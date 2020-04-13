DAWN.COM

Govt to announce decision on lockdown after NCC meeting tomorrow, says Asad Umar

Dawn.comUpdated April 13, 2020

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Monday that the federal government needed to transition from a strategy of total lockdown to a strategy of testing, tracing and quarantining to return to normalcy. — DawnNewsTV
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday said that the government will announce its future course of action, including its decision on the extension of the lockdown, after tomorrow's meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC).

He said that the next session of the NCC will take place on Tuesday.

"Decisions on our future course of action will be taken after the next NCC session," Umar stated, adding that the government's strategy from day one has been to bring all the provinces and stakeholders on board before taking decisions.

During a press briefing alongside Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Umar said that the federal government needed to transition from a strategy of total lockdown to a strategy of testing, tracing and quarantining (TTQ) to return to normalcy.

"If we shut everything down to stop coronavirus, we will never be able to get back on our feet. This is exactly why we need a strategy of testing, tracing and quarantining," reasoned Umar, adding that countries that employed a similar strategy were now on the verge of reopening their economies.

Elaborating on what he meant by testing, tracing and quarantining, the minister explained that the government would first aim to conduct mass testing followed by constituting a system of extensive contact tracing, whereby, infected patients and all those who came in contact with them are quarantined. Umar argued that by following this strategy, the government will be able to reopen essential sectors of the economy, which in turn will make the transition to complete normalcy smoother.

Umar also lauded the nation for "behaving responsibly", saying that Pakistan's situation, in terms of number of confirmed cases, is better than most developed countries.

He also urged the country's business community to be responsible and take precautions to protect their workers from Covid-19. He added that the government may introduce legislation making it compulsory for businesses to protect their employees from the disease.

Testing capacity to be increased: SAPM Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, meanwhile, agreed with Asad Umar that testing, tracing and quarantining was an extremely effective way of not just defeating Covid-19 but also for returning to normalcy.

"Look, we have only been testing symptomatic people so far. We are now expanding that circle so that we can start contact tracing effectively," Zafar said.

Zafar also announced that the government currently had the capacity to conduct 600,000 tests, an amount which is expected to cross 1 million by mid-April. He added that these testing kits would allow the government to meet its daily testing target of carrying out 20,000 to 25,000 tests by end of April.

"As we speak, we have 27 laboratories for testing and we will soon be constructing 7 more labs," Zafar said.

SAPM Mirza also announced that Pakistan will, in the coming weeks, be able to produce N-95 masks locally and would not have to import them.

He concluded by saying that that the country was working on producing personal protective equipment required by medics exposed to the coronavirus in the country.

Email

Comments (12)

Salaria
Apr 13, 2020 07:23pm
Such strategy is easier said than done in a populous country such as Pakistan
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 13, 2020 07:46pm
This is what is needed and being done in most countries which are back to normal. Test, test and test. Lockdown will only save folks in Defense. You have to make sure common folks are not neglected.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 13, 2020 08:02pm
I sincerely wish you good luck . Unfortunately, the government didn’t handle every step of This crisis from the first reported case , social distancing to lockdown. I saw pictures how each step had violations, the government either didn’t have the capability or interest in implementing social isolation which caused the spike in reported cases . Government was also at distance with health worker, police trying to handle the crisis but our leader behaved like typical leaders without winning their trust and cooperation . The leadership of all political parties should get down from their high horses and behave like true leaders . Having said that , please don’t rush into bringing country into normalcy , there are so many unknown and disagreements about the nature of this virus . Please be diligent and conservative when making a decision . Let the opposition get onboard and don’t be arrogant . Current government completed failed to handle the crisis . Now you have a chance to Succeed
Recommend 0
Amit
Apr 13, 2020 08:04pm
Without vaccine you simply can’t eradicate this problem. This is going to keep coming back.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 13, 2020 08:08pm
He is absolutely right as far as need to adopt the policy of testing, tracing and quarantining urgently all those who have been in contact with carrier. This is the only way to exactly establish the exact rate of epidemic instead of merely relying on figures reported by hospitals. This is a very contagious disease which spread very easily from person to person therefore the need for complete block down is an emergency and should not be taken lightly irrespective of the consequences. Even Chinese visiting doctors also recommended so. If Government continue delaying it then I am sorry to say that the effected will multiply by thousands of new cases everyday in the near future.
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 13, 2020 08:58pm
Height of incompetency
Recommend 0
Alka
Apr 13, 2020 09:18pm
The ones who are negative today are not necessarily negative tomorrow. So a healthy negative person can easily transit the infection to another person.
Recommend 0
Ms Hasan
Apr 13, 2020 09:21pm
We are comparing ourselves to literate countries who can understand the importance of taking precautions. Once the lockdown is eased not only will everyone come out from sheer desperation but the crime rate will hit a new high! Has anyone thought of that yet? The streets are being monitored right now but if the lockdown is easied too soon not only will the virus be rampant but so will crimes due to joblessness!
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 13, 2020 09:32pm
I personally do not believe he knows what he is talking about here.
Recommend 0
thinking
Apr 13, 2020 09:38pm
7 more labs will be constructed by when? 6lakh testes by 13th april and 1 million by 15th april. How will this capacity increase in 2 days? In how many coming weeks, will pak stop importing n-95 maSKS? workign towards making PPE for pakistan. This is by when? This doctor has no idea about what numbers are
Recommend 0
Deepak
Apr 13, 2020 09:38pm
They are waiting for Modi decision...
Recommend 0
thinking
Apr 13, 2020 09:42pm
If we shut everything down to stop coronavirus, we will never be able to get back on our feet. This is exactly why we need a strategy of testing, tracing and quarantining Just to explain this, Asad gave a media briefing? testing, tracing and quarantining is now very late in this game and that too with no lockdown. Just throw in some words and think people are happy. Its like IK and his team believes that they is no one around with a better IQ than them
Recommend 0

