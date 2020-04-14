DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 14, 2020

Around 40,000 Pakistanis stranded abroad: FM

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated April 14, 2020

Email

The number of Pakistanis belonging to Tablighi Jamaat stranded abroad is 2,248. — AFP/File
The number of Pakistanis belonging to Tablighi Jamaat stranded abroad is 2,248. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affa­irs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday told a parliamentary panel that around 40,000 Pakistanis were currently stranded in different counties amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that as per data collected by the Foreign Office through its missions abroad, the total number of Pakistanis stranded was 39,748 and a majority of them were in Middle East. He said the number of Pakistanis belonging to Tablighi Jamaat who were stranded abroad was 2,248.

Briefing the parliamentary committee on coronavirus, which met here with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair, he said that the government had arranged specials flights to bring stranded Pakistanis back home. They were quarantined first and then sent home after tests, he added. He said the government was committed to bringing all stranded Pakistanis back through special flights.

Mr Qureshi said the next phase of special flights would start on Tuesday (April 14) in which nine flights would bring 2,000 people back home. The flights would land in Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar and Faisalabad.

Minister for SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi, who is also the convener of the sub-committee of the Special Committee, presented a report on its working.

He said representatives of Tablighi Jaamat and Zairean (pilgrims) were taken on board and their verified data was collected. He further said data of Pakistanis stranded abroad and registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and prisoners released by Oman and the UAE was also acquired from the MoFA. He said as per data received from Tablighi Jamaat, the total number of Jamaat members stranded abroad and in Pakistan were 2,054 and 16,900, respectively, whereas 275 pilgrims were stranded in Iran and 727 in Pakistan in different quarantine facilities.

Mr Afridi said 1,326 pilgrims had returned to their destination, adding that 36,000 Pakistanis were stranded in Dubai, Qatar and Oman. He said the sub-committee was in contact with relevant quarters and would oversee the safe return of everyone to their respective destinations.

While discussing the follow-up progress report on earlier directives of the committee, the secretary for interior apprised the committee that the Ministry of Interior had directed deputy commissioners of districts concerned to make logistic arrangements for those who have tested negative to take them safely back to their home towns as per SoPs developed by the Health Department and the provinces.

The Aviation Division secretary apprised the Committee about the flight operation, saying that only the Islamabad airport was operational and catering for the incoming and outgoing passenger traffic through the special flight operation. He said the Aviation Division had made arrangements through the Pakistan International Airlines to send foreign nationals to their countries and bring stranded Pakistanis back home.

In the next phase other major airports would be made operational.

Coronavirus tests

The executive director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) apprised the Committee that the NIH currently had a capacity of 13,000 to 14,000 coronavirus tests per day. The capacity, he added, would be enhanced to 30,000 tests per day in next few days. He said presently 41 labs were conducting coronavirus tests, adding that the number of labs would also be increased. Tests conducted by the NIH conformed to international standard and reports of the tests were delivered within 48 hours.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said in his opening remarks that due to the spread of coronavirus, problems of stranded members of Tablighi Jamaat, pilgrims and Pakistanis jailed in foreign countries appeared in the media, which were quite disturbing and caused panic amongst the public. He said that in view of the disturbing news of difficulties faced by Pakistanis abroad, he considered it appropriate to form a special committee that would take stock of the situation and find a solution to their problems.

The committee discussed problems of Tablighi Jamaat and pilgrims with their representatives, collected certified data and shared it with departments concerned.

Meanwhile, a uniform policy on religious rituals during Ramazan will be framed after consultations with stakeholders.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Federal Minister for Interior retired Brig Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Monday. It was decided that religious leaders, scholars and other stakeholders will be taken on board to develop guidelines for precautionary measures during Ramazan.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ding Dong
Apr 14, 2020 08:45am
And he is doing nothing about it.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 14, 2020 08:48am
It is Qureshi's job to bring stranded citizens back home. But he has been busy with 2 things. (1) Debt relief and restructuring and (2) Kashmir
Recommend 0
Umesh
Apr 14, 2020 08:48am
Speaking for Pakistan finally.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Apr 14, 2020 08:49am
What about those who are stuck inside Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 14, 2020 08:53am
A sensible plan overall. PIA has done wonderfully well. Next phase of special flights would start on April 14.
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 14, 2020 09:05am
NIH is in USA. What NIH is FM talking about, misleading?
Recommend 0
Nand
Apr 14, 2020 09:31am
While thousands are still stranded in Wuhan and held as hostages.
Recommend 0
Bobby
Apr 14, 2020 10:05am
What are you doing as FM Sir? Just spending public money visiting foreign countries for nothing. Sorry but you are not at all competent to be FM. Bitter but true.
Recommend 0
Reader (Texas)
Apr 14, 2020 10:06am
Don't bring them back. Solidarity.
Recommend 0
Aravind
Apr 14, 2020 10:25am
Learn from Modi.
Recommend 0
Ak
Apr 14, 2020 10:28am
@Fastrack, he is really good for nothing
Recommend 0
R Hastir
Apr 14, 2020 10:55am
Talk less work more.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Patterns of life

Patterns of life

Arifa Noor
It’s hard to understand why a city that over 10 years ago was shaken by suicide attacks seems scarier now.

Editorial

April 14, 2020

Economic projection

THE World Bank has just released its first major report looking in detail at the economic projections for the South...
Updated April 14, 2020

Medics under threat

Underreporting confirmed tests and indulging in a blame game will crush the healthcare system.
April 14, 2020

AJK shelling

AT a time when all responsible states should be concentrating their energies on the battle against Covid-19, India ...
April 13, 2020

Need to restrict

WITH more than 1.5m people infected and upwards of 100,000 dead, the spread of the deadly coronavirus shows little...
April 13, 2020

Data protection

THE Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication last week published a draft of a personal data...
April 13, 2020

Mental health in jails

THE mind can be a prison for anyone afflicted with a mental health disorder. But for the countless mentally ill...