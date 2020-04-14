DAWN.COM

Trump airs video slammed as propaganda at virus briefing

AFPApril 14, 2020

US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus at the White House on April 13. — AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus at the White House on April 13. — AFP

President Donald Trump startled White House reporters on Monday by airing a video at his daily coronavirus briefing that sounded like a campaign re-election advert.

Despite a US death toll of 23,200, Trump insisted his administration had superbly mitigated the damage, at one point even claiming that his actions saved "tens of thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of lives".

To the shock of reporters gathered for his briefing on the pandemic, Trump played a self-congratulatory, anti-media video during the press conference.

Several news outlets, which have taken to broadcasting most or all of the lengthy events live, quickly cut away.

Asked why he aired the video, Trump was curt: "Because we're getting fake news."

Trump has jousted with journalists for years, but his airing of the video appeared to mark a new point of conflict with the press corps.

CNN anchor John King, who spent years covering the White House, said that "to play a propaganda video at taxpayers' expense in the White House briefing room is a new — you can insert your favorite word here".

Afterwards, Trump repeatedly insisted he took the right step in banning flights from China in late January, and expressed flashes of anger at reporters who asked him tough questions.

"We really have done this right," Trump said. "The problem is the press doesn't cover it the way it should be."

Trump also raised alarms when he discussed his desire to rapidly reopen the shuttered US economy, saying he had "the ultimate authority" to decide when states should command businesses to reopen, rather than the states themselves.

"The authority of the president of the United States, having to do with the subject we're talking about, is total," he said.

Trump's video featured clips that highlighted his decisive action and included Democratic governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California praising his response.

But it did not show Trump downplaying the threat of the virus as he did repeatedly in January and February.

The pandemic has prevented Trump and his likely Democratic election rival, former vice president Joe Biden, from hosting traditional campaign events like rallies and town halls.

While Biden shelters at home, like most Americans, and airs webcasts from his basement studio, Trump has relished using his pulpit at the White House briefings.

Comments (9)

HashBrown®
Apr 14, 2020 03:34pm
Apparently Modi is busy making sure his face is on the packets of food rations being handed out in Hindustan. These two guys are a masterclass in the consequences of small men in big offices...
Ahmad
Apr 14, 2020 03:47pm
Trump is correct to say he took some drastic steps even after initial denial. US could be in much worse situation if these steps were not taken by Trump.
Sudipta Ban
Apr 14, 2020 03:58pm
All countries head of state from PM to President are in panic with death tolls.
Bhaarteey
Apr 14, 2020 04:33pm
Power corrupts barring few exceptions and Trump is not an exception.
Mohit
Apr 14, 2020 05:01pm
From Coronavirus to Covid-19 and now its a hot political issue with China, WHO.
A. RIZVI
Apr 14, 2020 05:34pm
History will be the ultimate judge. Trump blatantly ignored warnings and intelligence reports on Covid19. He openly lies and has mastered the art of deceit. This is how bullies and autocrats operate. Yes, there may be a method to his madness but it will be the Americans who will in the end pay a dear price both economically and with their lives.
jehengir khan
Apr 14, 2020 07:29pm
This corona virus will take him down in the upcoming election....
Mohan
Apr 14, 2020 07:30pm
Pakistanis by and large appear to dislike Trump, but is not averse to ask him favours.
Khan
Apr 14, 2020 07:52pm
Trump is right on media
