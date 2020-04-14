16 Nishtar doctors, two nurses and seven workers Covid positive: VC

MULTAN: Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha said that 16 doctors, two nurses and seven other people have tested positive in the last two days.

Earlier, addressing a press conference here on Monday, Dr Pasha had said 17 doctors had contracted coronavirus, but the number was later revised to 16 after the presser, as the result of one of the doctors came out negative in a retest.

During the press conference, he said that in view of the increasing number of coronavirus patients in south Punjab, the provincial government has decided to convert thePak-Italian Modern Burn and Plastic Surgery Centre of the Nishtar Medial University into a coronavirus hospital.

He said the Nishtar Hospital had sufficient stock of protective gear, while funds of millions of rupees provided by the provincial government were also being spent as per requirement.

Dr Pasha says hospital has sufficient stock of PPE, more ordered

“The doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of levels one, two and three, besides the sweepers are being provided with personal protective equipment,” he claimed.

He said a kidney patient remained under treatment in various wards of the hospital and his coronavirus report declaring him infected came after his death.

“Tests of all doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who were involved in the man’s treatment were conducted,” he added.

He claimed that so far the hospital had tested 2,800 people out of which 37 were declared positive.

“Covid-19 is a common flu and 50 out of 100 people will test positive if tests are conducted on a road during the ongoing season,” he alleged.

Nishtar Medical College Principal Dr Iftikharul Hassan said 550 goggles have been distributed among doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the hospital performing duties in the coronavirus camp on priority. Then the equipment was distributed at screening counters and isolation wards as well as drivers who transported the patients and other employees of the hospital, he added.

He said that 126 more goggles,2,822 N-95 masks, 863 N-99 masks, 2,466 protective uniforms, 24,000 gloves, 19,167 surgical masks were in stock.

“Orders for 10,000 protective uniforms, 200,000 gloves and 50,000 surgical masks have been placed and the deliveries will start soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, a flight carrying Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia is scheduled to land at Multan International Airport on Tuesday (today).

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak along with military officers visited the airport on Monday and inspected the registration counter established by the health department.

A meeting presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner Qamarul Zaman Qaisrani was also held to review the arrangements in this regard.

It was decided that all passengers will be registered by the health department at the airport. They will be shifted to hotels where their tests will be conducted within 48 hours and those who test negative will be allowed to leave for their homes. Those testing positive will be quarantined for 14 days.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2020