DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 12, 2020

UN report calls for debt payments suspension

The Newspaper's ReporterUpdated April 12, 2020

Email

The report called for reestablishing financial stability by providing sufficient liquidity and strengthening the global financial safety net, especially for emerging markets. ─ Dawn/File
The report called for reestablishing financial stability by providing sufficient liquidity and strengthening the global financial safety net, especially for emerging markets. ─ Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: The Financing for Sustainable Development Report 2020 (FSDR 2020) calls for preventing a debt crisis by immediately suspending debt payments from least-developed countries and other low-income countries that request forbearance.

The report, released on Friday by the UN-led Inter-Agency Task Force on Financing for Deve­lop­ment, stressed that official bilateral creditors must lead and others should consider similar or equivalent steps to provide new finance.

The FSDR 2020 called on governments to take immediate steps to prevent a potentially devastating debt crisis and address the economic and financial havoc wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report says that debt risks will likely rise further in the most vulnerable countries. Forty-four per cent of least developed and other low-income developing countries are currently at high risk or in debt distress. That’s a doubling of debt risk in under-five years which was 22pc in 2015. This number could rise as Covid-19 and related global economic and commodity price shocks put increasing pressure on some countries, particularly oil exporters, warns the report.

Among other actions, the report called for reestablishing financial stability by providing sufficient liquidity and strengthening the global financial safety net, especially for emerging markets.

Governments should take steps to contain the sharp fall in economic activity and support countries most in need through a globally coordinated response; expanding public health spending; social protection; keeping small businesses afloat; government transfers; debt forbearance and other national measures. The FSDR 2020 calls for significantly increasing access to concessional international financing; and promoting trade and stimulate inclusive growth by eliminating trade barriers that restrict supply chains.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 12, 2020

Dearth of test kits

ADEQUATE testing capability is integral to formulating a response to any health crisis. One can multiply that...
April 12, 2020

Quack supplies

A COTTAGE industry is cropping up around the provision of materials for the sanitisation of hands and surfaces, as...
April 12, 2020

Mob attack on police

THE issue of the temporary closure of mosques and other places of worship to prevent mass gatherings during the...
April 11, 2020

Lifting lockdown

REPORTS of the spread of the coronavirus in a katchi abadi in Karachi have raised the alarm for provincial...
April 11, 2020

Ehsaas begins

THE largest distribution of direct cash assistance to the poor and unemployed began on Thursday as 4m people out of ...
April 11, 2020

Trump vs WHO

THE American president is known to tweet first and ask questions later. However, in such unprecedented global...