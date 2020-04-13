Govt, NGO collaborate to supply roti in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Sunday decided to provide roti to daily wage earners and deserving families in the provincial capital from Tuesday with the help of a non-go­­vernmental organisation, Baitul Islam.

Under the joint programme, roti would be provided at the doorsteps of the needy people through volunteers, it was decided in a meeting of Baitul Islam representatives with Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Alyani, provincial ministers Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, food secretary and other senior government officials.

Deserving families in Quetta to be given roti free of cost

The NGO representatives said their organisation had already been supplying roti to the deserving people. They said philanthropists were providing donations to Baitul Islam for the programme that has benefitted half a million people.

They said a mobile application would be uploaded by Monday and the CM’s delivery unit and Provincial Disaster Management Authority would also get deserving people registered through call centres. Under the programme, roti would be provided according to the data registered with the PDMA and the delivery unit.

Official sources said that the provincial government would provide free of cost wheat to the mills, which would supply wheat flour to the welfare organisation for implementing of the programme. For the distribution of roti, Quetta would be divided in zones, while government schools, hostels and private tandoors would be utilised in this regard.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2020