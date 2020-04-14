DAWN.COM

Return of Pakistanis from Iran continues

Ali Raza RindUpdated April 14, 2020

37 Pakistani citizens allowed to return back from Iran as immigration clearance process was temporarily reopened. — Dawn/File
CHAGAI: Repatriation of Pakistani citizens continued from Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak as on Monday 105 more Pakistanis, including 68 illegal immigrants, reached the Taftan border in Chagai district.

According to Federal Investigation Agency sources, 37 Pakistani citizens, including 10 pilgrims, were allowed to return back from Iran as the immigration clearance process was temporarily reopened to make their arrival in Pakistan possible.

Meanwhile, 68 more illegal Pakistani immigrants who were living in Iran without having valid travel documents were handed over to Levies Force officials at Raahdari Gate in Taftan.

Levies Force officials said these people were arrested from different parts of Iran. Iranian authorities had also deported 118 illegal Pakistani immigrants on April 8.

They all were quarantined after their screening as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus. These people would be transported to their respective areas after making proper arrangements, the officials added.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Dr Devisha Kabra
Apr 14, 2020 07:56am
Very good Mr. IK, now you know the art of forging numbers. Just continue hiding the truth and relax at home. Let corona virus to do whatever it wants. Blame opposition and that's it.
Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Apr 14, 2020 07:58am
They better off in Pakistan
Recommend 0
rising star
Apr 14, 2020 08:11am
Wonderful.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 14, 2020 08:21am
If these returnees are not quarantined and tested, it will repeat the past mistakes of IK's government.
Recommend 0
Alih
Apr 14, 2020 08:38am
Our neighbours are wonderful.
Recommend 0
Chris
Apr 14, 2020 09:45am
Please test them at border for the virus and antibodies, and keep them in mandatory quratine for 14 day at the border.
Recommend 0
Faketrack
Apr 14, 2020 10:44am
Iran responding in kindness to pakistan.
Recommend 0

