Return of Pakistanis from Iran continues

CHAGAI: Repatriation of Pakistani citizens continued from Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak as on Monday 105 more Pakistanis, including 68 illegal immigrants, reached the Taftan border in Chagai district.

According to Federal Investigation Agency sources, 37 Pakistani citizens, including 10 pilgrims, were allowed to return back from Iran as the immigration clearance process was temporarily reopened to make their arrival in Pakistan possible.

Meanwhile, 68 more illegal Pakistani immigrants who were living in Iran without having valid travel documents were handed over to Levies Force officials at Raahdari Gate in Taftan.

Levies Force officials said these people were arrested from different parts of Iran. Iranian authorities had also deported 118 illegal Pakistani immigrants on April 8.

They all were quarantined after their screening as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus. These people would be transported to their respective areas after making proper arrangements, the officials added.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2020