11 — after which schools and businesses could gradually reopen at a “progressive” rate.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari told his citizens they must “endure a little longer” as he also extended a lockdown in key cities, saying: “We must not lose the gains achieved thus far.”

In Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson was recovering after three days in intensive care with the virus, officials warned the peak was still to come and the lockdown there was likely to endure.

In countries seen as further along in the epidemic, life was very gradually beginning the long process of returning to normal, with officials handing out masks to commuters returning to work in Spain.

“It’s wonderful because it’s so necessary and it helps those of us who have to use public transport,” said office worker Jose Antonio Cruces.

Italy reopened some bookshops and laundries on a trial basis on Tuesday, as the number of critically ill patients dropped for the 10th straight day, although the death toll topped 20,000.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned control measures “must be lifted slowly”, noting that coronavirus was 10 times deadlier than the 2009-10 swine flu outbreak.

Australia and New Zealand appeared to be heeding the warning, steeling their citizens for longer restrictions, despite some success in flattening the curve.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2020