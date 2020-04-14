91 Tableeghi Jamaat members quarantined in Hyderabad leave for their homes after testing negative

At least 91 Tableeghi Jamaat members who were put in quarantine in different mosques of Hyderabad left for their homes on Tuesday after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Last month, Sindh Inspector General Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar had instructed all police officers to ensure that Tableeghi Jamaat members across the province remain in the Jamaat marakiz (centres) and to consider all such marakiz as quarantine centres.

The decision was made after 36 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Hyderabad's Noor Mosque, where some 200 members were initially quarantined.

Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fuad Soomro confirmed that the Tableeghi Jamaat members who left today were suspected patients and they were only allowed to leave after they completed the mandatory 14 days of quarantine and tested negative. He added that the members were provided transportation to take them home.

According to a notification issued from the office of the District Health Officer, most of the members belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and had come to Hyderabad for routine preaching activities after the formation of groups during the Raiwind Ijtima.

Meanwhile, some 101 members of the Tableeghi Jamaat, who had earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Hyderabad district tested negative on Monday, according to laboratory reports and district administration officials.

They were quarantined in different isolation wards ever since they tested positive in the last week of March.

The deputy commissioner had said however, that repeat tests would be done on Tuesday (today) per the health department’s standard operating procedure (SOP) and if the result remained negative, they would be repatriated to their native districts.

According to the newly-posted DC Hyderabad, double testing was necessary and was in the interest of the patients’ own health. “We want to be sure that these patients are not carriers of the virus and can be allowed to travel to their native districts,” said the DC.

Scores of people had tested positive for the coronavirus after they had gathered for the Tableeghi Jamaat congregation in Raiwind — comprising tens of thousands of people — held from March 11 to 15 near Lahore.

Even though the fast spread of coronavirus in Pakistan had become a known fact, the Raiwind Ijtima had gone on as planned. Punjab government officials had said at the time that all their "pleas" for postponing the congregation in view of the threat of Covid-19 spread had been rejected by the organisers.