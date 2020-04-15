DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 15, 2020

Sindh govt eases lockdown restrictions for 'certain industries' in view of NCC decision

Imtiaz AliUpdated April 15, 2020

Security personnel wearing facemasks stand guard beside containers which authorities sealed after some people tested positive for coronavirus in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP
Hours after the federal government announced the National Coordination Committee's decision to ease some lockdown restrictions across the country, the Sindh government has decided to allow the resumption of certain economic activities, albeit with the condition that they follow precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A notification to this effect issued by the Sindh home department late on Tuesday evening reflected some of the relief measures granted to certain industries in line with the NCC's recommendations.

To remain closed

The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, states that all educational institutions, public places, marriage halls, shopping malls, cinemas, beauty parlours, electronic markets and markets or shops selling non-essential items are to remain closed.

Restaurants too will remain closed for dine-in and take-away, although they are now allowed to deliver at home.

The provincial government has also ordered public places such as beaches, parks and play grounds to be sealed. The ban on religious and social gatherings is also maintained.

Meanwhile, all modes of public transport are also banned.

The notification states that all grocery stores as well as medical stores that are not located close to hospitals are to remain closed between 5pm and 8am. Petrol pumps are also to remain closed during this time.

May open, contingent upon verification

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has decided to allow personnel and entities associated with the following services to resume work, provided they abide by the mandated precautionary measures.

  • Plumbers, carpenters, electricians
  • Dry cleaners, laundry
  • Horticulture, botanical
  • Veterinary services
  • Software, programming
  • Glass manufacturing
  • Bookshop, stationery
  • Construction industry
  • E-commerce (export), business process outsourcing, call centres
  • Energy sector (Gas, LNG, refineries, exploration)
  • Export-oriented industries
  • Industries with labour within premises
  • Industries with low labour component — cement, chemicals and fertilisers
  • Paper and packaging

The notification adds that any business entity found violating the SOPs "shall have the permission given to them during Covid-19 emergency suspended immediately and such work places may be closed".

NCC meeting

Earlier in the evening, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that the restrictions imposed by the government on public gatherings, assemblies and the opening of educational institutions would remain in place for another two weeks, but restrictions would be lifted from some industries so that economic activity may resume.

Sharing the decisions taken by a meeting of the National Coordination Committee with the media, the premier noted that the government had announced a lockdown after 26 cases were confirmed in the country and thanked the public for restricting themselves to their homes in the subsequent days.

He said that all the provinces had also reached "98pc consensus" on which industries to reopen and which would remain closed. The prime minister clarified that the Centre would not impose its decisions onto the provinces, which he said had the right to further delay the opening of industries if they so wished.

Comments (7)

Justice
Apr 15, 2020 01:22am
Think before you act. Simply do NOT follow IK's decisions. He often times is wrong than not...
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 15, 2020 01:34am
Some sense prevails. Good job.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 15, 2020 01:48am
Now that Sind has come to its senses and stated to listen to the government, things will get better in sind.
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 15, 2020 06:53am
Everyday sindh government has new drama.
Recommend 0
Naveed
Apr 15, 2020 07:43am
What about Barbar shops???
Recommend 0
rising star
Apr 15, 2020 08:30am
Where is Imran Khan?
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 15, 2020 10:01am
@Justice, yesterday many other European countries decided same.
Recommend 0

