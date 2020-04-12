DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 12, 2020

Bilawal urges world cooperation to defeat Covid-19

Amir WasimUpdated April 12, 2020

Email

Lamenting the world’s shift from multilateralism, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the sanctions on Iran, claiming they were putting not just the Iranian people at risk. — DawnNewsTV/File
Lamenting the world’s shift from multilateralism, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the sanctions on Iran, claiming they were putting not just the Iranian people at risk. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has emphasised that only through a mutual international cooperation can the Covid-19 pandemic be overcome and defeated.

The PPP chairman said this during a television interview with Sky News on Saturday.

The PPP chairman said the developed countries had a duty to help the developing nations deal with the economic fallout and medical shortages caused by this pandemic. He said the world must be together at this time as humanity could not afford leaving anyone behind.

Those countries having resources would have to step up and distribute testing kits and medical equipment worldwide, he added.

Lamenting the world’s shift from multilateralism, Mr Bhutto-Zardari condemned the sanctions on Iran, claiming they were putting not just the Iranian people at risk, but risking the safety and security of the entire region. He also added that people of Indian Occupied Kashmir had been under a lockdown for 250 days before the pandemic and the world must ensure that these people were not left to the ravages of the disease.

PPP chairman condemns sanctions on Iran

Responding to a question about the situation in the country, the PPP chairman said Pakistan too had been badly affected by the outbreak. He pointed out the health system in Pakistan was not capable enough to withstand the full brunt of the pandemic. The only way to protect the lives of millions of Pakistanis was by enforcing a lockdown and advocating and facilitating social distancing.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari feared if the health systems of the countries like Italy and the UK were suffering under the deluge of Covid-19 patients, “then in a country like Pakistan, where we have 0.6 beds per 1,000 patients, the health system will collapse.”

Replying to another query regarding the Pakistan government’s efforts to deal with the situation, the PPP chairman said the opposition parties had offered their unconditional support to the federal government to chalk out a joint strategy to deal with the challenges posed by Covid-19. He, however, regretted that the federal government did not seem to working with the same urgency with which the provinces were working to fight the pandemic.

The federal government, he said, was not playing an appropriate role in supporting the provincial governments to increase their capacities or deal with any of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 12, 2020

Dearth of test kits

ADEQUATE testing capability is integral to formulating a response to any health crisis. One can multiply that...
April 12, 2020

Quack supplies

A COTTAGE industry is cropping up around the provision of materials for the sanitisation of hands and surfaces, as...
April 12, 2020

Mob attack on police

THE issue of the temporary closure of mosques and other places of worship to prevent mass gatherings during the...
April 11, 2020

Lifting lockdown

REPORTS of the spread of the coronavirus in a katchi abadi in Karachi have raised the alarm for provincial...
April 11, 2020

Ehsaas begins

THE largest distribution of direct cash assistance to the poor and unemployed began on Thursday as 4m people out of ...
April 11, 2020

Trump vs WHO

THE American president is known to tweet first and ask questions later. However, in such unprecedented global...