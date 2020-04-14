DAWN.COM

Prominent ulema say lockdown not applicable to mosques, congregational prayers to begin

Imtiaz AliUpdated April 14, 2020

Mufti Taqi Usmani (L) and Mufti Muneebur Rehman. – Photo courtesy The Muslim 500/APP
A meeting of ulema and religious scholars from across the country on Tuesday said congregational prayers for the five daily prayers and the Friday prayers would be held in mosques from now, adding however that precautionary measures advised by the government will be implemented.

The statement from the ulema comes as the government announced it would continue the lockdown imposed in light of the coronavirus outbreak, easing restrictions for some industries however, which it said were 'low-risk'.

Authorities in all provinces had officially restricted congregations in mosques, including for Friday prayers, to five people or less since the past two weeks. However, several instances of violation of government orders, and confrontation with police trying to enforce these orders, have been reported since then.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting between representatives from the Jamiat-e-ulema Islam, Jamiat-e-ulema Pakistan, Jamaat-i-Islami and Tanzeem-e-Islami among other religious parties at the Karachi Press Club, Mufti Taqi Usmani, a renowned religious scholar and former judge of the Federal Shariat Court, said it was decided that prayers would be held while observing precautionary measures.

The ulema addressing the media at Karachi Press Club on Tuesday. – DawnNews screengrab
Detailing the precautionary measures, Usmani said there would be proper distance between rows and individuals during congregations. He urged the elderly to pray at their homes and other people to return to their homes as soon as prayers were over.

"In the present conditions, five daily prayers along with precautionary measures are essential," he added.

Prominent religious scholar and chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman said the lockdown was not "applicable to mosques", adding that arrangements would be made for Friday congregational prayers and tarawih in Ramazan.

Calling the congregational prayers a “necessity”, a statement released after the meeting said that it was important to continue the prayers while observing precautionary measures.

The meeting called for the resumption of all congregational prayers including the five daily prayers and the Friday prayers, terming the government’s orders of allowing between three to five people for congregations as “impractical”.

The statement urged elderly people, people affected by the virus or those caring for virus patients to not come to the mosque.

Detailing preventive measures that would be taken, the statement added that carpets would be removed and the floor washed with disinfectant liquid after the prayers, and sanitisers would be installed at the gates of the mosque.

The statement further advised people to perform ablutions at their homes, wear masks and to leave for their homes immediately after prayers ended. It also advised that the Urdu part of the Friday sermon be removed and substituted with five minutes of information about preventive measures for Covid-19.

The decision to reopen mosques by prominent ulema comes a day after senior clerics of Wafaqul Madaris al Arabia warned the government not to further the restrictions on congregations in mosques, which have been imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

'National decision to be taken on April 18th'

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said that a national decision was needed regarding congregational prayers including Friday prayers and tarawih during Ramazan. He added that a session of chief ministers and Azad Jammu and Kashmir president would decide the matter on April 18.

Stressing the need to avoid "local and regional" decisions on the matter, Qadri called for an "air of unity". He added that the government would make arrangements for a "protected from coronavirus and full of worship" Ramazan.

Additional reporting by Javed Hussain.

Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 14, 2020 07:32pm
All the best.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 14, 2020 07:34pm
This is a great decision, prayers is the only salvation.
Recommend 0
Facts Matter
Apr 14, 2020 07:34pm
They are going to destroy all the hard work done so far. Please stop before the damage is done.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 14, 2020 07:35pm
The brainless Mullahs will never understand so don't waste time.
Recommend 0
Ahmed Malik
Apr 14, 2020 07:36pm
One of these maulvis need to contract Covid-19. Perhaps they’ll learn the seriousness of the pandemic.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Apr 14, 2020 07:37pm
Everyone has a fear of their respective business going down.
Recommend 0
jung_2020
Apr 14, 2020 07:37pm
i agree
Recommend 0
jung_2020
Apr 14, 2020 07:38pm
I agree with Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman
Recommend 0
Sardar
Apr 14, 2020 07:38pm
Hope this has been well thought through. Otherwise there will be a massive problem.
Recommend 0
Killer
Apr 14, 2020 07:38pm
Very good. Looking forward to see the results
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Apr 14, 2020 07:38pm
IK bans all gatherings for 14 days and the ulemas refuse to act on it,IK has to act tough against these religious leaders.
Recommend 0
Ahmar Mahboob
Apr 14, 2020 07:38pm
Mullahs vs. COVID19 Round 1 begjns soon... will there be a Round 2?
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 14, 2020 07:40pm
Gang of Fifty will win no matter what you do. Have you heard of a story about a Arab his tent and a camel . Please google if you don't
Recommend 0
Manoj Kumar
Apr 14, 2020 07:41pm
It will be interesting to see how the government responds to this!
Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 14, 2020 07:42pm
Go ahead, men. Most Pakistanis will appreciate your decision. Including your PM.
Recommend 0
ratan bhai
Apr 14, 2020 07:44pm
"In the present conditions, five daily prayers along with precautionary measures are essential," he added. Good logic!
Recommend 0
Ishtiyaq
Apr 14, 2020 07:44pm
Thanks for making things clear. We will follow your orders . Now nobody should criticize.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 14, 2020 07:44pm
It is almost the same behavior as of the Tableeghi jamaat who played a big part in spreading the disease.
Recommend 0
Sheik
Apr 14, 2020 07:45pm
These guys look and act like villains to me.
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Apr 14, 2020 07:47pm
Who runs the country
Recommend 0
Ash Man
Apr 14, 2020 07:52pm
These people will never understand that their actions will harm the very people they represent.
Recommend 0
Ahmed Tariq
Apr 14, 2020 07:53pm
Have they gone bonkers?
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 14, 2020 07:54pm
These fundamentalists will destroy the country. Follow the indian model and clamp down hard on these trouble makers
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 14, 2020 07:54pm
Imran Khan needs to find a back bone
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Apr 14, 2020 07:54pm
IK is powerless in front of Mullahs.
Recommend 0
sri1
Apr 14, 2020 07:55pm
Lovely, we can depend upon our mullahs to do the needful. Now, we can hold them squarely responsible for this decision to murder thousands of the faithful.
Recommend 0
allan
Apr 14, 2020 07:55pm
It is better be safer than sorry. Up to now Pakistan has done well relatively and mosque gatherings will reverse the benefits achieved so for. Careful dont play with Virus...
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 14, 2020 07:55pm
Prayers in mosques of mostly all the muslim countries have been stopped due to Coronavirus , including Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Why the religious leaders of Pakistan have different views? Humans lives are more important. You can pray at home also.
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Apr 14, 2020 07:56pm
Are these guys for real?
Recommend 0
Tara
Apr 14, 2020 07:56pm
Irrespective of religious beliefs, the best proactive measure is to stay at home and follow government orders.
Recommend 0
Cricket Khan
Apr 14, 2020 07:56pm
One question - we blame the politicians so here it - if a person who goes for prayers in the mosque and contracts the virus and die then are these prominent Mullahs responsible? If they take that responsibility then by all means we should agree with them.
Recommend 0
Arffeen Jhon
Apr 14, 2020 07:57pm
These are real enemy of Not only Pakistan but also Humanity
Recommend 0
PK
Apr 14, 2020 07:57pm
Very good
Recommend 0
UmairC
Apr 14, 2020 07:57pm
Very interesting development. Is this a counter reaction to the police prisoning prayer leaders.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 14, 2020 07:57pm
Put these Muftis under arrest. They are trouble makers.
Recommend 0
yogi
Apr 14, 2020 07:58pm
you show them who is the boss; it certainly isn't IK
Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 14, 2020 07:58pm
Mufti Taqi Usmani should explain the masses what sort of precautionary measures will be implemented. Will all these ulemas be providing protective gears to namazis. Why don't they realize that if medical personal despite being provided with all available protective gears are getting effected. I appeal to IK not to give in to their demands as in the case moon sighting otherwise he will be answerable to the nation.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 14, 2020 07:59pm
"Advised people to perform ablutions at their homes, wear masks" You do that 100% and you should br good.
Recommend 0
Rehmatullah
Apr 14, 2020 08:00pm
Excellent! Through their efforts the world will be a better place soon!
Recommend 0
Faif
Apr 14, 2020 08:01pm
Progressive decision.
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 14, 2020 08:01pm
Ha ha ha... Pakistan is run by mullahs and military and not by civilians.
Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Apr 14, 2020 08:01pm
Don’t call them prominent ulemas, rather call them Prominent ignorants.
Recommend 0
Riaz
Apr 14, 2020 08:04pm
This is not the right decision by mulanas. These people will be responsible for death, as a result of this decision.
Recommend 0
Jo
Apr 14, 2020 08:05pm
Interesting going against current advice and practice adopted by all scholars throughout the Muslim world! Ours seem to have a monopoly on the truth!
Recommend 0
Pak
Apr 14, 2020 08:07pm
These molvis are real dangers to Pakistan
Recommend 0
Jk
Apr 14, 2020 08:07pm
Are you kidding? It’s not religious thing. It’s a virus and get ms transmitted from people to people. I think they should be arrested for endangering people’s lives.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 14, 2020 08:09pm
Do we have any guidelines to protect public from GANGOF-50 virus
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 14, 2020 08:10pm
Pakistan government should listen to these learned Ulamas.
Recommend 0
Top class
Apr 14, 2020 08:12pm
Seed of religious extremismom sown long back and time of harvest going on. Seems plan to wipe out entire country.
Recommend 0
Praveen MC
Apr 14, 2020 08:13pm
I think it is high time that health care workers in Pakistan take a stand. They should say they will stay inside their homes if these people are defying order and go outside and do these congregational prayers. There are many health workers affected with COVID-19 while treating these people and some of them have lost their lives. Why should they risk their life to treat these kind of people. Instead of that they can stay at home and be safe and spend time with their loved ones. Some of these workers wouldn't have even hugged their kids for long time in fear of infecting them. Those sacrifices should not be forgotten.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 14, 2020 08:14pm
Government should allow it on the condition that anyone who gets infected from the congregation has to be quarantined, treated, and fed at the expense of these religious parties otherwise pray at home. At every congregation their ID cards should be registered. These ulema and tanzeems are doing this as they have lost their audience hence their power in society not for any other reason.
Recommend 0
Champoo
Apr 14, 2020 08:16pm
Pakistan’s biggest problem are these Mullahs, Muftis and Ulemas, who are illiterate and no brains at all, and guiding the 85% of illetrates into wrong direction.
Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 14, 2020 08:18pm
You dont allow smell of garlic during congregation but you let a deadly virus, how come..?!
Recommend 0
Sanity needed
Apr 14, 2020 08:19pm
Somebody should ask these Ulema to leave these matters to the government. Why on earth do these Ulema have a free ride in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Ghossam
Apr 14, 2020 08:20pm
So why observe any social distancing. Why not all of them go and do some work in Jinnah hospital and other government Covid 19 facilities. More sawab and Shahadat also. Khas Kum Jahan pak
Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 14, 2020 08:20pm
this is crazy, the state needs to step in and forbid this.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 14, 2020 08:23pm
Mullahs are the real movers and shakers in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Apr 14, 2020 08:26pm
It is understood who is ruling Pakistan,not IK.
Recommend 0
sajan
Apr 14, 2020 08:29pm
The doctors and other medical staff in the front line are risking their and their families' health and lives. Those who attend congregational prayers at mosques despite medical advice are risking their health and the health of their families. They should not expect to be given medical attention if they are infected. The least they can do is to sign a declaration that if infected, they and their families will not be given medical attention by a medical support provider.
Recommend 0
Abdul Hadi Khan
Apr 14, 2020 08:38pm
Most irresponsible statements made by the respect religious personalities, Moulana Muneeburrehman and Mufti Taqi Usmani. It will be disastrous for citizens if people start gathering in droves for juma and taravih. Why can’t they respect the laws of the country. They have no right to endanger the lives of other people.
Recommend 0
dar
Apr 14, 2020 08:39pm
I think they are puppets - somebody else is pulling the strings...
Recommend 0
Bakht
Apr 14, 2020 08:43pm
May be this is how Mullahism were to end from the country.
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Apr 14, 2020 08:44pm
Now we understand how tableghi jamat was major factor in spread.. imran khan should leave this buch alone as they will never listen and understand.
Recommend 0
Voice OF Reason
Apr 14, 2020 08:46pm
"In the present conditions, five daily prayers along with precautionary measures are essential," "If you're a preacher, you talk for a living, so even if you don't make sense, you learn to make nonsense eloquently."
Recommend 0
Baber
Apr 14, 2020 08:46pm
Good for Mankind
Recommend 0
Hassan
Apr 14, 2020 08:48pm
Good decision. Hardly any social distancing in markets so its fair to allow congregational prayers in masjids.
Recommend 0
Sarfaraz
Apr 14, 2020 08:52pm
It is a matter of disappointment and shame to see such irresponsible behavior from honorable Ulemas of Pakistan like Mufti Taqi Usmani and Mufti Muneebur Rehman. The government should follow the advice of Medical experts and not the ignorants. They are turning a blind eye to what happened to Tablighi Jamaat congregations. Sure these religious leaders are taking a destructive path and the time will tell this.
Recommend 0
Omar
Apr 14, 2020 08:52pm
The pandemic far worse than Coronavirus is the mindset that people need guidance from these so called “ulema”.
Recommend 0
India
Apr 14, 2020 08:53pm
Good ....go Ahead....
Recommend 0
Hasan
Apr 14, 2020 08:55pm
What nonsense
Recommend 0
Dr Salaria
Apr 14, 2020 08:55pm
If the prominent ulema is saying that The lockdown is not applicable to Mosques then whoever is calling for the lockdown is going against the blasphemy law. Basically no one has the guts to challenge these people.the future of Pak is going to be like Yemen.
Recommend 0
kp
Apr 14, 2020 08:58pm
Indians must not cheer, we have same people coming out on every Friday defying lock down and government just issues a statements. Pakistan is doing much better to contain such people.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 14, 2020 09:00pm
Good going. Wait for the inevitable.
Recommend 0
Mubarik
Apr 14, 2020 09:01pm
@Ibrahim S, "Do we have any guidelines to protect public from GANGOF-50 virus." Simple answer is NO. It may take centuries to find a vaccine for the cure of GANOF-50 virus. Scientists have been trying unsuccessfully for the last fourteen centuries and so far have not been successful.
Recommend 0
Syed Ali Ahmer
Apr 14, 2020 09:14pm
Would these ulema take the blame or responsibility if the virus spread from there side?
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 14, 2020 09:20pm
@LgbtqX, You are very amusing
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 14, 2020 09:21pm
Aren't these 'ulema' and 'muftis' aware that the places where they look for guidance (and more so, money), they're all doing the same thing? The virus doesn't discriminate. There is power in prayer, and what is supposed to happen, will happen but we've also been taught to be careful. The government must step in and be clear-cut about it.
Recommend 0
Mir Ali
Apr 14, 2020 09:22pm
@Pak, Spot on, the have contributed to underdevelopment of Pakistan since its independence.
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Apr 14, 2020 09:27pm
Pakistan is set to become the top Covid-19 affected country in the world, starting with nearly zero infection just about one month ago.
Recommend 0
ak
Apr 14, 2020 09:31pm
21st century Pakistan
Recommend 0
Amit
Apr 14, 2020 09:33pm
Force them to obey law. They are not the law makers.
Recommend 0
Bala
Apr 14, 2020 09:44pm
Round one faith vs reality.
Recommend 0
Praveen MC
Apr 14, 2020 09:47pm
It is time HEALTH WORKERS in Pakistan take a stand. If congregational prayers happen and the govt orders are defied by the Ulema, then the health workers should stay at home. Why to risk their lives for these idiots. There are many health workers who got infected while treating others and some of them lost their lives. There are many health workers who have not gone to their homes because of fear of infecting their kids, parents, loved ones. Many of them even wouldn't have hugged their kids for so many weeks. It is high time the association of health workers and their leaders take a stand. Also, the policemen on the streets who risks infections to prevent the virus spreading.
Recommend 0
Khwaja Tariq
Apr 14, 2020 09:54pm
The religious places all over the world have been locked down. Why mosques cannot be locked down in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
zaidi
Apr 14, 2020 10:01pm
why not make these ulema' responsible for giving last rites to those suffering from COVID?
Recommend 0
Abdur Rahman Khan
Apr 14, 2020 10:04pm
Mullas shall be fully responsible for all and any mishaps from now. Federal and provincial governments must take firm notice.
Recommend 0
Bipin
Apr 14, 2020 10:08pm
These are the true believers.
Recommend 0
NewEra
Apr 14, 2020 10:10pm
Seriously "scholars".
Recommend 0
Saif Rehman
Apr 14, 2020 10:12pm
@Facts Matter, I agree.
Recommend 0
Saif Rehman
Apr 14, 2020 10:13pm
@Surya Kant, So true.
Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 14, 2020 10:14pm
Why thehell did wevote for IK if mullahs r going to destroy everything
Recommend 0
MT Reddy
Apr 14, 2020 10:15pm
Ulemas are having supernatural power so coronavirus will not affect them and also people near them so what they are saying is correct
Recommend 0
shami1
Apr 14, 2020 10:19pm
The virus spread in Pakistan due to these people Zaireen and Tableghi Jamaat. Please stop these people before it is tool late!
Recommend 0
Aslam khan
Apr 14, 2020 10:19pm
Good move
Recommend 0
thinking
Apr 14, 2020 10:22pm
Funny. Imran cant even fix his own people and wants to talk about debt relief for whole developing world.
Recommend 0
Abdul
Apr 14, 2020 10:32pm
@Shahid, mind providing any evidence of the "big part" in your claim? Or is this the typical scholar bashing that's so become the norm in the "educated class"???
Recommend 0
TriStar
Apr 14, 2020 10:33pm
Good going Pakistan. Good Luck...
Recommend 0
Seshagiri Rao
Apr 14, 2020 10:34pm
There should be NO BAN on prayers in Mosques. Everybody should pray everyday in Mosques only., then only Corona can be defeated. Prayers will not go unheard. I support all religious scholars and elders to enforce Congregation and group prayers., all should be in hand-in-hand with each other. Pakistan government should exclude Mosques from the ban.
Recommend 0
J USA
Apr 14, 2020 10:35pm
Just WOW!
Recommend 0
J USA
Apr 14, 2020 10:37pm
@Ibrahim S, good one!
Recommend 0
Sakthi
Apr 14, 2020 10:47pm
Prayer can also be done at their homes.
Recommend 0
Gorden D. Walter
Apr 14, 2020 10:49pm
Why not open business first ? At least that will bring bread and butter to the table. Gorden D. Walter Cameroon
Recommend 0
M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Apr 14, 2020 11:35pm
Jail time will be only solution.
Recommend 0
Dr. Q USA
Apr 14, 2020 11:39pm
Pakistani masses follow them and government has no control over them. Is it the beginning of the end?
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Apr 14, 2020 11:45pm
Let them get infected if they don’t understand the seriousness of the virus
Recommend 0
Shahid Ali
Apr 14, 2020 11:46pm
They want all comforts of science and yet don’t recognize its importance.
Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Apr 14, 2020 11:56pm
IK looks powerless , limited to speeches and monetary requests
Recommend 0
Jinnah
Apr 14, 2020 11:57pm
If the Mullah's go ahead with their self destructive plans, Doctors and Nurses should abandon their posts why should they risk their lives on a daily basis even without PPE, if the Mullah’s are hell bent on adding further burden to their work load, let the Mullah’s cure the sick.
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 15, 2020 12:00am
A total of 3 people should be allowed to hold symbolic congregational prayer.
Recommend 0
jill
Apr 15, 2020 12:00am
Is science abolished in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 15, 2020 12:01am
Any scholar who advises against the order of the administration should be fined.
Recommend 0
MALI
Apr 15, 2020 12:03am
Mullahs fear people may altogether stop coming and start praying at homes. It will be big cut in their money source.
Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 15, 2020 12:16am
The problem isn't just the Mullahs, it's also the weak-minded to follow these people. The Mullah's would have no power over the government if people would stop supporting them.
Recommend 0
Farhan
Apr 15, 2020 12:19am
Simply make these ulema responsible to give care to all corona patients who get the virus by going into congregations. I think they have enough funds to make a new hospital and take care of such patients too. Simply appalled by their decision against all odds.
Recommend 0
Reality Check
Apr 15, 2020 12:31am
So Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries might cancel the Taraweeh prayer and even Hajj. Our so-called Ulemas, however, have no care for the lives of the fellow citizens and forcing their position to open mosques. Are we forgetting the TJ fiasco which ended up increasing the COVID19 cases in Lahore and the surrounding areas? Don't let them play with the fate of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Pushpendra S Matharu
Apr 15, 2020 01:05am
@Sarcasm, IK has no gutts to act against these extremists.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Apr 15, 2020 01:05am
Will the Ulema take responsibility for any incidents of the virus spreading??
Recommend 0
PUB
Apr 15, 2020 01:09am
Stone age mullahs will take country to dark ages.
Recommend 0
Aslam Khan
Apr 15, 2020 01:12am
So the Kabah and Prphet's Masjid could be closed, but no in Pakistan. Why don't these Scholars go Saudi Arabia.
Recommend 0
Noor
Apr 15, 2020 01:24am
Pakistan's biggest threat is not poverty, not corruption, it is the fundamentalist ulemas. Pakistan was supposed to be run on Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's model.
Recommend 0
Mani
Apr 15, 2020 01:39am
Call the army to handle the situation. The police were attacked and pelted with stones. Let’s see if they dare do that to the army.
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 15, 2020 01:40am
You don't see such statements in other Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia , Malaysia , where state have complete control and Islam and nation both Are flourishing
Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 15, 2020 01:42am
Wonderful. Now the mullahs are telling us that they will not follow the law of the land. Well, put them behind bars. Easy.
Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Apr 15, 2020 01:44am
Perfect recipe of disaster.
Recommend 0
N. Rahim, Canada
Apr 15, 2020 02:29am
@Sarcasm, The people need to act as well. Do not go to the masjids. Pray at home in Jama' with your families and household members. This is a good time to teach congregational prayers to all at home.
Recommend 0
ratan bhai
Apr 15, 2020 02:42am
Mufti Muneebur Rehman said the lockdown was not "applicable to mosques"- You have my outmost respect Mian saab.
Recommend 0
Suhail Kidwai
Apr 15, 2020 02:44am
If they are saying so; then they are not Ulemas but bunch of idiots.
Recommend 0
Click
Apr 15, 2020 02:45am
It’s not a jungle land, everybody should be screened before entering places of worship.
Recommend 0
TAU
Apr 15, 2020 03:09am
Jaahil qoum
Recommend 0
Toni
Apr 15, 2020 03:36am
@Sarcasm, A military Curfew needs to be imposed for the month of Ramazan, as one is not to eat or drink all day anyway.
Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 15, 2020 04:50am
Lock any alim who is not on the same page as the govt. watch them get on the same page real quick.
Recommend 0
nis
Apr 15, 2020 04:55am
Imran Saab can't do anything but just hope from army, they only can stop these people
Recommend 0
Tgjg
Apr 15, 2020 04:59am
Well done
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 15, 2020 05:01am
Not sure why they are called Ulema. They are just the opportunists taking as much advantage of the poor and the uneducated, till they are out of business.
Recommend 0
Venkat
Apr 15, 2020 05:03am
@Pakistani, then who will feed this ulemahs
Recommend 0
Common man
Apr 15, 2020 05:09am
Pakistan is the heaven for all kinds of molvis. Had they been in India, they would have known their place. They enjoy monopoly of religion in Pakistan as they are also part of our establishment
Recommend 0
Shiba
Apr 15, 2020 05:15am
Who needs traitors when you have illiterates at home.
Recommend 0
Hb
Apr 15, 2020 05:15am
Put these over bloated mullahs in ER to attend to Covid 19 patients! 2nd option: send them back to their native lands where their families came from, all those who use Arabian last names.
Recommend 0
Shiba
Apr 15, 2020 05:18am
These ulema should be put to start burial services to the dead from corona and starting funeral prayers.
Recommend 0
Illawarrior
Apr 15, 2020 05:32am
Just because the mosques are open, does not mean people should go. Now it is up to responsible citizens to ignore the advice of the mullahs and stay home. All Muslims have a prime directive not to deliberately put themselves in harm's way.
Recommend 0
Ulma-e-Dumb
Apr 15, 2020 05:42am
Let these ulma win Darwin’s award.
Recommend 0
BTW
Apr 15, 2020 06:05am
Islamic republic should pay attention to what the Islamic scholars are saying similar to what has been suggested in another article about Pakistanis in USA.
Recommend 0
Zia
Apr 15, 2020 06:08am
Instead of giving a positive and constructive thought these ulema are talking their own language of hypocrisy and divide. These are the real ulema-e-soo who only see their personal clout. High time to put them under a strict code of conduct - they see their death in strict code of Islamic ethics.
Recommend 0
Abhesinh Rathod
Apr 15, 2020 06:18am
Lock them up.
Recommend 0
parvez
Apr 15, 2020 06:28am
Ever wondered why religions of ancient world became obsolete?? Because they developed people like them who define religion. The obscurantists define religion and not the progressives,
Recommend 0
Mushtaq tokyo
Apr 15, 2020 06:37am
Now heal yourselves with spirituality, moon and prayers in mosques aswell.No need to rush to hospitals Mullah.
Recommend 0
Sadist
Apr 15, 2020 06:46am
@Ali, everyone who doesn't correspond to your thoughts, ideas and ideals is weak-minded? Every person has a right to choose, kindly don't try to impose your narrow views that consider other people as things.
Recommend 0
Sadist
Apr 15, 2020 06:49am
@Ali, in the islamic republic of Pakistan, guided by the 1973 condition, ulemas will always have a say even if you vote for Michael Jackson.
Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Apr 15, 2020 06:54am
@LgbtqX, good for you.
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
Apr 15, 2020 07:06am
@Sarcasm, If this is the law, you must enforce it.
Recommend 0
Azeem Usmani
Apr 15, 2020 07:09am
Senseless!
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
Apr 15, 2020 07:12am
@Tara, great recommendation. Stay home if you wish to survive. I am staying home for the past three weeks in America.
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
Apr 15, 2020 07:13am
@Changez Khan, yes.
Recommend 0
B,Patel U S A
Apr 15, 2020 07:15am
@parvez, best and most realistic comment.
Recommend 0
A Friend
Apr 15, 2020 07:17am
Non of my business or religion for that matter. But seriously ? Then Why lockdown industries ? Prayer does provide peace of mind but its not essencial to live. Industries should be opend first , Not any public / religious / picnic places.
Recommend 0
KJ
Apr 15, 2020 07:20am
Who controls Pakistan, honestly??
Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Apr 15, 2020 07:23am
Keeping in view the Pakistani scene where the confirmed cases have multiplied within a passage of 6 weeks to 6,000 & nearly 100 deaths, It is under serious threat of coronavirus becoming out of control. Therefore, such a decision by our religious leaders is very worrisome & painful too. Taking a quick historical review of incidents of disruption of the congregational prayers in the mosques of Muslims; we know that what is happening to us today to stop gathering and groups - for fear of contributing to the spread of the "Corona / Kovid 19" epidemic - is not an unprecedented historical exception, & that its counterparts took place in the history of our nation for reasons Many, some of which are similar to the health conditions we are in, some are less than necessary and oppressive, & some are much more dangerous than others. Therefore, the religious leadership must review their decision of allowing religious congregations in mosques, in the best interest of the country and its people.
Recommend 0
Mulla
Apr 15, 2020 07:25am
Great decision
Recommend 0
Ishtiaque
Apr 15, 2020 07:27am
Send these Mullahs to lead Covid-19 patients to lead pryayer.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 15, 2020 07:32am
I think Pakistan army should interfere by taking over all the mosques in the country and send all mullahs to jail.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 15, 2020 07:39am
I ask these so called 'Ulma' - is praying in congregation more important or saving lives and following medical experts advice to stay away from gathering in public? (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID's!).
Recommend 0
Ayyubi
Apr 15, 2020 07:42am
Religious scholars or ignorant scholars.
Recommend 0
Adnan A
Apr 15, 2020 07:43am
What the rush ??? We are not out of the woods yet!!!!
Recommend 0
Ayyubi
Apr 15, 2020 07:44am
@Facts Matter, ignorant not religious scholares
Recommend 0
WTI
Apr 15, 2020 07:46am
Pakistan is ruled by mullas not Constitution.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 15, 2020 07:48am
I ask these self claimed ulema: what is more important, praying in congregation and spreading coronavirus or saving LIVES by avoiding public gatherings? (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID's!).
Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 15, 2020 07:49am
@Monsieur, are you sleeping all this time? Brain dead mullahs are running the country!
Recommend 0
Abayzar
Apr 15, 2020 07:52am
They need to be jailed as a precautionary measure. They are a risk to public safety.
Recommend 0
Zainab
Apr 15, 2020 07:52am
Who is running the government???? Kindly someone explain.
Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 15, 2020 07:53am
Don’t fear virus, fear these mullahs !
Recommend 0
Zainab
Apr 15, 2020 07:55am
@Surya Kant, Spot on.They are worried about the loss of funds and food collection during Ramadan.
Recommend 0
Syed Zafar Kazmi USA
Apr 15, 2020 08:19am
@Monsieur, "Who runs the country" Definitely a good question everyone is trying to find an answer to this day.
Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Apr 15, 2020 08:35am
Still not using Brains .... Just see the world...
Recommend 0
kreem
Apr 15, 2020 08:36am
Yes, how can you stop prayers.
Recommend 0

