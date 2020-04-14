DAWN.COM

Former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz dies of coronavirus

AFPUpdated April 14, 2020

Former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz. — Photo courtesy: Gulf News
Former Pakistani first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz became the first professional player in the country to die after contracting the novel coronavirus, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old first fell ill earlier this month and was put on a ventilator at a hospital in Peshawar after his condition deteriorated. He died late Monday.

“Sarfraz was healthy and lively but some 10 days ago he developed symptoms of the coronavirus and did not survive,” said a family member who spoke to AFP.

Sarfraz, a middle-order batsman, played 15 first-class games in Peshawar and retired in 1994.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed grief over the cricketer's demise in a tweet. It offered its sympathies to Sarfraz's family and friends.

Pakistan has recorded more than 5,800 coronavirus cases to date and 100 deaths.

Late last month, Azam Khan, regarded as one of the greatest squash players, also died from Covid-19 in the United Kingdom.

Azam, 95, had won the British Open four times between 1959 and 1962.

Comments (4)

M.Arshad
Apr 14, 2020 08:21pm
May he be blessed with Jannah. Ameen.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 14, 2020 08:25pm
Azam was 95 year old, he has lived his life well. RIP.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 14, 2020 08:34pm
'Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un'
Recommend 0
Taftan
Apr 14, 2020 08:59pm
How he got corona?
Recommend 0

