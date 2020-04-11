DAWN.COM

Virus kills over 100 Pakistanis in New York

Anwar IqbalUpdated April 11, 2020

NEW YORK: This bbc.com image shows 40 unclaimed bodies being buried in a mass grave in Hart Island on Thursday.
WASHINGTON: There are more than one hundred Pakistanis among the 8,000 people who have died of the coronavirus in the New York region, officials said.

The week ending on Friday has been the deadliest so far as the death toll across the United States almost doubled during this period.

Total confirmed cases of the deadly respiratory disease across the United States have also reached almost half a million.

So far, the virus has affected almost 1.7 million people across the globe, with the United States top on the chart with the largest number of patients. Also, more than 3,000 people have died in the US since Thursday morning.

“Information collected from hospitals, funeral homes and families indicate that more than 100 Pakistanis have died of this virus in the New York-New Jersey region,” said Pakistan’s Consul General Ayesha Ali.

“Some Pakistanis have also died in other states,” said Pakistan Embassy’s spokesperson Zoobia Masood. “We are still collecting information about how this disease has affected the Pakistani-American community.”

Statistics released in New York show that the disease has had a devastating impact on ethnic minorities. The highest number of deaths — 34 per cent — happened in the Hispanic community, followed by African-Americans, 28 per cent. The Whites are third on the list with 27 per cent deaths. Seven per cent of fatalities happened in the Asian-American community, which also includes Indians and Pakistanis.

“We fear the death toll will increase as more information filters in,” said Consul General Ali, adding that the consulate was working with the community to help those affected. “We have a very strong community here. They are doing a lot on their own,” she said.

The community has also arranged free distribution of food for those in the vulnerable group – aged 50 and above – who cannot risk going out for grocery. Statistics show that more than 90 per cent of deaths have happened in this group.

Dr Sarfraz Memon, a Pakistani-American physician who recently received the US National Institutes of Health’s 2019 Clinical Center CEO Award for patient care, said that living in congested cities like New York and using public transport further increases the risk of getting infected with viruses and bacteria.

He noted that people in large cities had the habit of eating out and “our desi restaurants often suffer from extreme uncleanliness, which adversely impacts those who eat there”.

Dr Memon pointed out that “our community tends to be skeptical of science” and often ignores preventive measures, such as social distancing. “We also find recommendations from health officials harsh and unnecessary,” he added.

Dr Memon said that scientists and researchers across the globe were working tirelessly to find a cure to this disease but it will still take “12 to 18 months to find a safe and dependable SAR-Co2 vaccine”.

During this interim period, “our community needs to focus on preventive measures and health instructions. This is the only way to avoid getting sick”, he added.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2020

Comments (45)

Well wisher
Apr 11, 2020 07:49am
Very sad news.... more casualties in New York compared to entire Pakistan. This should be otherwise as they have better health care facilities. Which means Pakistani data is not authentic
Recommend 0
Faiz
Apr 11, 2020 08:06am
100 just in NYC and 72 in all of Pakistan? Somebody's hiding facts.
Recommend 0
Mango
Apr 11, 2020 08:29am
Last couple of paragraphs... 3rd from last to be specific
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Apr 11, 2020 08:29am
There is something wrong in the figures. Only 72 deaths in Pakistan but 100 Pakistanis die in New York City where the best medical facilities are available.
Recommend 0
Bipin
Apr 11, 2020 08:54am
@Faiz, you said it. Something is hidden.
Recommend 0
Kemal
Apr 11, 2020 08:55am
@Faiz, what else
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 11, 2020 09:01am
@Faiz or @ Well wisher or whoever you are: Why so desperate to spread hate under fake names? This is not India's Chattisgarh or Occupied Kashmir. Nobody can hide a death here.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 11, 2020 09:04am
@Faiz, You are no "Faiz" and the only country world famous for hiding data of innocents deaths is India!
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 11, 2020 09:06am
Sad news....RIP to all departed souls....
Recommend 0
Farukh
Apr 11, 2020 09:06am
One Virus
Recommend 0
Zakaria NYCity
Apr 11, 2020 09:08am
Actually, we pakistanis should have immediately come back to our beloved country. We would have been safer there and probably survived safely. East or West, home is Best. I am so glad that our awam has less than 100 deaths ... way to go ! Alhamdudillah. maybe we can reduce it still further. Go IK go !
Recommend 0
Ahsan Namazullah
Apr 11, 2020 09:12am
All the New York dead just shows how Developed our pyara Pakistan is. We are taking fantastic care of our patients and population. By next week, there will be no more deaths. We are much better than India. !
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 11, 2020 09:14am
@Fastrack, Why do you become "obnoxious" lately?
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 11, 2020 09:20am
Tiny tiny minds from rss lobby desperate to see deaths in pak
Recommend 0
Asif Ali
Apr 11, 2020 09:22am
Everyone lying
Recommend 0
Ranjeet Sharma
Apr 11, 2020 09:52am
someone is hiding figures like his friend ...
Recommend 0
Syed
Apr 11, 2020 09:57am
The data regarding deaths are true. You cannot hide a death. Because of timely response by Federal and Provincial govts, the number of deaths are low. Yes data regarding the total number of patients may not be showing true picture.
Recommend 0
Avaneesh
Apr 11, 2020 10:16am
@Ahsan Namazullah, dear your last line was unnecessary.
Recommend 0
Azad J
Apr 11, 2020 10:21am
To all these Indians, over 1 lakh died in 5 billions and only few hundred in 1.25 billion country, now you know who is hiding facts!
Recommend 0
Shakeel
Apr 11, 2020 10:21am
Pakistani figures may be slightly incorrect but in my opinion washing hands and face 5 times a day before prayer is helping controlling the spread.
Recommend 0
Justice First
Apr 11, 2020 10:24am
Our neighbours are planting fake news here instead of talking the truth.
Recommend 0
Chini
Apr 11, 2020 10:35am
@Azad J, Ask India is under lock down for month now.. step are taken that why
Recommend 0
Hussain Moosvie
Apr 11, 2020 10:40am
Alas! last breaths away from the motherland.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 11, 2020 10:51am
@Ahsan Namazullah, Keep crying, sad Indian fake.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 11, 2020 10:59am
RIP,victims.
Recommend 0
Khurram Abrar
Apr 11, 2020 11:00am
@Well wisher, usa deaths are also much, much more than india"s.. surprising as poor health care system and unhygienic environment do not seems to affect the spread of corona in India.
Recommend 0
Truth
Apr 11, 2020 11:06am
@Azad J, compare India America and Pakistan , India enforced lockdown from 20 march and strictly from 25 march ,78 district sealed , 20000 testing every day , increase the number of testing by 12 Apr , one testing lab in January 20 now 175
Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Apr 11, 2020 01:14pm
Hiding facts? Strange ? Learning from all weather friend ?
Recommend 0
Spectator
Apr 11, 2020 01:43pm
@Well wisher, Deaths cannot be hidden in the age of social media.
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
Apr 11, 2020 04:41pm
@Bhaarteey, Putting hands on the face is not part of preventative but is against preventative measures....
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 11, 2020 05:13pm
Sad, but expected as there are lots of Pakistani Cab drivers in NYC. A significant percent of them.
Recommend 0
vinay
Apr 11, 2020 05:37pm
Death is a sad tragedy for immediate families irrespective of race, religion and region. There is no winner ,only looser. Hope this will end soon.
Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 11, 2020 05:47pm
Zoobia Masood. “We are still collecting information about how this disease has affected the Pakistani-American community.” The reason is, "They" are conducting Jummah prayers in their houses inviting people to join. And its a common practice these days everywhere in the world.
Recommend 0
Jalal Jawad
Apr 11, 2020 05:56pm
@Faiz, no they just don’t know facts or want to know facts. People living in fantasy don’t care for facts .
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 11, 2020 06:05pm
We should evacuate them as soon as possible, Pakistan is much more safe and death toll is very minimal so far.
Recommend 0
ABCD
Apr 11, 2020 06:08pm
As reported, total Indian death due to corona in USA is 11. It seems more Pakistanis live in NY. Share is approximately 3%.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 11, 2020 06:12pm
I agree with what Mr.Memon says on the fourth paragraph from the last.
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 11, 2020 07:07pm
RIP brave men and women
Recommend 0
Azaan
Apr 11, 2020 07:30pm
@Shakeel , washing with water is of no use as per experts. Our has to be washed with soap. The five times washing is primarily with water.
Recommend 0
Ayman Gheith
Apr 11, 2020 07:47pm
@Zakaria NYCity, What are you doing in NYC? Practice what you preach
Recommend 0
Hans V
Apr 11, 2020 07:58pm
Very sad! Hopefully infected people recover!
Recommend 0
Dr. Dummy
Apr 11, 2020 08:07pm
@Zak, Coronavirus is deadly with a high mortality rate. Just await the real numbers to unravel.
Recommend 0
snowman
Apr 11, 2020 08:17pm
NYC is a great example of what happens when you crowd a bunch of people into a small space and then introduce a virus which doesn't have a cure. Death rate is going to be high regardless of whether you have technology, money, or better hospitals.
Recommend 0
Krana
Apr 11, 2020 08:19pm
@Zak, we reject it
Recommend 0
Shawn
Apr 11, 2020 08:19pm
I live in NYC United States health care system has been exposed. Pakistan and India is much better than United States. These figures are true but climate plays big part and we are blessed on that part.
Recommend 0

