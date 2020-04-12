Indian shelling along LoC injures 2 civilians: ISPR

At least two civilians were injured after the Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary near the Chirikot and Shakargarh sectors, the the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

In a tweet, the military's media wing said: "Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation late last night along LoC and working boundary in Chirikot and Shakargarh sectors deliberately targeting civilian population."

"Due to the firing, [a] 35-year-old innocent civilian resident of Serian village got injured in Shakargarh sector along Working Boundary [while] 57-year-old citizen resident of village Nangal sustained serious injuries."

According to the statement, both of the victims have been evacuated and are bring provided medical treatment.

A day earlier, six civilians were injured after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in various sectors near the LoC, the ISPR had said.

According to the statement, Indian forces "deliberately targeted civilian population" in the Nikial, Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot sectors, while at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages, four innocent civilians, including a 15-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries. An 18-year-old girl was also injured seriously in Mohra village, it had added.

Pakistan Army troops responded "effectively with matching calibre targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire," the ISPR had added.