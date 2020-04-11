DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 11, 2020

Singapore stops Zoom for online education as hackers strike

APUpdated April 11, 2020

Email

Singapore’s Ministry of Education says it is investigating the serious incidents and may file police reports. — AFP/File
Singapore’s Ministry of Education says it is investigating the serious incidents and may file police reports. — AFP/File

HONG KONG: Singapore has suspended the use of Zoom for online education after hackers hijacked a lesson and showed obscene images to students.

In what is known as Zoombombing, two hackers interrupted a geography lesson a day after Singapore closed schools on Wednesday in partial lockdown measures to help curb local transmissions of the coronavirus. Lessons have moved online, with some teachers using video conferencing tools like Zoom.

Singapore’s Ministry of Education said it was investigating the serious incidents and may file police reports.

We are already working with Zoom to enhance its security settings and make these security measures clear and easy to follow, said Aaron Loh, director of the ministry’s Educational Technology Division.

As a precautionary measure, our teachers will suspend their use of Zoom until these security issues are ironed out,” Loh said.

Singapore is not the only country to be affected by the teleconferencing disruptions. The FBI issued a warning on March 30 advising users to avoid making Zoom meetings public after it received multiple reports of teleconferences and online classrooms being disrupted by hackers displaying hate messages or shouting profanities.

Part of the Zoombombing problem occurs because users tend to create public meetings out of convenience. That allows anyone to join a meeting as long as they have a link for it, according to Michael Gazeley, managing director and co-founder of cybersecurity firm Network Box.

Details of conferences are often given out in a public manner, because organisers want as many attendees as possible, said Gazeley.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 11, 2020

Lifting lockdown

REPORTS of the spread of the coronavirus in a katchi abadi in Karachi have raised the alarm for provincial...
April 11, 2020

Ehsaas begins

THE largest distribution of direct cash assistance to the poor and unemployed began on Thursday as 4m people out of ...
April 11, 2020

Trump vs WHO

THE American president is known to tweet first and ask questions later. However, in such unprecedented global...
April 10, 2020

Yemen truce

AMIDST much doom and gloom across the world, a faint flicker of hope has appeared for the impoverished and war-weary...
April 10, 2020

Quarantine lapses

THE consequences of the leaden-footed initial response to the coronavirus cases in much of the country are becoming...
April 10, 2020

Cruelty to animals

WHILE the rest of Sindh was — and continues to be — under lockdown, hundreds of animals in Karachi’s Empress...