Lockdown ineffective due to mixed signals from Centre, alleges Murad Ali Shah

Dawn.comUpdated April 13, 2020

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addresses a press conference in Karachi on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addresses a press conference in Karachi on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the reason a lockdown has not been effective in curbing the spread of the coronavirus is due to "mixed signals" from the federal government.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, the chief minister lamented the fact that despite his repeated warnings, there has been a lot of back and forth from the Centre on how to effectively tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is not a provincial or a personal matter — I want to say this very clearly. We cannot make decisions in isolation because their consequences affect everybody."

Shah held the presser hours ahead of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to take policy decisions for containment measures post-April 14.

During today's press conference, Shah maintained that the only way to effectively deal with the pandemic was to learn from the experiences of other countries around the world.

"That's what we did in Sindh, and we have been blamed for enforcing a lockdown without giving it much prior thought. There is no correct way to tackle the pandemic. But, the only way to do so is by taking action," he said.

Shah was addressing rifts between the federal and Sindh governments which came to the fore on Sunday after Federal Minister Faisal Vawda had accused the PPP government of being “inefficient” and failing to contain the spread of the virus.

“Because of the Sindh government’s incompetence, the number of cases is rising,” Vawda had said.

Shortly after, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah and Education Minister Saeed Ghani had held a press conference in which they had defended measures taken by the provincial government and called out the federal government for "lack of cooperation".

"We will make mistakes [in the fight against the pandemic] but the biggest mistake is to not take any action at all," Murad said in today's press conference.

The chief minister added that he had tried to sound an alarm about the situation potentially worsening exponentially early on during the very first NCC meeting.

"I had said that we needed to go towards a planned lockdown. It is possible that my advice would have been impractical at the time, but in hindsight, if we had done so, we would not have been in this situation right now."

He added that he was thankful to the rest of the provinces that followed in Sindh's footsteps, and enforced a lockdown.

'Need to focus on saving lives'

Shah went on to criticise the federal government's cash disbursement programme.

The Sindh government had also thought about an effective way to distribute ration, but we had realised that delivering it to people's houses was the only way, he said. "The problem we had encountered was that we required data from institutions such as Nadra to roll out this initiative."

By this time the federal government had introduced their programme, and we supported it wholeheartedly, he said. But we told them that the manner of distributing the cash was not appropriate, he stated.

"We enforced a lockdown to stop people from gathering in an effort to avoid transmission of the disease. But, people gathered in large crowds to receive the cash handout."

"I am tired of repeating this. The pandemic has affected economies around the world, but nothing is more important than people's lives," he said.

"You can revive a lifeless economy but you cannot bring back the dead," he said. The chief minister added that if the coronavirus were to spread to rural areas, there will be no way to stem the spread.

'Federal govt has given too little'

Shah went on to say that the details of all contributions made to the provincial coronavirus emergency fund were available on the financial department's website.

"Our MPAs contributed their salaries towards this fund, and I am thankful to them for doing so," he said. All of the money spent has been put towards the field hospital at Expo Centre, he added.

However, we are unable to procure items, Shah said. "We have asked for help from the federal government in this regard. The federal government is in a better position to bring in ventilators and personal protective equipment."

"We are grateful for what they have done so far, but they have done very little," he said. Provincial governments can only do so much, all points lead back to the Centre, he said.

"If a provincial government can arrange 10,000 testing kits from day one, and an additional 50,000 after that, then we expect more from the federal government," he added.

'Want PM Imran to lead'

Shah added that the provincial government was carrying out targeted testing for coronavirus which has allowed them to effectively manage the outbreak.

"During a meeting two days ago, the World Health Organisation said that Sindh is the only province that is carrying out testing according to the guidelines issued by them," he said.

He added that at least 90 per cent of the Covid-19 tests in the province were conducted free-of-charge.

The chief minister also took the opportunity to tell Prime Minister Imran Khan to form a comprehensive national policy with regards to the outbreak.

"We need a national narrative, or a national action plan regarding this," he said. "We became one on the fight against terrorism after the APS attack. Are we still waiting for the same," he asked.

"We want PM Imran to lead. Do not allow for the lockdown to be compromised in any scenario. Do not say that provinces are free to decide, that will be more painful," he concluded.

'Sindh CM should've informed PM about reservations'

Later in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan regretted that Chief Minister Shah had taken to the media instead of expressing his reservations before the prime minister.

"If you have any reservations regarding any decision or lack clarity over any issue, it would have been better if you brought it up during the [NCC] meeting instead of talking about it on the media," she said in a briefing.

"The prime minister of Pakistan is fighting on two fronts right now. On one front he has to look for ways to defeat the coronavirus and how to ensure the protection of our people from it. For that, we are moving forward in accordance with national policy and narrative.

"On the second front, he has to find a way to shield our daily-wage workers and impoverished class from hunger. For that, we have to develop alternative strategies which will run parallel [to our strategy to deal with coronavirus]."

Awan also responded to Shah's criticism of the Emergency Cash Programme, saying that it was an important step taken by the prime minister to ensure that lower-income people would not go without food and necessary supplies. She told hte chief minister te exercise his "administrative powers" in order to ensure social distancing at the centres where people were gathering to collect cash.

She urged Shah to work with the government "as a team with the prime minister as the leader" and "fulfil your responsibilities".

"This is not the time to escape responsibility," she said. Awan admitted that Centre's plans had some shortcomings but said that the federal government "will not take a minute to resolve them".

Coronavirus
Pakistan

bhaRAT©
Apr 13, 2020 12:17pm
He himself doesn't know whether he is coming or going!
Recommend 0
farooq
Apr 13, 2020 12:20pm
The fact is, it is difficult for governments around the world to manage situation created by Corona virus. In Pakistan political interests, both of federal and provincial governments are hampering the efforts and pushing the whole nation towards a major agony.
Recommend 0
Qureshi
Apr 13, 2020 12:23pm
Dirty politics. Under the 18th amendment the GoS has the entire authority on all the provincial matters. All the mosques are closed, shopping centers, offices, no traffic on streets, all they have to do is to use the resources and bring more and more testing kits so that people are tested and quarantined if needed and this doesn't need any approval of the Center. Still the money they have collected is not seen being distributed.
Recommend 0
Raja sahib
Apr 13, 2020 12:25pm
Lock downs are never effective in any part of the world,,,Even Wuhan Only way is to "fight not hide" Follow the way the successful countries Like South Korea, Singapore did, Please Stop making money in the name of lock downs and then relief funds...
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 13, 2020 12:25pm
Shameful tactic of hiding blunders. The nation knows Imran Khan and we also know the famous PPP.
Recommend 0
Queen
Apr 13, 2020 12:25pm
This is a new from the Sindh government. Blame it on center when you can't handle the situation.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 13, 2020 12:28pm
Pakistanis were waiting when PPP will begin looking for coverups and blames. No wonder looters wiped out from rest of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Khurram Abrar
Apr 13, 2020 12:31pm
Khan must call Murad and take him completely on board
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Apr 13, 2020 12:32pm
There are s number of reasons why social distancing and lockdown have not worked. I would say that the three main ones are: 1. As CM Sindh says, there are mixed messages. 2. Pakistani people have a traditional of not trusting government pronouncements, with good reason, hence the rules have been openly flouted. 3. Sections of the clergy have become a law into themselves for political purposes. As for Vawda, I am surprised that snyone in any authority allows him to talk to the media. When 50%of cases are in Punjab and there is a woeful lack of test kits made available by the federal government he is in no position to lecture Sindh.
Recommend 0
An Indian Hindu
Apr 13, 2020 12:33pm
I think the lockdown has been effective in Sindh. The numbers speak for themselves!
Recommend 0
Veer
Apr 13, 2020 12:33pm
Pakistan needs to wake up, it needs a mature leader
Recommend 0
KHAWAJA MOIZ UDDIN
Apr 13, 2020 12:35pm
Sindh announces decision, takes credit for being ahead of everyone, and then blame Center if it's decisions are not implemented or effective.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 13, 2020 12:35pm
Centre gave disproportionately high support to Sindh but most landed where everything in Sindh lands!
Recommend 0
abdul Quadir
Apr 13, 2020 12:38pm
Ineffective ,uninspiring and visionless leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is showing . He will go down in history as a good leader on cricket field and a bad leader for a nation.
Recommend 0
Veqar
Apr 13, 2020 12:44pm
You got to be kidding me. Please don't blame others for your failures. Only if in 12 years of (mis) rule, you create institutions to deal with crisis or an opportunity. You played to gallery to get media hype, without doing any homework at the back end. Least number of tests, most amount of spread among other provinces, people left unattended having no plans to support them in difficult times. Can you explain why all of this is so much better in other provinces with their own lock down strategy? Even ration distributed by Sindh Govt is expired. Others worked hard to create the back end capacity, while you were busy in creating a hype & getting ratings.
Recommend 0
Dr Humaid Khan
Apr 13, 2020 12:45pm
Stop playing politics and get to work Mr Murad. Why money was detected from the cash hand out of the people of Sindh. Was it for Zardari 10% cut funds
Recommend 0
Abdul
Apr 13, 2020 12:49pm
After 18 amendment you have full authority to act independent to handle such situations. Don't play politics; your leader have plunder the resources of Sind; this is the time to repay - do it.
Recommend 0
Qmc
Apr 13, 2020 12:49pm
Public health measures might or might not be successful..... However sindh govt has taken best steps for the masses. Hard decisions have to be taken....
Recommend 0
u-turn-govt
Apr 13, 2020 12:51pm
While your intention is quite focused and is effective, there are issues that are far greater than Covid-19! Police brutality has become more common and is regularly reported and recorded by citizens. I have personally seen bribery that has taken a much greater turn and now extends to them taking bribes from shops if they can remain open or not. If someone has corona virus, police beating them up while taking them away! If this is how the Sindh Police will treat the citizens who are the source of their salaries and medical and free housing then I feel that you are not only continuing to lose your respect but also you have lost your standing. It is such things that have created bad taste amongst the citizens for the older political parties that gave way to newer useless ones that crept in with more fraudulent manifestos. Pakistan is definitely in need of more educated common people joining government and police for a brighter future as it is miserably failing.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 13, 2020 12:51pm
It was one of the easiest thing to lock down entire province of Sindh but entire pressure of lockdown is on Karachi. Every citizen living in Karachi has a different problem and issue but all are dealth with the same stick. Lock down does not mean that only patients of coronavirus should be admitted to the hospitals or be sent to quarantine centres but what about those people who are facing different health problems. Litigants can't go to lower courts or high court on the date of hearings are fixed by the courts. Non appearance in court could arose various legal problems and dismissal of their applications due to non-prosecution. Sindh govt. could not arrange jobs for those people working in private sectors who have already lost the jobs. Who is going to feed families of employees when every sort businesses are shut down. Different counties have dealth with coronavirus in different manners and there police have not blocked the roads and are not sending people back to their homes.
Recommend 0
Mishal
Apr 13, 2020 12:57pm
Politics, politics and more politics. No concerns for the common man
Recommend 0
Shah
Apr 13, 2020 12:59pm
This confused man was a champion of 18th amendment and autonomy of provincial govt now when he is being given it he wants instructions from Federal Govt.So that if something goes wrong he can blame it on them.He should man it up and take decisions for the province based on need do basis.
Recommend 0
Ashish Kumar
Apr 13, 2020 01:02pm
In this pandemic, the federal government should support the provinces rather than criticizing them. However, if we see the Sindh government has taken appropriate measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. We should appreciate it and also support it.
Recommend 0
Syed husaini
Apr 13, 2020 01:05pm
I feel sorry for Murad Ali Shah. It is clearly visible from his actions that he has had good education and understands issues the way they should be. Someone out there is really envious of him, hence he lacks federal support.
Recommend 0
m:ahmed
Apr 13, 2020 01:06pm
Cheif Minister Sindh Saheb, was correct from the start and on right path.In fact, He was proactive taking virus threat seriously and acted fast than many leaders of world's advanced/neighbouring countries like USA UK,RUSSIA and INDIA declaring the closure of educational institutions and stay home orders in Karachi and other parts of the Province.The issue is that Executives at Centre were late in taking any solid action,so now they would start playing political games instead of helping the People of Province. Without unified message, policy and action ,one can not stop and eradicate this virus...It's not issue of any city or province.For example if you don't eradicate it from City of Crowds,Karachi which is connected with all country; city will import or export virus from other parts of the country...and that cycle will not stop then how will you succeed to stop or eradicate virus from all the country denying help to any city or province?
Recommend 0
Abdullah Gilani
Apr 13, 2020 01:06pm
The business, industries, offices must be OPEN by SOPs, with Crona-Precautions. The limited number of works should be allowed to go for work. And economic activities must be in operational with Crona-SOPs....please don't stop running business. Abdullah Gilani - Saudi Arabia.
Recommend 0
KT
Apr 13, 2020 01:08pm
Testing kits cannot be used forever they have limitations hence governments needs to re-order these kits at timely intervals to as to streamline testing requirement. Also the steady increase in cases should be analyzed to calculate lockdown extension.
Recommend 0
salman
Apr 13, 2020 01:16pm
Dude concentrate in Sindh only, Murad. Don't blame others for your incompetency and abject failure in Sindh.
Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 13, 2020 01:17pm
Imran has not grown as a national leader, he lacks team spirit!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 13, 2020 01:17pm
Under direct instructions from Bilawal House, what other options has he got but to put all blames on the federal government?
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 13, 2020 01:29pm
Lockdown with proper thought not like next country where poor class is dying of hunger
Recommend 0
Rangaraaghavachari
Apr 13, 2020 01:39pm
Very sad but true ! Clear there is no political will at the top ! This is a crisis of Leadership ! Till date no one is clear if the Pak govt is enforcing a Lockdown !
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Apr 13, 2020 01:39pm
When you have most confused and incomptent PM at helm affairs, these things tend to happen, live with it.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 13, 2020 01:43pm
Perform your duties under this crisis as good as possible. There is no time for blame games.
Recommend 0
shariq
Apr 13, 2020 01:52pm
!00% agree with MAS. Thanks for your leadership!
Recommend 0
World order
Apr 13, 2020 01:55pm
This shows lack of coordination and blame game in such crisis. PMIK should instruct his ministers to keep their mouth shut and stop politics in such dire situation. Other wise we will fall as nation either by corona or by hunger.
Recommend 0
M Amin
Apr 13, 2020 02:08pm
In national matters,unanimous consensus is required.PM has to command centrally whole country and provinces be strictly directed to follow the instructions as is expressed by CM Sindh.Pandemic is national level disaster that should be fought collectively with single approach.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Apr 13, 2020 02:08pm
If there were no lock down all people rich, middle class, poor will die. Lockdown with food distribution to poor will save the country.
Recommend 0
Ajaz
Apr 13, 2020 02:15pm
Khan is useless. Playing politics while people die.
Recommend 0
usman
Apr 13, 2020 02:55pm
30 years in government and you guys don't have clean water. What you would like to convey over here Mr Murad?
Recommend 0
khalid
Apr 13, 2020 03:01pm
Whatever we do in Sindh, if it is successful, we did it. Anything that doesn't work, the federal government is at fault. What kind of logic is this?. Stop playing politics with the health of the nation, PLEASE.
Recommend 0
Khajur
Apr 13, 2020 03:02pm
Finally someone brave enough to say the truth. Hats off to you sir. PM Niazi should learn something from you.
Recommend 0
Mian Shah hussain adv
Apr 13, 2020 03:06pm
Lockdown is not possible in Pakistan and countries like Pakistan where people are dying from hunger. This is what the PM tell us each time he appears to speak to the public.he is 200 % right that if the govt could not relive/ provide food to the needy on their doorstep then lockdown s ompossible.in case there is lockdown then the next day poeoplr would be on streets against the govt the very next day. In such a situation the only way out is to request people to stay home as much as they possibly can.
Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Apr 13, 2020 03:06pm
Keep it up CM Sindh...
Recommend 0
Justice First
Apr 13, 2020 03:08pm
Please see their past performance of 12 years in Sindh and now judge what they will deliver now,only hollow talks.
Recommend 0
ZA
Apr 13, 2020 03:11pm
Sindh govt busy in playing politics and getting pictures taken, PTI not far behind. Zero involvement of it's MNA & MPA's in Khi.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 13, 2020 03:24pm
'We cannot make decisions in isolation because their consequences affect everybody' But you did. You went into lockdown when Centre said don't go for full lockdown.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 13, 2020 03:25pm
Now that he has botched the situation, he is looking to deflect the blame and play politics in times of a pandamic. Yup, that's PPP for you!
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 13, 2020 03:27pm
'"We enforced a lockdown to stop people from gathering in an effort to avoid transmission of the disease. But, people gathered in large crowds to receive the cash handout." What a shameful statement. The CM ordered lockdown but did not care how the poor will eat. Hee did not provide for free meals so PMIK did, who cares for the poor.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 13, 2020 03:30pm
'"We are grateful for what they have done so far, but they have done very little," he said. Provincial governments can only do so much, all points lead back to the Centre, he said. Shame on this man. If it was not for PMIK taking pakistsn through some hard times, the situation would be a far greater mess, like your province under your management.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 13, 2020 03:31pm
Only solution is for the Governor of Sind to take over, otherwise CM Murad Ali Shah has lost the plot. The situation is beyond his capability.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 13, 2020 03:33pm
After having gone his own way, not listening to the federal government, he realized his way was a total mess. So now absolving himself and blaming the Centre. If you just listened instead of trying to run the show in sind, which was beyond your capability.
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 13, 2020 03:34pm
some very sensible suggestions from the CM
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 13, 2020 03:35pm
'Shah went on to criticise the federal government's cash disbursement programme' So you don't want the poor to eat but starve due to your mega faulty decision to lockdown with no food support. Shameful. Oust him
Recommend 0
Nawaz
Apr 13, 2020 03:36pm
Reality Check. Last month he was leading the cronovirus lockdown and now looking for a face saving.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 13, 2020 03:36pm
This has proven that 18th amendment is an obstacle not an asset and must be removed. The federal government must be responsible for running the provinces not the provincial corrupt parties.
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Apr 13, 2020 03:38pm
IK is one of the most confused person, surrounded by low IQ advisors and ministers. His health advisor is most incompetent and busy issuing political statements rather doing something real to save lives. This PTI government is just a mess and if not get ridden soon, will bring more hardships and miseries, guaranteed.
Recommend 0
Abc
Apr 13, 2020 03:43pm
Even through I don't support any political party in pakistan I have to say Murad Ali Shah is right with this statement.
Recommend 0
Click
Apr 13, 2020 03:47pm
It won't be effective in pakistan since pakistanis are barely surviving in normal days.
Recommend 0
Syed Shah
Apr 13, 2020 03:55pm
Stop blaming federal govt... Improve your adminstrative machinery..
Recommend 0
Jawab do
Apr 13, 2020 03:57pm
What kind of unnecessary self goal is this? Who is saying lock down has failed? I m indian & no fan of Pakistan but so far number doesn't suggest any failure of Pakistan. Situation by no means can be said out of control. At least at this juncture. Don't know about future
Recommend 0
Patriot
Apr 13, 2020 03:57pm
Stop blaming others for your shortcomings, Sir!
Recommend 0
m:ahmed
Apr 13, 2020 04:03pm
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , SC directs federal government to remove Zafar Mirza as SAPM on health (dawn latest report)
Recommend 0
Malakmd
Apr 13, 2020 04:19pm
Here we go again, PPP start blaming now, your lock down was without any preparation, none of the poor get support from Sindh government except locking on people in home, no food no necessary support for life, I suspect this lock down to hide health budget which never spent during last 10 years and now too..
Recommend 0
MT Reddy
Apr 13, 2020 04:21pm
Sindh CM has handled the situation very well and kudos for same.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 13, 2020 04:32pm
@Veer , Pakistan is doing good as compared to many European countries as well as USA.you live in a place where international news do not reach.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 13, 2020 04:36pm
@Asim, 18th Amendment empowers Murad Shah to deal his province with full authority.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 13, 2020 04:53pm
Sind and its CM are to be commended for pushing through timely measures while the others hesitated and created confusion. He deserves all the help he can get. Disunity and confrontation with the opposition will lead to nowhere, a joint, united effort is needed and most of all a clear policy against this scourge.
Recommend 0
Vishu123
Apr 13, 2020 04:53pm
Mr Murad has shown more maturity than imran Khan.
Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Apr 13, 2020 04:56pm
Keep lock down in Sindh in place and save lives. Don't worry Centre is doing.
Recommend 0
Nitin
Apr 13, 2020 05:26pm
Health maybe a state matter but a global Pandemic of this seriousness has to be fought at national level with clear instructions and the entire government resources should be used effectively. Leadership and vision is something IK is known for. It's time for these qualities to be put for actual national cause.
Recommend 0
Mansoor Kamal
Apr 13, 2020 05:29pm
Murad Ali Shah is doing best among all CM.
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Apr 13, 2020 05:29pm
100% agree. People are closely watching.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 13, 2020 06:10pm
@Dr Humaid Khan, Mr. Dr Humaid Khan, You are right. This most corrupt party PPP is only for corruptions and lootings.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 13, 2020 06:10pm
@bhaRAT©, Mr. BhaRAT, Correct.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 13, 2020 06:11pm
@Abdul, Mr. Abdul, PPP, PML-N, JUI and ANP are a bunch of corrupts and criminals.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 13, 2020 06:12pm
An advice for both Murad and Ghani how to fight the epidemic instead of blaming the center. Firstly destroy the corruption virus amongst the high up. secondly force looters to surrender at least part of their wealth. If he succeed the corona virus will be automatically defeated.
Recommend 0
Iqbal Zaman
Apr 13, 2020 06:34pm
Excuses
Recommend 0
Hameed
Apr 13, 2020 06:44pm
They making excuses for their incompetence.
Recommend 0
Hameed
Apr 13, 2020 06:47pm
@Queen, 18th amendment gives them all the powers they require and they blaming Imran Khan. Withdraw the 18th amendment.
Recommend 0
Hameed
Apr 13, 2020 06:50pm
@Veer , He is honest and mature.
Recommend 0
Hameed
Apr 13, 2020 06:55pm
@Qmc, This all propaganda. Their performance is 0.
Recommend 0
Hameed
Apr 13, 2020 06:57pm
@Ashish Kumar, 18th amendment.
Recommend 0
Chris
Apr 13, 2020 08:32pm
Blaming othets is not a good strategy to fight corvid-19.
Recommend 0
Munir Khan
Apr 13, 2020 08:35pm
This is what happen you use your last option first. You were advertising lock downs, now when it is failing, you don't see any other option but to blame center.
Recommend 0

