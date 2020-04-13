DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 14, 2020

DUHS scientists make breakthrough in plasma treatment of Covid-19

Dawn.comApril 13, 2020

Email

A research team of scientists from Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) on Monday claimed to have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 after it prepared intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) with plasma obtained from recovered patients of coronavirus for treatment of Covid-19. — Creative commons
A research team of scientists from Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) on Monday claimed to have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 after it prepared intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) with plasma obtained from recovered patients of coronavirus for treatment of Covid-19. — Creative commons

A team of scientists from the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) on Monday claimed to have made a significant breakthrough in the treatment against Covid-19 after it prepared intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) with plasma obtained from recovered coronavirus patients.

Know more: Does plasma therapy treat Covid? Is it safe? Here's all you need to know about the approach

DUHS Vice Chancellor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy called it an important breakthrough in the war against Covid-19, according to a press release issued by the university.

"This way of treatment is safe, low risk and highly effective against coronavirus. Through this method, Immunoglobulin is prepared after separation of antibodies found in the blood of a recovered patient," the statement said, pointing out that this form of treatment has been approved by US Food and Drug Administration.

Calling its effort "a ray of hope in this time of crisis", the university added that the research team, led by Dr Shaukat Ali, developed this form of treatment after it was able to collect the first blood sample from an infected patient in March.

"The team managed to isolate antibodies from the blood sample chemically, purified it and later concentrated these antibodies using ultrafiltration techniques that remove the remaining unwanted materials from the final product," the statement added, explaining the technique behind the potential treatment.

The university displayed confidence in the efficacy of its treatment by arguing that the Covid-19 strain currently infecting Pakistanis only has a "few mutations" and therefore local IVIG from infected patients holds the potential to provide an extremely potent form of immunisation against Covid-19 for Pakistanis.

Last week, researchers from the university had discovered that certain variants of a human gene may offer resistance against the novel coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2.

According to their findings, which were published in the Journal of Medical Virology, two variants of the ACE2 (angiotensin I converting enzyme 2) gene — that has been established as the functional receptor for the novel coronavirus — may make a person more resistant to the infection.

Read more: Human gene variants may offer resistance against Covid-19, Dow research suggests

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (68)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F
Apr 13, 2020 08:25pm
Good Job
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 13, 2020 08:28pm
Congratulations. Go ahead.
Recommend 0
aslam
Apr 13, 2020 08:31pm
Reserach has already been done in most of the countries what are they doing on it?
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 13, 2020 08:39pm
Extremely proud of our great doctors. Wonderful. Love from Quetta, Baluchistan.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 13, 2020 08:41pm
Excellent. Now the other countries can follow Pakistans lead in resolving this pandemic. It will help the poorer nations in the region.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Apr 13, 2020 08:42pm
Great work by Pak team.
Recommend 0
Aisha
Apr 13, 2020 08:43pm
I am raising questions on this as the credentials of the team need to be put in order 1. Who is the lab immunologist e.g. with FRCPath? 2. Who is the clinical immunologist e.g American diplomate? 3. Who is the research immunologist? For 1-3 these do not even exist at AKU or AFIP 4. Was this approved by DRAP ie Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan? If this was not approved then how did it proceed? DRAP would only approve if there were credentialed people on board. The chief at DUHS for this project of Ig's is Dr Shaukat Ali, a faculty member in biotechnology and nothing to do with immunology They did approve convalescent plasma because of one reason. The people doing the clinical trials were hematologists like Dr Tahir Shamis with plasmapharesis machines. Any time any initiative in clinical research for pharma is there you require faculty, funding and facilities. Earlier even they said they pioneered the genomic sequence? This was done already so duplicated. Then genetics work too?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 13, 2020 08:44pm
This is absolutely remarkable. Dow does Pakistan proud. Again.
Recommend 0
Aisha
Apr 13, 2020 08:44pm
I am raising questions on this as the credentials of the team need to be put in order 1. Who is the lab immunologist e.g. with FRCPath? 2. Who is the clinical immunologist e.g American diplomate? 3. Who is the research immunologist? For 1-3 these do not even exist at AKU or AFIP 4. Was this approved by DRAP ie Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan? If this was not approved then how did it proceed? DRAP would only approve if there were credentialed people on board. The chief at DUHS for this project of Ig's is Dr Shaukat Ali, a faculty member in biotechnology and nothing to do with immunology They did approve convalescent plasma because of one reason. The people doing the clinical trials were hematologists like Dr Tahir Shamis with plasmapharesis machines. Any time any initiative in clinical research for pharma is there you require faculty, funding and facilities. Earlier even they said they pioneered the genomic sequence? This was done already so duplicated. Then genetics work too
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 13, 2020 08:45pm
Haters talk. Pakistanis act. Respect.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 13, 2020 08:46pm
We don't believe you.
Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Apr 13, 2020 08:47pm
This is excellent news. I don't know why our doctors needed approval from the US food and drug administration when they don't even have the competence to look after their own country, but that's a separate issue. Full credit to Pakistan's doctors and pharmacists for this breakthrough.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 13, 2020 08:47pm
@aslam, all countries are trying to contain the beast . Please consult other countries and share knowledge for a sustainable solution .
Recommend 0
aslam khan
Apr 13, 2020 08:47pm
Chinese were using this all along. As usual we are copy and take credit.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Apr 13, 2020 08:50pm
Taking for a ride.
Recommend 0
sachin
Apr 13, 2020 08:51pm
If this works out, it might be a huge news and gift from Pakistan for the world in this dark time.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Apr 13, 2020 08:54pm
Covid cured patients are going see lots of blood loss.
Recommend 0
aslam khan
Apr 13, 2020 08:56pm
@Aisha, you don't need fancy degrees these days. Every thing is on YouTube.
Recommend 0
Rob
Apr 13, 2020 08:56pm
Nice story. This was done back in the 1960's. Why is this news or 'a breakthrough?'
Recommend 0
Ahmed Khalid
Apr 13, 2020 09:08pm
The whole world knows about plasma treatment. How is this a breakthrough?
Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Apr 13, 2020 09:08pm
How many patients can be treated from antibodies extracted from the plazma of a recovers person? and how much time is required for the process.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 13, 2020 09:20pm
Proud of Pakistani scientist, immense talent, best in the world.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 13, 2020 09:21pm
@Justice, Who cares!
Recommend 0
Aj
Apr 13, 2020 09:25pm
Try it up already! Best of luck.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 13, 2020 09:25pm
@Rob, 'Nice story. This was done back in the 1960's. Why is this news or 'a breakthrough?' Go back to sleep Rip Van Winkle.
Recommend 0
Udai
Apr 13, 2020 09:46pm
@Thomas, Unfortunately you stand in your own category. You have moved away from the real issue.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 13, 2020 09:53pm
It is a local breakthrough and not a universal first. Besides, it offers a very selective application with marginal success in the blood matching patients.
Recommend 0
Rafique
Apr 13, 2020 09:59pm
Great Job Dow, I hope the world leaders & researchers paying attention to your research.
Recommend 0
Rafique
Apr 13, 2020 09:59pm
@aslam, basically nothing
Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 13, 2020 10:03pm
Good news... Let us hope so... Gordon D. Walker Canada
Recommend 0
Chacha
Apr 13, 2020 10:03pm
Alhumdolillah. Great work
Recommend 0
ashar
Apr 13, 2020 10:07pm
Its good that Pakistan is self crating the treatment, by the way, this type of treatment has been used for decades. But still good that Pakistani doctors are getting into research. Most important thing is safety, I am not sure what authority will certify the treatment.
Recommend 0
Dr.Shams Altamash
Apr 13, 2020 10:10pm
Well done..
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 13, 2020 10:31pm
@aslam khan, - let us not be negative and should be supportive.
Recommend 0
Dr.Shams Altamash
Apr 13, 2020 10:32pm
Well done! Keep it up!
Recommend 0
Bushra aman
Apr 13, 2020 10:42pm
Great.
Recommend 0
Csh080
Apr 13, 2020 10:47pm
@Justice, stay in denial.
Recommend 0
Bankers wife
Apr 13, 2020 11:05pm
Congratulations on the breakthrough
Recommend 0
Awam
Apr 13, 2020 11:06pm
Good job! Has this intravenous immunoglobulin been used to treat anyone yet?
Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 13, 2020 11:12pm
Light at the end of the tunnel... Gordon D. Walker Canada
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 13, 2020 11:20pm
Thanks Dow. We pray it works.
Recommend 0
anil sahu
Apr 13, 2020 11:41pm
Plasma treatment is going on in mny countries including USA,INDIA, PAK nothing new
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 13, 2020 11:42pm
This was disclosed by other countries weeks ago
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Apr 13, 2020 11:45pm
This can be a breakthrough for Pakistani population. Local antibodies for the local population. Offer it free to ALL Pakistanis, except for Foreign Nationals and DUAL Citizens.
Recommend 0
Taimoor
Apr 13, 2020 11:51pm
@aslam, There is still no final solution. DOW has done a great job here. Let's hope and pray that it works.
Recommend 0
kp
Apr 13, 2020 11:54pm
Its being done in many countries and in many places, Yesterday 2 survivors donated blood for same in Kolkata. I hope there will a proper vaccine instead of this treatment.
Recommend 0
Shaukat
Apr 14, 2020 12:15am
@Fastrack, too elated on a untested therapy which is still to be confirmed and authenticated by DARP and the world. Alarmed and ashamed at such irresponsible behavior by our scientists following footsteps of our political leaders.
Recommend 0
Nazim Kharl
Apr 14, 2020 12:28am
@aslam, It is very common and vital to repeat the experiments by many researchers around the world separately to proof the validity of theory. If other countries have done or doing similar research then why not we shall do in our own labs? Shall we always rely on others for everything?
Recommend 0
Dr Farooq
Apr 14, 2020 12:29am
@ aisha. Agree with Aslam. Most hematologists are well versed in immunology as blood banking is the mother science of immunology. If you have plasmapheresis machines use them. Foreign degrees from the US or UK are not mandated. We are not a colony of Britain (any longer) or a virtual colony of the US as previous corrupt governments sold us into "virtual slavery". Abandon the colonial slaves inferiority complex mindset - high time now - it is a matter for survival of our children and grandchilden.
Recommend 0
citizen
Apr 14, 2020 01:22am
Congratulation! and Keep up the good work
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 14, 2020 02:51am
Good job. IK please nominate for some award
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 14, 2020 02:52am
Need to inform NIH whole world will come to pak now
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 14, 2020 02:56am
@HashBrown®, NIH has to learn from Pak now!
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 14, 2020 02:56am
@aslam khan, well said bhai
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 14, 2020 03:02am
@aslam, ok sirji
Recommend 0
Imran A.
Apr 14, 2020 03:08am
Would the researchers risk trying their "huge breakthrough" on themselves? What if the test cases end up getting Coronavirus?
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 14, 2020 03:11am
@aslam, 300% agree bro
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 14, 2020 03:15am
@Gordon D. Walker, Canada can buy this technology now
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 14, 2020 03:17am
@A shah, well said
Recommend 0
Nk
Apr 14, 2020 04:06am
@aslam, Dr. Shamshi had suggested this way before.
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 14, 2020 05:00am
This is a great achievement. Transfusing plasma is one thing but extracting the targeted immunoglobulin is an awesome job. Those who understand spectroscopy know that it's not easy.
Recommend 0
Sami Khan
Apr 14, 2020 05:13am
This is an old therapy. What is new?
Recommend 0
Rashmi
Apr 14, 2020 06:14am
Plasma antibody treatment is already in practice for number of years. What breakthrough have they achieved?
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
Apr 14, 2020 06:20am
Whole thing is just a passive immunization which being used for very long time... Normally during that period of progress with passive immunity the body finds its way to form its own active immunity.
Recommend 0
Hassan Khan
Apr 14, 2020 07:16am
@Aisha, the treatment with IVIG (immunoglobulins) has already been approved by FDA. Just like preparing IVIG for other diseases. DUHS scientists have found a local mutated strain of virus and have prepared IVIG for this locally infecting bug. That's a success!
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 14, 2020 07:40am
Well done. More DUHS graduates doctors in US/Canada than any medical school in whole of Asia and yes that includes Indian medical schools also.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 14, 2020 08:04am
America's National Library of Medicine (NLM) has included Pakistan in the countries to formulate a cure for the coronavirus pandemic.
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Apr 14, 2020 08:17am
Quick or quack treatment, only time will tell. Watch the space for next few months.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Patterns of life

Patterns of life

Arifa Noor
It’s hard to understand why a city that over 10 years ago was shaken by suicide attacks seems scarier now.

Editorial

April 14, 2020

Economic projection

THE World Bank has just released its first major report looking in detail at the economic projections for the South...
April 14, 2020

Medics under threat

REPORTS that dozens of healthcare workers have contracted Covid-19 as they battle the pandemic in Pakistan are...
April 14, 2020

AJK shelling

AT a time when all responsible states should be concentrating their energies on the battle against Covid-19, India ...
April 13, 2020

Need to restrict

WITH more than 1.5m people infected and upwards of 100,000 dead, the spread of the deadly coronavirus shows little...
April 13, 2020

Data protection

THE Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication last week published a draft of a personal data...
April 13, 2020

Mental health in jails

THE mind can be a prison for anyone afflicted with a mental health disorder. But for the countless mentally ill...