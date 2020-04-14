Lockdown on public gatherings to remain in place for another 2 weeks: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that the restrictions imposed by the government on public gatherings, assemblies and the opening of educational institutions would remain in place another two weeks.

Sharing the decisions taken by a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) with the media, the premier noted that the government had announced a lockdown after 26 cases were confirmed in the country and thanked the public for restricting themselves to their homes.

"I am glad to share that the coronavirus spread only 30 per cent of what the government had projected because of the way the people observed the lockdown in difficult times," he said.

However, the premier cautioned the people against stopping to observe precautionary measures, saying infections from the virus could spike at any time.

In order to ease the economic impact from the ongoing crisis, Prime Minister Imran said the government was providing financial assistance to the people through its flagship Ehsaas programme and had decided against interfering in any agricultural activities in the rural areas.

He said all the provinces had also reached "98pc consensus" on which industries to reopen and which would remain closed. The prime minister clarified that the Centre would not impose its decisions onto the province, which he said have the right to further delay the opening of industries if they so wish.

He also announced that the government will bring an ordinance for the construction industry by tomorrow, under which the industry will be given a stimulus package to start construction in the country.

In view of the holy month of Ramazan, which is starting later this month, Prime Minister Imran said the government will consult with ulema from all schools of thought and guide the public on how they can balance between offering prayers and preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The premier revealed that the government will soon introduce another ordinance under which "strict punishments" will be meted out to those smuggling wheat and dollars and the people who resort to hoarding food items and create artificial inflation with the arrival of Ramazan.

'No room for complacency'

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said experts had projected that coronavirus cases in Pakistan would exceed 18,000 by April 14, but the figure so far is two-thirds less than the prediction.

He said while this was a welcome development, "there is absolutely no room to become complacent and forget the precautions we should take."

The government had also projected that the country would have recorded 191 deaths by April 14, but the actual number was 96. The nearly 100 deaths were avoided, in part, due to the travelling and social restrictions announced by the government, Mirza said.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in his remarks denied the claims that there was a "lack of coordination" between the federal and provincial governments in the coronavirus response.

He said never before have the federal, provincial and regional governments coordinated in such an "organised and structured" manner during an emergency situation as they are doing currently, using the forum of the NCC.

'Low-risk industries' to be reopened

Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar said that the government had "identified industries where there is a low risk of the virus spreading" and they will be allowed to operate with standard operating procedures in place. Those industries include:

chemical and manufacturing plants

e-commerce for export

e-commerce for local deliveries of necessary items

software development and programming

paper and packaging units

Industries whose labour is present in their premises

Cement and fertiliser plants

Mines and minerals

Dry cleaners and laundry services

Horticulture nurseries

Units making agricultural machinery

Glass manufacturing

Veterinary services

All export industries provided their orders are confirmed by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan

Books and stationery shops

He noted that the industries and supply chains linked to essential food items, medicines, agriculture, fuel, media, banking and relief activities are already functional in the country.

Earlier in the day, the government's chief spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that Prime Minister Imran would brief the media on the decisions taken by the NCC meeting in the evening.

She reiterated that the country was fighting against coronavirus and poverty simultaneously.

On Monday, Planning Minister Umar had stated that the government's strategy from day one has been to bring all the provinces and stakeholders on board before taking decisions.

Umar said that the federal government needed to transition from a strategy of total lockdown to a strategy of testing, tracing and quarantining (TTQ) to return to normalcy.

"If we shut everything down to stop coronavirus, we will never be able to get back on our feet. This is exactly why we need a strategy of testing, tracing and quarantining," reasoned Umar, adding that countries that employed a similar strategy were now on the verge of reopening their economies.