April 11, 2020

6 civilians injured by Indian firing across LoC in various sectors: ISPR

April 11, 2020

In the past 24 hours, 6 citizens have been injured by Indian firing, says ISPR. — AFP/File
In the past 24 hours, 6 citizens have been injured by Indian firing, says ISPR. — AFP/File

At least six civilians have been "seriously injured" in the past 24 hours as Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in various sectors near the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

"In last 24 hours six citizens including two girls have been injured and evacuated to nearby health facilities for necessary medical care," the ISPR said on Twitter.

According to the statement, Indian forces "deliberately targeted civilian population" in the Nikial, Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot sectors, while at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages, four innocent civilians, including a 15 year old girl, sustained serious injuries. An 18-year-old girl was also injured seriously in Mohra village, it added.

Pakistan Army troops responded "effectively with matching calibre targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire," the ISPR added.

On Thursday, Pakistan had shot down an Indian quadcopter after it violated Pakistan's airspace in Sankh district.

