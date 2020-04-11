DAWN.COM

11 Karachi UCs sealed after CM sounds alarm, says 'stricter' lockdown needed to control spread

Dawn.comUpdated April 11, 2020

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called on Saturday for stricter lockdown measures in Sindh pointing to the grim new increase in Covid-19 cases in the province. — via Twitter.
Hours after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called for stricter lockdown measures in the province, pointing to the high percentage of positive Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, authorities in Karachi sealed eleven union councils in the city's district east on Saturday, citing reports of several Covid-19 positive individuals residing in those areas.

According to a notification issued by the Karachi district east deputy commissioner's office, the following UCs have been sealed:

  • UC-6 Gillani Railways
  • UC-7 Dalmia
  • UC-8 Jamali Colony
  • UC-9 Gulshan II
  • UC-10 Pehalwan Goth
  • UC-12 Gulzar-e-Hijri
  • UC-13 Safora
  • UC-14 Faisal Cantt
  • UC-2 Manzoor Colony
  • UC-9 Jacob Line
  • UC-10 Jamshed Quarters

In a video released by his office's Twitter account, the chief minister cautioned that there wasn't "much good news" in the last 24 hours and thus the province needed a stricter lockdown.

"It's extremely alarming that there has been a record rise in new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sindh," Shah said, adding that 20 per cent of Covid-19 tests conducted in Sindh in the past 24 hours had come out positive.

"This is greater than the world average at the moment," Shah said.

Breaking down the numbers from the last 24 hours, Shah said that the province conducted 531 tests and 104 of them turned out to be positive. He also announced six new deaths, which he said were "a lot".

Meanwhile, a report issued by the provincial health department revealed that 87 of the 104 new cases in Sindh were from Karachi – all of whom had caught the virus locally. 13 cases of local transmission were reported from Hyderabad, and one from Sanghar.

Three people had died in Karachi from the virus in the past 24 hours, while 13 had recovered completely all over the province in the same time, the report added.

"When the lockdown measures were being strictly adhered to, the situation was much better," Shah argued, adding that the alarming increase in new cases was due to the recent relaxation in lockdown measures.

"The lockdown in Malir was quite ineffective, which is why today I've instructed to enforce a stricter lockdown there," Shah said.

The chief minister said that cases of Covid-19 were also increasing in Hyderabad, which is why a tighter lockdown will also be enforced in the city.

He also said that 919 people were still under treatment in the province.

"371 individuals who have completely recovered have returned to their homes and 13 more are returning today after recovering fully," Shah revealed.

Khajur
Apr 11, 2020 05:33pm
This man is 100 times better than PMIK Niazi.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 11, 2020 05:42pm
If the province of Sndh had yesterday conducted 531 tests and 104 of them turned out to be positive, it means 20% and the rate is very alarming. It proves lock-down was just nominal and people are not even caring the seriousness of the horrible situation developing. It is very essential that, drastic measures like curfew was imposed when people are not cooperating.
Recommend 0
Bramask
Apr 11, 2020 05:44pm
IK should learn from this man.
Recommend 0
Syed
Apr 11, 2020 06:07pm
Provinces need to act according to provincial situation. As PM told earlier.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 11, 2020 06:23pm
Good,Mr. Shah is on job.
Recommend 0
Hafeez Mushtaq
Apr 11, 2020 06:32pm
When we only selectively test those people who have symptoms or had contact history (high risk group) then it's natural to have high positive results. I think it's now right time that our CM should now arrange for antibody tests in general population at random and in medical workers. It will give us an idea that how much percent of population has got immunity silently. It's now more than one and a half months since the reporting of the first case, so epidemiological cycle suggests that we should go for antibody testing.
Recommend 0
Ahsen
Apr 11, 2020 06:34pm
@M. Saeed, indeed, businesses are open, offices are open, people are going for get-togethers. Who is asking, who is stoping these masses.
Recommend 0
Umair
Apr 11, 2020 06:45pm
Mr. CM what relief are you providing to people who have their livelihoods snatched from them because of these lockdowns.Private donors and NGOs are providing relief but where is Sindh government. You say 5 deaths due to COVID are too many, did you ever looked at number of people who die daily at JPMC or Civil Hospital karachi due to inadequate medical support. Maybe not because it was did not provide good media. Only reason you "appear" so active is to gain political mielage
Recommend 0
Fida
Apr 11, 2020 06:46pm
Murad Ali Shah you arr doing a wonderful job. Regarding people who are not adhering to the lockdown, a stern action is needed. People should be forced to stay indoor except in case of emergency situation.
Recommend 0
Tzaman
Apr 11, 2020 06:57pm
CM Murad, please do what you think is required. No need to look up to Federal government. They are still undecided. As Sindh CM you have to protect us, even it means to put severe lockdown measures. Our people are careless and also confused, getting conflicting informations from the Maulvis and also from the PM.
Recommend 0
Babar
Apr 11, 2020 07:21pm
The CM Sindh outperforms everyone... at least he is fully aware of whats going on. The Federal government should extend full support to him so that he can manage even better.
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 11, 2020 07:25pm
@Bramask, 200% true bro
Recommend 0
Justice First
Apr 11, 2020 07:36pm
PPP and their sponsors are responsible for our poor fight against Corona in Sindh as our all governing systems including health are plagued with corruption.They are only active on media as ground realities are different.Now it is a Wadera party.
Recommend 0
Wajid Khan
Apr 11, 2020 08:12pm
@Bramask, do you mean learn corruption?
Recommend 0
m:ahmed
Apr 11, 2020 08:25pm
Sindh Govt declared the lockdown till April 14 but ours is case of irresponsible citizenry not observing safety precautions who will wrack havoc on the themselves and others specially in Karachi City. Karachi is crowded city and linked with all corners of the country and globe.Small homes with many family members make homes crowded. Neighbourhood are crowded with people exceeding the space limit ratio required for decent living .In fact Karachi can be called City of Crowds .And,viruses are spread in crowds rapidly. If one person is infected it would infect others and multiplication will occurs in thousands numbers with passing days.Mass Tests have not been done. Viruses must be circulating among the people undetected for days .With passing days numbers will grow...
Recommend 0
Saad - Ullah
Apr 11, 2020 08:28pm
@Khajur, he should lead PPP.
Recommend 0
Omar
Apr 11, 2020 08:41pm
Lockdown has already killed the economy of Karachi , now this man will starve everyone to death while being cheered by clueless Twitter and Facebook users who are completely detached to 90% of the population.
Recommend 0
arshad
Apr 11, 2020 08:49pm
Give necessary items to poor who are living in adjacent areas of Gulshan and others. Hopefully they will not come out for begging on streets. It's like a force comes out, as people have no work since last 20 days. Not everyone is getting benefit from ehsaas program
Recommend 0
Piyush
Apr 11, 2020 08:52pm
No use of lockdown with out increasing testing and tracing. Lockdown period helps countries to upgrade health system, testing and tracing else it is useless and just a burden on govt.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 11, 2020 08:59pm
@Umair, Mr. Umair, You are right. Mr. Chief Minister of Sindh of PPP Mr. Syed Murad Ali Shah wants to make score. Not because of coronavirus Sindh province is the worst in compare to other provinces of Pakistan ruling for decades by the most corrupt PPP.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 11, 2020 09:00pm
@Justice First, Mr. Justice First, Correct. Only lip service by PPP.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 11, 2020 09:02pm
Sind will get far worse as it is spiraling down due to massive mismanagement and corruption. Remove CM and the Governor should take over and stop the slide.
Recommend 0
Khăn Azam
Apr 11, 2020 09:36pm
@Tzaman, People need to adhere and follow Or CornaVirus will punish hard : but as news relates stone policeman and wounding female police SHO :,break her eye glass : in end people die - not police: sho or CM : if you practice you safe - if you careless you’re punished: CornaVirus is lethal! No ifs or Buts
Recommend 0
Mumtaz Ahmed Shah
Apr 11, 2020 09:46pm
Sindh Chief Minister,Murad Ali Shah’s initiative to seal Karachi district east UCS in view of extremely alarming increase of COVID-19 is applauded.(Texas)
Recommend 0
Muhib
Apr 11, 2020 11:05pm
his own family is killed in pandemic. thats why he is taking it seriously
Recommend 0
Jamal
Apr 11, 2020 11:10pm
Taken back the decision?
Recommend 0

