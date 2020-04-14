INTERACTIVE: Track Covid-19 cases, deaths and trajectory in any country

DAWN.COM

Reuters | Dawn.comUpdated April 14, 2020

Coronavirus

Fastrack
Apr 14, 2020 12:50pm
As per John Hopkin's Institute, USA, Pakistan's testing rate is DOUBLE that of India's (per capita). Alhamdulillah still encouraging figures in Pakistan.
Asad
Apr 14, 2020 01:20pm
@fastrack - that’s true. Keep up the good efforts and InshAllah it will be contained. Govt should not give in to trouble makers and keep doing what’s necessary.
Abbas shah
Apr 14, 2020 01:26pm
@Fastrack, please go through what China and Europeans medical experts says about John Hopkins Institute too!!
Anuj
Apr 14, 2020 04:05pm
@Fastrack, superpowers like Pakistan need to compare their superb medical facilities and ability to manage crises with other superpowers. Why benchmark poor neighbourhood you have left far behind in all respects.
Ibrahim S
Apr 14, 2020 08:23pm
who is tracking GANGOF-50 virus more dangerous and potent.
vin
Apr 15, 2020 05:32am
@Fastrack, And what is the infection rate in Pakistan compared to India?
Sazzad
Apr 15, 2020 07:19am
@vin, This is a global pandemic going around all over. What's the matter if some country is ahead of others in some mathematical numbers? India has a better medical system than few other countries, but it's not an issue. US/EU has 100 times more infections/death than India, but that does not mean India has far better medical system than US/EU. So don't play with numbers, rather try to help each other. Stay at home, stay safe.
Anjum pervez
Apr 15, 2020 09:03am
I think it's too early to relax. We haven't even started yet. Complete lockdown should be followed for another two weeks and the situation should be re assessed then.
