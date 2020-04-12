DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 12, 2020

Bangladesh executes killer of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

APApril 12, 2020

Email

In this file photo Sheikh Mujibur Rehman approaches microphones to address a rally in Dhaka.
In this file photo Sheikh Mujibur Rehman approaches microphones to address a rally in Dhaka.

Authorities in Bangladesh have executed a killer of the country’s independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, nearly 45 years after the brutal assassination, a prison official said.

Abdul Majed, a former military captain, was hanged at the central jail at Keraniganj near the capital, Dhaka, just one minute past Saturday midnight, said Inspector General of Prisons Brig Gen A.K.M. Mustafa Kamal Pasha.

He was arrested in Dhaka on Tuesday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, adding that the arrest was “the biggest gift” for Bangladesh this year.

Majed had publicly announced his involvement in the assassination and had reportedly been hiding in India for many years. He recently returned to Bangladesh.

The execution took place after President M Abdul Hamid rejected a clemency filed by Majed, seeking mercy. His wife and other family members visited him for last time on Saturday.

Majed is one of a dozen defendants whose death sentences were upheld by the country’s Supreme Court in 2009. A trial court in 1998 had sentenced them to death for their involvement in the Aug 15, 1975, killing of Rahman and most of his family members by a group of army officials.

Rahman was the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana were the only survivors in the family, as they were visiting Germany during the assassination.

After the assassination, subsequent governments and later President Ziaur Rahman awarded the killers by posting them mostly in Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions abroad. Majed was posted as Bangladesh’s ambassador to Senegal in 1980. Rahman — an ex-army chief and the husband of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, an archrival of Hasina — was killed in a military coup in 1981. Ziaur Rahman and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were not related.

In 2010, five others who admitted to taking part in the assassination were hanged. One man died of natural causes in Zimbabwe. The other six convicts, including Majed, were at large. At least one of them is in Canada and another in the United States, officials say.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 11, 2020

Lifting lockdown

REPORTS of the spread of the coronavirus in a katchi abadi in Karachi have raised the alarm for provincial...
April 11, 2020

Ehsaas begins

THE largest distribution of direct cash assistance to the poor and unemployed began on Thursday as 4m people out of ...
April 11, 2020

Trump vs WHO

THE American president is known to tweet first and ask questions later. However, in such unprecedented global...
April 10, 2020

Yemen truce

AMIDST much doom and gloom across the world, a faint flicker of hope has appeared for the impoverished and war-weary...
April 10, 2020

Quarantine lapses

THE consequences of the leaden-footed initial response to the coronavirus cases in much of the country are becoming...
April 10, 2020

Cruelty to animals

WHILE the rest of Sindh was — and continues to be — under lockdown, hundreds of animals in Karachi’s Empress...