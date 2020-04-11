DAWN.COM

Imran assures doctors of full protection

Manzoor AliUpdated April 11, 2020

PM briefed on steps taken by KP government to control pandemic. — Twitter/File
PM briefed on steps taken by KP government to control pandemic. — Twitter/File

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday assured doctors that his government was making all-out efforts to ensure their protection while they were battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking to doctors during his visit to Hayatabad Medical Complex, Mr Khan said the nation stood by them while they were battling at the frontline of the outbreak.

He said the government was doing its best to provide all kinds of protection to the paramedics; however, there was a massive pressure on international supply chains due to a huge demand. He said a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) team was working on procuring medical supplies from China and other countries.

“We have to protect our doctors at all cost,” Mr Khan told the doctors. He said that like the global trend, Covid-19 cases in Pakistan were likely to go up in the coming days. “Pressure will also mount on you [doctors],” he added.

He said the government’s focus was on protecting the medical community and striking a balance between controlling the spread of Covid-19 and not letting people die of starvation.

PM briefed on steps taken by KP government to control pandemic

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed on the preparedness and steps being taken to control the Covid-19 outbreak.

Federal Minister for Pla­nning and Development Asad Umar, Khyber Pakh­tun­khwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman and KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra were present on the occasion.

According to a statement, KP Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz briefed the prime minister on the steps taken by the provincial government to control the outbreak.

The premier was informed that the spread of Covid-19 in six districts was more than the rest of the province. The provincial government has set up 275 quarantine centres across the province with a capacity of housing 18,000 patients.

PM Khan was informed that currently there were 583 ventilators across the province and the government was working to increase their number. The KP government has hired 689 regular and 1299 contractual doctors to fight the outbreak, while 9,000 retired doctors, nurses and paramedics have volunteered to fight the outbreak. They will be called for duty if need arises.

The prime minister appreciated the provincial government’s efforts to control the spread of the pandemic and said that besides controlling the spread of the virus, federal the government was also focusing on extending aid to the economically vulnerable section of population. He said the Centre was helping the provinces control the outbreak.

PM Khan directed the KP chief minister and other relevant officials to visit the affected areas of the province and ensure provision of facilities to the general public.

The prime minister also visited an Ehsaas emergency cash disbursement point and reviewed the process of aid distribution. PM’s special assistant Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister on the cash distribution mechanism.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (20)

Justice
Apr 11, 2020 07:45am
As always a lot of assurances & talks, no or little action... That is our IK..
Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 11, 2020 07:54am
Who trusts you, Mr U turn?
Recommend 0
ayesha
Apr 11, 2020 08:06am
Even the US cannot assure that ... how will u deal ?
Recommend 0
John
Apr 11, 2020 08:08am
Don't give too much protection, just save them from saviours (police)
Recommend 0
VeryFastTrack
Apr 11, 2020 08:12am
They need protection in form of PPE. And also stipend and salary. In India salaries of health professionals have been increased from 20% to upto 100% . And they are being given free health insurances. In states like delhi, the insurance amount for doctors is Rs 1 crore. People did the diya lighting to encourage them and doctor friends are happy about the respect they got. And in response the doctors are encouraged to fight.
Recommend 0
Mia Khalifa Khan
Apr 11, 2020 08:15am
Only assurance will not do. Convert talk to actions.
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Apr 11, 2020 08:30am
Another shameless assurance, provide them basic PPE kits first.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 11, 2020 08:40am
That’s right sir. Police is leaving permanent assurance mark on the health workers.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 11, 2020 08:45am
All doctors, even the notorious Young Doctors Association answered his call and are on duty.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 11, 2020 08:46am
This is the man every Pakistani trusts and listens to. Keep going PM.
Recommend 0
Goodfellas
Apr 11, 2020 08:56am
Fake assurance...
Recommend 0
Rational
Apr 11, 2020 09:01am
@Fastrack, Nope. This guy lost the trust of entire Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 11, 2020 09:03am
An assurance expert, be an insurance instead.
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 11, 2020 09:10am
Providing safety equipment and accessories to healthcare prividers will be absolute reassuring instead of empty words....
Recommend 0
Proud Indian
Apr 11, 2020 10:16am
@Fastrack, you are another joke.ik himself does not believe him and you slogan like this
Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunatha Rao
Apr 11, 2020 10:26am
Also, please consider extra incentive / motivational payment to Doctors and paramedical staff who are risking their lives to fight against COVID 19
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 11, 2020 10:57am
@Sridhar Raghunatha Rao, a good suggestion.
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Apr 11, 2020 11:00am
@Fastrack, No matter how much incomptent he is ,you have to swallow this bitter pill.
Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 11, 2020 11:36am
He will appoint two tigers for each doctor to assure protection !
Recommend 0
sagar
Apr 11, 2020 12:30pm
By arresting and beating them up???
Recommend 0

