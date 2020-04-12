DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 12, 2020

Half of Pakistan's cases locally transmitted, says SAPM Mirza

Dawn.comApril 12, 2020

Email

SAPM Mirza on Sunday warned citizens to take preventive measures against coronavirus seriously. — DawnNewsTV
SAPM Mirza on Sunday warned citizens to take preventive measures against coronavirus seriously. — DawnNewsTV

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday warned citizens to take preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic seriously, cautioning that "what happens over the next few days depends on our actions, whether we take preventive measures or not".

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he said: "The last 24 hours were heavy, 14 people died. We warned you this would happen," and added that this was why the government was emphasising on the importance of social distancing, staying at home and ensuring proper hand hygiene.

"Coronavirus is a preventable problem and its spread can be stopped if we take proper preventive measures," he said

Talking about the coronavirus situation in the country, Mirza said that nearly half of Pakistan's cases were locally transmitted. He revealed that some 17,332 people were present in quarantine centres across the country out of which 18 per cent tested positive.

The SAPM said that the fatality rate of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan had increased to 1.7 pc after Saturday's deaths while the global fatality rate of the virus was 6.1pc.

Expressing disappointment over "misuse" of N-95 masks, Mirza said that "those who don't have the slightest use of them (N-95 masks) are also wearing them."

He said that the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) was preparing an awareness video which would be released soon but urged people not to spread misinformation on the basis of "incomplete information".

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Apr 12, 2020 08:37pm
If half of the cases of coronavirus infections in Pakistan are due to local transmittal then it means, the quarantine of the people coming from abroad was seriously lacking the requirements.
Recommend 0
Sudhanshu
Apr 12, 2020 08:41pm
It's scary, guys please stay indoors.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 12, 2020

Dearth of test kits

ADEQUATE testing capability is integral to formulating a response to any health crisis. One can multiply that...
April 12, 2020

Quack supplies

A COTTAGE industry is cropping up around the provision of materials for the sanitisation of hands and surfaces, as...
April 12, 2020

Mob attack on police

THE issue of the temporary closure of mosques and other places of worship to prevent mass gatherings during the...
April 11, 2020

Lifting lockdown

REPORTS of the spread of the coronavirus in a katchi abadi in Karachi have raised the alarm for provincial...
April 11, 2020

Ehsaas begins

THE largest distribution of direct cash assistance to the poor and unemployed began on Thursday as 4m people out of ...
April 11, 2020

Trump vs WHO

THE American president is known to tweet first and ask questions later. However, in such unprecedented global...