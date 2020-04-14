DAWN.COM

Teleschool goes on air today to compensate for academic loss

Kashif AbbasiUpdated April 14, 2020

Dedicated TV channel will run educational content from 8am to 6pm, for students of grade 1 through 12. — AFP/File
Dedicated TV channel will run educational content from 8am to 6pm, for students of grade 1 through 12. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated a national broadcast education channel to mitigate the loss faced by the students due to the closure of educational institutions till May 31 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Teleschool — the dedicated TV channel — will be aired through a beam provided by Pakistan Television (PTV) from Tuesday (today) across the country from 8am to 6pm for online education from class one to 12.

Speaking at its launching ceremony, the prime minister said that teleschool would help students learn during the closure of schools. This initiative would also help the government reach the remote areas, which didn’t have access to education facilities and infrastructure, Mr Khan said.

PM asks overseas Pakistanis for more donations

He said as Pakistan had a large number of out-of-school children (OOSC), this initiative could promote primary education and focus on the OOSC.

He said no one could predict when Covid-19 would be eliminated, as it could take two, three or six months. He said this project was highly productive in the given circumstances.

The PM was of the opinion that this project should continue even after the pandemic was over and reopening of schools. He said it would help promote education in remote areas while the concept could also be used for telemedicine.

He said that adult literacy could also be promoted through this project. He appreciated all those officials who played their role to launch this project.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood at the launch told the premier that education ministry was also mulling to develop an app to benefit over 20 million out-of-school children and promote adult literacy.

About country’s literacy rate, the minister said: “We have just 60 per cent literacy rate”. He said the education ministry was trying to link education with technology so that adults who wanted to learn had access to education through mobile phones.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present at the launch of teleschool.

Officials of the education ministry told Dawn that the dedicated TV channel, teleschool, would be available on satellite, terrestrial and cable networks so that it would be accessible to most parts of the country, including hard-to-reach remote areas, ensuring equity in learning. An officer of the education ministry said that the ministry initially inked an agreement with PTV for three months, but if needed it could be extended as the PM also expressed his desire for the project’s continuation.

Joint Secretary (Education) Syed Umair Javed, who had supervised the content development process, told Dawn that online content was developed in accordance with country’s curriculum and it was made attractive for students.

“The credit of making this project possible in less than a month goes to unsung heroes: content developers, teachers and staff of Federal Directorate of Education, editors, techs and producers of Allama Iqbal Open University and PTV,” he said.

Overseas Pakistanis

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to come forward and donate generously to the Corona Relief Fund as the country faced looming challenge of poverty, adds APP.

“Pakistan will be hit by poverty as aftermath of the lockdown due to coronavirus and will thus need financial support from overseas Pakistanis,” the prime minister said in a special video message addressed to the Pakistanis living abroad.

Mr Khan said Pakistan could only collect Rs8 billion so far. He said it was a very little amount considering the 220 million population. He said the United States had provided relief of $2,200bn for its 300 million population, while Germany and Japan allocated over $1,000 billion each to fight the pandemic of coronavirus.

“It is therefore need of the hour that overseas Pakistanis play their part in mitigating the difficult situation the country is currently facing,” he said.

For smooth transfer of donations, he mentioned, a dedicated website had been launched. The website offers multiple options for donations, including credit or debit cards and wire transfers, to support needy families.

The PM expressed the hope that with joint efforts, Pakistan would be able to fully overcome the Covid-19 challenge.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2020

Ding Dong
Apr 14, 2020 07:36am
Can average citizen afford TV? Internet?
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 14, 2020 07:40am
Nice. Education is priority.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 14, 2020 07:41am
Excellent initiative, PM Khan- once again! Love you Pakistan. Love you IK.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 14, 2020 07:43am
This is seriously a huge boost for education. Kudos to the developers, team and PM.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 14, 2020 07:58am
@Ding Dong, You are right. That's why biggest slum in the world in Dharavi Mumbai has no education and surge in cases.
Recommend 0
Indian Guy
Apr 14, 2020 07:59am
@Ding Dong, Correct. Thanks for highlighting India's problems here brother.
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 14, 2020 08:09am
Imran Khan just keeps delivering. Haters can keep hating no one is listening to them.
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Apr 14, 2020 08:29am
@Thomas, what about the slums in Karachi?
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 14, 2020 08:32am
Pakistan going high-tech?
Recommend 0
Observer
Apr 14, 2020 09:02am
@Ding Dong, yes they can. Stop being so critical of everything and be positive sometimes.
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 14, 2020 09:11am
Kids will prefer cartoons over teleschool
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 14, 2020 09:12am
@Desi jat Not many here. But biggest slum in Karachi is smaller than the smallest slum in Mumbai, the city of slums. (Slumdog Millionaire).
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 14, 2020 09:16am
Pak will have highest literacy rate in next 2 years
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 14, 2020 09:18am
@Thomas, what about Karachi and Lahore slums?
Recommend 0
Haris
Apr 14, 2020 09:20am
@Ding Dong, Yes, don't compare us with India bro. Chill and enjoy your political prime time shows.
Recommend 0
Haris
Apr 14, 2020 09:23am
@Ratan bhai, Don't expose your family situation here.
Recommend 0
hassan abbas
Apr 14, 2020 09:44am
i think it is not good for poors
Recommend 0
Abdul
Apr 14, 2020 10:02am
Commendable initiative. Thank you Government of Pakistan for educating our kids in this challenging times. We have only respect for you.
Recommend 0
Yash
Apr 14, 2020 10:23am
@Haris You are right there should be something for comparison.
Recommend 0
gghh
Apr 14, 2020 10:37am
@Fastrack, Indian developers were involved.
Recommend 0
gghh
Apr 14, 2020 10:37am
@Thomas, orangi town is bigger slum than Dharavi
Recommend 0
Zakir
Apr 14, 2020 10:41am
@Ding Dong, do you live under the rock I belong to remotes area of Pakistan and there almost everyone own a dish TV. I don't know whether it is a good thing or bad that people in remote areas prefer buying TV or mobile over starving .__.
Recommend 0
Zakir
Apr 14, 2020 10:42am
@Desi jat, population of slums in Karachi ?
Recommend 0
Ismaeel
Apr 14, 2020 10:51am
When will you start 9th standard classes
Recommend 0
Ismaeel
Apr 14, 2020 10:52am
It is a good theme for students
Recommend 0
Ismaeel
Apr 14, 2020 10:52am
It is a good theme for students
Recommend 0
Junaid
Apr 14, 2020 11:42am
there is no live stream on youtube
Recommend 0
Samavia shah
Apr 14, 2020 11:46am
I want to learn on teleschool.I am a student of grade 9th.Please help me.
Recommend 0
Samavia shah
Apr 14, 2020 11:48am
Assalam-o-Alaikum! My name is Samavia Shah. I am a student of grade 9th. I want to learn on teleschool. Please help me out. I am very thankful to you dor this act of kindness.
Recommend 0
Amin Arab
Apr 14, 2020 01:45pm
@Ding Dong, tv yes
Recommend 0

