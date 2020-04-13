DAWN.COM

CJP takes federal, Sindh govts to task over Covid-19 measures; raises questions on PM's involvement

Haseeb BhattiUpdated April 13, 2020

A five-judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, was hearing the case regarding the coronavirus outbreak in the country. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File
The Supreme Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in tackling the coronavirus outbreak and directed the federal government to remove him from his post.

The court, in its order, sought a reply from all four provincial governments and the Gilgit-Baltistan government regarding steps taken to curb the spread of the virus. The order, however, made no mention of Mirza's removal. The detailed order is expected in two days.

A five-judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, was hearing a suo motu case on the government's measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Responding to the CJP's comments regarding dismissing Mirza, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said removing the PM's aide at this point and time would be disastrous.

"Do not change him mid-flight," he said, urging the court to leave the matter up to the federal government.

The court also took the Sindh government to task over the decision to cordon off 11 union councils, observing that there were no arrangements in place to provide the people with food and medicines.

The court directed the Sindh government to present a report regarding ration distribution in the province.

The hearing was adjourned till Monday (April 20).

Earlier in the hearing, the SC had questioned the performance of the federal government in tackling the coronavirus situation.

"I cannot understand what kind of a team is working on the coronavirus outbreak," the CJP remarked, adding that there was an entire army of advisers and ministers but work was still not being done.

The CJP also said that corrupt people have been made advisers, and subsequently given the same status as federal ministers.

There are serious allegations against many top government officials, the CJP observed.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet has become ineffective," CJP Gulzar remarked. "I am sorry to say this but the premier has distanced himself [from the issue]."

The Centre and provincial governments are at odds with one another while politicians are making different claims, he said.

The attorney general replied that Pakistan has gotten an honest premier for the very first time. "If the [country's] situation does not improve then we don't know what will happen," he said.

The CJP replied: "We fear that this chance may also be wasted. We don't have any doubts about the prime minister's honesty. He has the ability to choose ten worthy people to get the job done."

The CJP also questioned the attorney general about the delay in calling a session of the Parliament. "The court can't give directions to call a session of the Parliament, but parliamentarians will have to find a solution to the problems being faced," he said.

Justice Qazi Amin observed that the coronavirus outbreak also poses a threat to the country's political structure.

"Each political party is doing a press conference against the other," he said. All parties need to come together on one page, he added.

Suo motu

Last week, after seeking complete information from the federal and provincial governments about measures taken by them to contain Covid-19, the chief justice had taken suo motu notice to oversee efforts taken by authorities for combatting the pandemic.

The Supreme Court was alarmed when it came to know that the Balochistan government had to arrange personal protective equipment (PPE) urgently for doctors and paramedical staff at the exorbitant price of Rs7,200 per piece from vendors in Karachi and Lahore while the actual price of each PPE was Rs3,000 to Rs3,500 in the market.

On Saturday, the Ministry of National Health Services informed the Supreme Court that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, it was engaged with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), seeking tax waiver on the import of essential medical equipment and supplies.

Coronavirus

JustSomeGuy
Apr 13, 2020 01:46pm
What law was broken, what right was violated?
Recommend 0
Tayyab
Apr 13, 2020 01:51pm
Let the judges fight this pandemic then...
Recommend 0
E.F
Apr 13, 2020 01:53pm
The supreme court has absolutely no business interfering in areas where it possesses no expertise. Do the honourable judges really believe that removing the SAPM right now is going to improve the situation? All of this is mind boggling.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 13, 2020 01:57pm
Why can't they understand that judiciary's job is neither to make the law nor to implement the law but only to interpret the law?
Recommend 0
Zubair
Apr 13, 2020 02:00pm
This is absurd, the man has been working non-stop since the outbreak and his alertness probably protected Pakistan from a major disaster.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Apr 13, 2020 02:02pm
Bad decision during critical time. He was doing a great job.
Recommend 0
Shekh Chilli
Apr 13, 2020 02:07pm
This is just start. 1 st wicket down.
Recommend 0
Ahd
Apr 13, 2020 02:08pm
Even during these times, our judiciary decides to be beyond useless. Sigh
Recommend 0
Raja sahib
Apr 13, 2020 02:09pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Supreme court is responsible to provide justice to every citizen and they know that government is deliberately spreading coronavirus or its fear so to get 3.7Billion dollars loan...,
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 13, 2020 02:10pm
SC: Let the government do its job, stay out.
Recommend 0
JND
Apr 13, 2020 02:15pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, when a country like USA has not been able to control virus menace how can you think Pakistan of controlling the situation with poor health facilities and poorly equipped staff. Imran himself is not able to perform efficiently how others can.
Recommend 0
Mohsin Aziz
Apr 13, 2020 02:15pm
Politicians will not get a better opportunity to put the Gini of judicial activism back in the bottle. Sane parts of the legal fraternity should come out in support too. This activism has been very costly and counterproductive for the nation.
Recommend 0
MAZHAR AZIZ ANSARI
Apr 13, 2020 02:20pm
Common sense must prevail in these testing times.
Recommend 0
Svanik
Apr 13, 2020 02:21pm
Imran is the mastermind of corruption in pakistan government.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 13, 2020 02:24pm
PM Imran Khan came into power to eliminate corruption from the country and alleged the massive corruption of PMLN and of PPP. The corruption is still going on right under his nose and it is impossible that PM does not know what is going on in his government. When the PM or the government will not take action then judiciary becomes liable to take the action in the interest of the country as well as in the interest of the people of Pakistan. There is an inquiry going on against Dr Zafar Mirza and while the inquiry report is not submitted Dr Zafar Mirza cannot continue with his present position. Apart from that only press briefings that how many people died due to coronavirus in the country and how many people recovered and discharged from the hospitals is not enough. This job can be done by any TV anchor. It was the responsibility of Dr Zafar Mirza to make sure that all medical equipments used to fight against coronavirus must have reached in time for doctors and paramedics staff.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 13, 2020 02:27pm
Thank you and good bye, Mr Mirza.
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmad
Apr 13, 2020 02:28pm
The only way to stay relevant is to disrupt the whole system fighting pandemic so every kid knows who is pulling the strings!!! Alas, the theater is important even in these testing times!
Recommend 0
Khalil
Apr 13, 2020 02:29pm
I am flabbergasted by this decision. The SC should not be interfering in govts work.
Recommend 0
Ds
Apr 13, 2020 02:31pm
Last few days of IK
Recommend 0
Tahir A
Apr 13, 2020 02:35pm
How a judge or a lawyer is qualified to make employment decision of an expert doctor? First, PIA chief, now a medical chief. The tremendous knowhow and expertise in different subject matters of these LLB graduates is astounding, actually mind boggling.
Recommend 0
Moeazze
Apr 13, 2020 02:38pm
So who is a medical expert lawyers or doctors?
Recommend 0
Tahir A
Apr 13, 2020 02:39pm
Now SC thinks it can pick federal and state cabinets! This is an extraordinary overreach. Removing the chief health officer in the midst of a pandemic? How did SC become an evaluator and a supervisor of the cabinet members and advisors? I hope they show better judgement in the written order and allow themselves a face saving by changing it from a “direction” to a “suggestion”.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 13, 2020 02:45pm
When the PM of a country took a relaxed and inactive approach knowingly what was about to happen, then what else is expected from people under him. What did MoH do during January, February and til early March to prepare for the crisis?!
Recommend 0
Dr. Malhi
Apr 13, 2020 02:49pm
More than 22,000 Americans & 11,000 British have died but US Supreme Court and UK High Courts have neither taken any "Suo-Moto" nor fired Dr. Fauci -How incompetent American & British courts are? Not playing any role in fixing scientific challenges! May be busy in legal issues?
Recommend 0
Tariq Awan
Apr 13, 2020 02:51pm
It is not hard to understand who is speaking in the disguise of who!!!
Recommend 0
Nazish Khan
Apr 13, 2020 02:53pm
The problem with Pakistan is that people are not doing their own work and constantly poking their nose in other things which they have no clue. Most of the time institutions/ministries are headed by people who have no knowledge in that area. Court should not interfere in health matters how can a jugde decide opening or closing of opds when they don't know the consequences of such action.
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 13, 2020 02:58pm
The last thing you want in a grave pandemic is supreme court playing around with the people managing it. Which other country in the world, you will see this drama in?
Recommend 0
Wai
Apr 13, 2020 02:59pm
I guess they're trying to stay relevant.
Recommend 0
ali
Apr 13, 2020 03:04pm
Well developed nations are struggling with Covid19, so what's the advisor's fault? THIS IS the problem with Pakistan. No one is left to do the job. Change,change and change. What's the guarantee another new appointee will be better? Pathetic ruling by CJP.
Recommend 0
Abdul Kavey Mir
Apr 13, 2020 03:04pm
Call the Parliament, get on one page and get rid of such nonsense judiciary for ever. In Pakistan no one knows his auqat and always keep doing things which they aren't supposed to do. Parliamentarians have to go back to public not judiciary. So leave it for public to judge the their performance.
Recommend 0
Hasaan
Apr 13, 2020 03:05pm
Trying to remain relevant in a very irrelevant way
Recommend 0
Koena
Apr 13, 2020 03:05pm
Who governs the country?
Recommend 0
Mohiz
Apr 13, 2020 03:06pm
What a ridiculous decision. Dr Mirza is seen as a very distinguished personality in the world health community. His efforts were appreciated by the World Health Organization. But not by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Saad
Apr 13, 2020 03:13pm
Let’s ignore the fact that it’s not the court’s authority or domain to interfere in these things to begin with but let’s entertain the argument - if these top judges can’t fix the institution where they spend all their careers and as such understand the institution better than anyone else, what gives them the moral right to question other people dealing with a situation which is unprecedented on a global level?
Recommend 0
TM
Apr 13, 2020 03:14pm
That is interference. Let the government work.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 13, 2020 03:16pm
How can a government run when judiciary is the actual obstacle to smooth running. Advise but do not issue orders. Changing a health advisor in midstream is catastrophic.
Recommend 0
Kash
Apr 13, 2020 03:17pm
Dr Zafar is doing a better job than his UK counterpart
Recommend 0
Rehmat
Apr 13, 2020 03:18pm
Look like Honurable judges are spending tpo much time on Watching TV channels ,political news conference and statements .Let the honourable chief justice take tbe cobtrol of health minstry,sindh govetment and all political parties and make them work.What value the parliament session will bring better they stay ar home and we will save money which can use to fight against corona .These judges need to be put in quarantine with access to no news channels as they have lost their minds.
Recommend 0
Ilyas khan
Apr 13, 2020 03:18pm
Show me one country in the world where tge judiciary is interfering in Coronavirus epidemic in anyway?
Recommend 0
Fayyaz
Apr 13, 2020 03:21pm
Very sad precedent set by Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry of interference in running of the Govt and meddling in the admin matters that should not be the concern of Judiciary. This interference in governance creates instability and particularly at this point of time is totally unnecessary.
Recommend 0
AtifK
Apr 13, 2020 03:25pm
Cannot understand how the SC can direct a govt to sack spme one, when there is no allegation of corruption. They are in no way enabled to find if some one is ineffective or incompetent. SC should not decide whom the govt will appoint. SC can only decide if the PM has made the appointment incorrectly / inappropriately
Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Apr 13, 2020 03:27pm
Totally disagree with the CJP's remark that "He has the ability to choose ten worthy people to get the job done." No Sir, PM has no ability to choose even one worthy person.
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Apr 13, 2020 03:28pm
What about his boss ?
Recommend 0
Joe
Apr 13, 2020 03:30pm
The judiciary should have mentioned a strong reason for carrying out such a strong step
Recommend 0
NewEra
Apr 13, 2020 03:30pm
Incompetence is clearly visible.... he was hiding the real numbers
Recommend 0
Haroon
Apr 13, 2020 03:33pm
I wish judiciary could clear the backlog of cases accumulated since long. Why does it have to interfere in all other things except that ?
Recommend 0
NewEra
Apr 13, 2020 03:33pm
He was hiding the real numbers COVID-19 cases.
Recommend 0
Kamran
Apr 13, 2020 03:38pm
There are many judges and many lawyers and many courts so why can’t they dispense justice ? How long does an average case get resolved for the poor? The source of all ills in Pakistan can be traced back to ineffective justice . Therefore the judges should stop interfering in Executive or legislatures and fix their house first . They are literally a joke
Recommend 0
Nawaz
Apr 13, 2020 03:39pm
Is it chief justice speaking or someone else? Now he is going to judge and evaluate performance. What a mockery of justice. Just want to be in the headlines. That's it.
Recommend 0
Sak
Apr 13, 2020 03:40pm
Dear Chief Justice, please leaves these matters to govt. and other respective departments. Instead of taking such steps and orders put your own house in order. We are more keen to see some concert steps be taken against lawyers and doctors who defamed the whole nation few months ago.
Recommend 0
Mani
Apr 13, 2020 03:47pm
Dear Judges. These are testing times for the human species. Please don’t further destabilize the situation. Focus on your actual jobs. Millions of pending cases going back decades need resolution.
Recommend 0
Khwaja Tariq
Apr 13, 2020 03:51pm
There should be a visible difference between the observations by the honorable court and insult. Country's elected chief executive and his cabinet need to be criticized in a respectable way.
Recommend 0
Taha
Apr 13, 2020 03:59pm
With due respect courts do not need to get involved in government administrative matters. Courts need to do their job of providing just to poor and weak and fast. There are thousands of cases pending and serious one's please sort them out.
Recommend 0
Joe
Apr 13, 2020 04:00pm
The Supreme Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health "" Tomorrow you may say PM is not working properly ,day after it could be trim of COAS . Please have a look at judiciary functioning . Please have a look as to how long does a person takes to get justic ( through proper channel), please have a look as to how many millions of cases are pending in courts. Is there s difference between functioning of Judiciary, parliament and executive.I think I'm democracy it is.
Recommend 0
Max
Apr 13, 2020 04:09pm
The judiciary should remain committed to dispensing justice and not running the executive branch. It is a transgression of its powers.
Recommend 0
bala
Apr 13, 2020 04:20pm
Administrative experience doesn't come overnight. It is possible through years in public life. In the present set up better to evaluate.
Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Apr 13, 2020 04:22pm
Why is the SC getting involved . It’s none of their business . Why are they interfering? What’s more why is the SC involving the prime minister. Stinks of interference to undermine prime minister.
Recommend 0
Abdul Kavey Mir
Apr 13, 2020 04:28pm
Call the Parliament, all parties come on one page and get rid of this nonsense supreme court thing.
Recommend 0
SAB
Apr 13, 2020 04:29pm
Should we hand over the government to CJ, with the rest of the judges serving as his cabinet?
Recommend 0
Manjeet kocchar
Apr 13, 2020 04:30pm
Legislature is appearing the weakest amongst three main pillars of democracy. Very serious Remarks reducing the enormous status of PM In any parliamentary form of democracy
Recommend 0
Manjeet kocchar
Apr 13, 2020 04:32pm
When a leader lacks the mass base of followers other institutions start hovering 9ver his head. Selected are treated as such even by other organs of democracy.
Recommend 0
zhao
Apr 13, 2020 04:35pm
Very grim situation! How court can order?
Recommend 0
Cricket Khan
Apr 13, 2020 04:40pm
This is coming from a Chief Justice who is against setting prisoners free. Has he ever been in jail himself - may be it is time to send him in for a week without his status and then get him to understand the realities of the world.
Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Apr 13, 2020 04:58pm
Under the constitution three branches are independent of each other. Each branch is not supposed to interfere in other's work.
Recommend 0
Haseeb
Apr 13, 2020 05:24pm
This SAPM is good for nothing then why he was sent in recent SAARC conference to represent pakistan ?
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Apr 13, 2020 05:27pm
Sadly PM is not involved in anything except talking and threating to media. This is reduced and current role of PM. At times people wonder if there is a PM.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Apr 13, 2020 05:38pm
In the entire world, our is the only court that doesn't understand this epidemic. They want to poke their noses everywhere except set their own house in order.
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 13, 2020 05:59pm
When things start to fall apart, everybody will question leadership....PM IK has good intentions but lack of administrative experience is showing up at every steps...in addition, his ministers are no good except few....
Recommend 0
Bipin
Apr 13, 2020 06:04pm
This is jurisdiction encroachment. Last one was in the name of Dam fund now COVID-19.
Recommend 0
usman
Apr 13, 2020 06:13pm
@Babar Azam, will make you a PM. It is easy to say and difficult to sit on the chair and work.
Recommend 0
Nazmul
Apr 13, 2020 06:22pm
IK should run the government affairs by democratically not his ego. All ready he destroyed countries economy by his ego. IK does not understand, what is the responsibility of a Prime Minister? When he hears the message, it seems that he is still in the opposition. That's the way he wants to govern the country. The government has started a game called management. He is not relying on public representatives. The judiciary and the NAB should take action on these very wrong doings by IK. The owner of this country is the people of Pakistan, not Imran Khan or anyone else.
Recommend 0
Arif Patel
Apr 13, 2020 06:30pm
Seems countdown for IK has just started. The way suo Motu was initiated and looking at the wordings of judgement it is clear IK is on way out in a very short period. All those who loved and worshipped Saqib Nisaar taking Suo Motus when NS was in power will start cursing the present CJP. They forget that the final order comes from Pindi GHQ.
Recommend 0
Imran Durrani
Apr 13, 2020 06:40pm
Most of our fellow countrymen/women are experts in every field except for the one they should be.
Recommend 0
N. Rahim, Canada
Apr 13, 2020 06:48pm
Pakistani judges sometimes behave as clowns. The judges were missed in the pandemic. So they had to do some circus to get attention.
Recommend 0
N. Rahim, Canada
Apr 13, 2020 06:53pm
Let the courts run the country. They are truly messing into the affairs of governance.
Recommend 0
KwJ
Apr 13, 2020 06:57pm
Can we express our unhappiness and dissatisfaction on the lack of dispensation of justice in the country or the overcrowded jails and past due court cases?
Recommend 0
Kasim
Apr 13, 2020 06:59pm
There's nothing surprising about what the CJP has said about the functioning of the IK government. It's been absolutely incompetent, confused and ineffective in solving any of the country's problems. All it has done is chase opposition leaders and imprison them for crimes that cannot stand in the court. Personal ego and vindictiveness is all that we have seen in these 19 months.
Recommend 0
Salim
Apr 13, 2020 07:01pm
What a joke? Can CJP interpret its own constitutional role?
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
Apr 13, 2020 07:12pm
The way he came he will go by the same way
Recommend 0
Salim
Apr 13, 2020 07:20pm
@NewEra, there's no doubt that the official figures of infection and deaths are totally under reported as testing facilities, medical equipment etc are inadequate. This is also the feeling in international media. Again since the government is hesitant in imposing a lockdown, it doesn't want to create fear, so under report cases.
Recommend 0
gghh
Apr 13, 2020 07:33pm
@usman, "will make you a PM. It is easy to say and difficult to sit on the chair and work." Clearly, IK is finding it hard to sit on the chair and work.
Recommend 0
observer
Apr 13, 2020 07:40pm
@Syed A. Mateen, Totally disagree with you. Did you know ( in the beginning of year) what will be needed? and how much.
Recommend 0
Shiraz Quettawalla
Apr 13, 2020 07:42pm
Very Good decision by the Chief Justice.
Recommend 0
Pran
Apr 13, 2020 07:55pm
Meeting meeting... committee committees. What is actually happening and what has been achieved. Unfortunate Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Hammad Naqvi
Apr 13, 2020 08:00pm
There should be a law, without any ambiguity or wiggle room to get headline news, baring judiciary interfering in administrative matters.
Recommend 0
THE MORNING STAR.
Apr 13, 2020 08:05pm
Amazing judicial over-reach.
Recommend 0
Ali Syed
Apr 13, 2020 08:11pm
The courts in Pakistan are ridiculous. Instead of doing their job, they get involved in anything and everything. In the first place, governance is not their prerogative. Secondly, do that not realize that the government of Pakistan has no resources....It has no money, not enough hospitals or ppe; no ventilators, not enough health care workers for the 22 million or so population and no money. While the world richest country like the USA is failing, these courts want to take a government like Pakistan to task! Mr. Chief Justice, do you just have criticism or you have a solution. Although it is not your place to come up with solutions; it is not your place to question the government either. Please stay out of it and stop acting like everyone else in this country is doing: Commenting and advising on everything without having enough knowledge.
Recommend 0
Aurangzeb
Apr 13, 2020 08:40pm
As usual Pakistan Supreme Court and CJP are on a frolic of their own and wasting time and tax payer money on matters which neither pertain to a Court nor they have any understanding of them. Only adding to the confusion and incapability.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 13, 2020 08:50pm
CJP said the right things about IK and Dr. Mirza. What more proof you need about IK's and his team's pathetic response to Covid-19?
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 13, 2020 09:06pm
@Syed A. Mateen No escape goat please! It was the responsibility of the NDMA Chariman Gen. Afzal not the Dr Zafar Mirza to make sure that all medical equipments used to fight against coronavirus must have reached in time for doctors and paramedics staff. You can even verify it to the NDMA Chairman General Afzal.
Recommend 0
Razk
Apr 13, 2020 09:11pm
SC should give the order to recruit doctors of law to act in this pivotal time of the pandemic. See the American, Britisher and Italian, even in the unfortunate time, their courts are playing sou moto games.
Recommend 0
Max
Apr 13, 2020 09:32pm
Is populism the only game left in town?
Recommend 0
Dr.M.M.Khan
Apr 13, 2020 09:35pm
May I remind the Honourable judiciary that Rome was not built in a day. Give the Govt.time. It is noteworthy that judiciary across the border does not comment on the performance of the Govt but ours becomes judge,jury and executioner. These are testing times for the PM. The last thing he wants is unsolictied advice .
Recommend 0
ABC$
Apr 13, 2020 10:19pm
@Pakistani, it is because Good planning by Dr Mirza and the government that the deaths in Pakistan are low
Recommend 0
abdul
Apr 13, 2020 10:45pm
I appreciate CJ took Notice. The PM is doing nothing except getting media coverage,
Recommend 0
Voice OF Reason
Apr 13, 2020 10:50pm
@Shiraz Quettawalla, Which “decision”?
Recommend 0
Voice OF Reason
Apr 13, 2020 10:53pm
@Nazmul, The work of a Prime Minister is the loneliest job in the world.
Recommend 0
Voice OF Reason
Apr 13, 2020 10:57pm
The precise statement of any problem is the most important step in its solution. “Mindset” -,any solution ?
Recommend 0
aziz ahmed
Apr 13, 2020 11:03pm
I am really at a loss to understand as why certain quarters are determined to issue the honesty certificate to PM when they unambiguously pronounce in the same breath that he is surrounded by the corrupt advisers and ministers. By the way who has picked this battalion of advisers and ministers. Well, if it is PM then how an honest person can choose dishonest and corruptions around him. And if this selection is imposed on him, then why is he stuck to PM office. By any reckoning, it is he who is making a mess of things.
Recommend 0
Voice OF Reason
Apr 13, 2020 11:26pm
Back are the days of sup ....wait and see.
Recommend 0

