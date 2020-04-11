DAWN.COM

AFP Fact Check: Shaukat Khanum Hospital refutes claim it charged patients for Covid-19 tests

AFPUpdated April 11, 2020

Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore. – Image courtesy Shaukat Khanum website
Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore. – Image courtesy Shaukat Khanum website

A claim that Shaukat Khanum Hospital charged patients for novel coronavirus tests has been shared in multiple posts on Facebook and Twitter. But the claim is misleading; the hospital, which was founded by Prime Minister Imran Khan, denied charging a fee, saying in a statement that eligible patients have been receiving free tests; the health minister of Punjab also denied the claim.

The claim was shared more than 5,400 times since being published on Facebook here on March 16, 2020.

Post’s Urdu text graphic translates to English as: “Wasn’t Shaukat Khanum a charity institution......? Then why is the coronavirus test fee of 9,000 rupees being charged?”

Below is a screenshot of the misleading Facebook post:

A similar claim was also made on Facebook here, here, here and here and on Twitter here, here and here.

The claim, however, is misleading.

Shaukat Khanum, which was founded as a non-profit in 1994 in Lahore, refuted the claim in a Facebook post on March 19, 2020.

“So far, the Government has provided the Hospital with 440 testing kits, 300 of which have so far been consumed in providing free testing on patients who fulfill the medical criteria. Shaukat Khanum Hospital has not charged ANYONE at all for corona virus testing,” the hospital said.

Below is a screenshot of the post:

The health minister of Punjab, Dr Yasmin Rashid, also publicly denied the claim on March 19, 2020.

“Government is doing all tests free of cost. We give our kits to Shaukat Khamum, they do it free of cost. They are not taking any service charges,” Rashid said at a press conference, which was published on Twitter here by the Government of Punjab.

In another Facebook statement on March 25, 2020, Shaukat Khanum said that it had received and administered more novel coronavirus tests and reiterated that it “has not charged ANYONE at all for coronavirus testing.”

On April 1, 2020, however, the hospital announced that while testing fees would continue to be waived, patients of means are encouraged to donate to the facility to help cover costs. People who do not qualify for free tests under official government guidelines can also pay for a test at Shaukat Khanum, the hospital said.

Below is a screenshot of the April 1 statement:

As of April 7, 2020, Pakistan was conducting 6,584 tests per day nationwide, according to a tweet from PM's aide on health, Dr Zafar Mirza. The country plans to increase its capacity to 20,000 daily tests, Mirza said.

The novel coronavirus has so far killed at least 58 people and infected 4,187 more in Pakistan as of April 9, according to official government records.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Fastrack
Apr 11, 2020 05:13pm
SKMH is like a miracle, made possible by relentless work and sacrifice from Imran Khan and ordinary Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 11, 2020 05:38pm
Seeing Govt's unprecedented response to COVID 19, haters making desperate efforts to malign PM IK
Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 11, 2020 05:52pm
Old habits never die
Recommend 0
Hamza
Apr 11, 2020 06:09pm
It does charge. I had my tested for 3k, about 7 days ago.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 11, 2020 06:22pm
@Fastrack, I agree.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 11, 2020 06:30pm
Pakistan does consist of many dirty people who are able to raise fingers even on SKH, a totally clean and medically a highly sophisticated hospital. My grand father had lungs cancer and he was treated there. He was recovered and lived many years after it. No connection but very professional and competent staff who treated him goodand a remarkable professionalism. NS or Zardari could not give this nation anything. IK gifted this nation with a reliable hospital for a very serious disease.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 11, 2020 06:31pm
I thought Shaukat Khanum was a charity institution . Why was it so much politicized and Publicized by IK and PTI
Recommend 0
Haroon
Apr 11, 2020 07:12pm
@Hamza, why did you get yourself tested sir? Were you exhibiting moderate to severe symptoms and/or are a front line worker who needed to be tested for specific reasons? One of PPP stalwarts in Sindh, Saeed Ghani, was tested not once but twice, and that too without exhibiting any symptoms (in his own words) and no one in Pakistan questioned him for the reason behind wasting two good testing kits. What Pakistan needs more than anything else is to have a solid criteria in place as to who can/should be tested to preserve those scarce resources.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 11, 2020 07:30pm
@Hamza, I believe you and the government . Government interprets facts differently as most of their big shot people just stay in their luxury offices and lavish homes while traveling chauffeur driven expensive cars .
Recommend 0
Malakmd
Apr 11, 2020 07:32pm
@Hamza, yes you should pay if you can afford and if you are not poor person, do we really understand the meaning of charity work?
Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 11, 2020 07:34pm
@Fasttrack note!
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 11, 2020 07:44pm
IK must practice what he preaches
Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 11, 2020 07:56pm
SKMH is a bogus organization, eligible patients mean those who can’t afford to pay but they only treat 15-20% such poor patients and rest they are charging hefty fees but they received test kits for free from Punjab govt. open corruption and favoritism
Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Apr 11, 2020 08:21pm
@Hamza, "People who do not qualify for free tests under official government guidelines can also pay for a test at Shaukat Khanum, the hospital said."
Recommend 0
abdul Quadir
Apr 11, 2020 08:54pm
Prime minister Imran Khan, sought votes with the promise of eradication of corruption. Now that he is in power, he is resorting to corruption at his own hospital started in memory of his mother.
Recommend 0
Asad
Apr 11, 2020 11:10pm
@Hamza, Odd. I went in with cough and cold. Was tested free, was. Negative. They asked if I could donate, when I was leaving. I contributed handsomely. SHKM is doing a superb job. All were getting free tests and still I saw cancer patients coming for treatment. Salute to IK.
Recommend 0
F
Apr 11, 2020 11:21pm
People must know that all who come with proof of being unable to pay are not charged. Those who afford treatment has to pay and there is nothing wrong in it. Ultimately most of people treated are not charged... So this news is only politics
Recommend 0
KHK
Apr 11, 2020 11:24pm
March 16 news on April 11th is not a news , its' filling the page.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Apr 11, 2020 11:45pm
@Ibrahim S, All of those you mentioned have earned every penny, with proof, with proper documentation, unlike the Sharifs and Zardaris.
Recommend 0
Mumtaz Ahmed Shah
Apr 12, 2020 02:10am
Shaukat Khanum Hospital should once again refutes the allegation through press and electronic media for general public information.(Texas)
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 12, 2020 04:51am
Conspiracy/ scandals have starting attaching Shaukat Khanum hospital. Politics of Imran Khan is/ will negatively affect performance of hospital.
Recommend 0
stinky_pinky
Apr 12, 2020 05:06am
Question: Why did it get testing kits in the first place? Isn't it a privately run cancer hospital with no expertise in viral treatments? Shouldnt the government hospitals get the kits?
Recommend 0
Venkat
Apr 12, 2020 07:25am
Those who can afford should pay … If the institution has to survive for long time ...voluntarily people should pay ..whatever they can ..
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 12, 2020 08:44am
@Asad, surprising statements , I really don’t know anything about the run the business process in that facility. Even asking for charity Is putting a person in a bind. For sure the truth has many faces in Pakistan.
Recommend 0

