11 Karachi UCs sealed after CM sounds alarm, says 'stricter' lockdown needed to control spread

Hours after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called for stricter lockdown measures in the province, pointing to the high percentage of positive Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, authorities in Karachi sealed eleven union councils in the city's district east on Saturday, citing reports of several Covid-19 positive individuals residing in those areas.

According to a notification issued by the Karachi district east deputy commissioner's office, the following UCs have been sealed:

UC-6 Gillani Railways

UC-7 Dalmia

UC-8 Jamali Colony

UC-9 Gulshan II

UC-10 Pehalwan Goth

UC-12 Gulzar-e-Hijri

UC-13 Safora

UC-14 Faisal Cantt

UC-2 Manzoor Colony

UC-9 Jacob Line

UC-10 Jamshed Quarters

In a video released by his office's Twitter account, the chief minister cautioned that there wasn't "much good news" in the last 24 hours and thus the province needed a stricter lockdown.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on Mar 22, 2015 at 11:21am PDT

"It's extremely alarming that there has been a record rise in new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sindh," Shah said, adding that 20 per cent of Covid-19 tests conducted in Sindh in the past 24 hours had come out positive.

"This is greater than the world average at the moment," Shah said.

Breaking down the numbers from the last 24 hours, Shah said that the province conducted 531 tests and 104 of them turned out to be positive. He also announced six new deaths, which he said were "a lot".

Meanwhile, a report issued by the provincial health department revealed that 87 of the 104 new cases in Sindh were from Karachi – all of whom had caught the virus locally. 13 cases of local transmission were reported from Hyderabad, and one from Sanghar.

Three people had died in Karachi from the virus in the past 24 hours, while 13 had recovered completely all over the province in the same time, the report added.

"When the lockdown measures were being strictly adhered to, the situation was much better," Shah argued, adding that the alarming increase in new cases was due to the recent relaxation in lockdown measures.

"The lockdown in Malir was quite ineffective, which is why today I've instructed to enforce a stricter lockdown there," Shah said.

The chief minister said that cases of Covid-19 were also increasing in Hyderabad, which is why a tighter lockdown will also be enforced in the city.

He also said that 919 people were still under treatment in the province.

"371 individuals who have completely recovered have returned to their homes and 13 more are returning today after recovering fully," Shah revealed.