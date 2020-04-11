DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 11, 2020

Woman dies as chaos rules cash distribution centres

Dawn ReportUpdated April 11, 2020

Email

Rs500,000 meant for disbursement under Ehsaas programme stolen. — Dawn/File
Rs500,000 meant for disbursement under Ehsaas programme stolen. — Dawn/File

MULTAN: A septuagenarian woman waiting for cash handouts died outside a school in Multan, while poor arrangements at Ehsaas programme disbursement centres in Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan left several women injured on Friday.

While people present outside M.A. Jinnah School in Qasimpur Colony said Naziran Bibi, 70, lost her life due to chaos caused by a huge influx of people, the administration and police claimed that the woman died of cardiac arrest and poor health condition.

According to an eyewitness, 20 other women and children were injured because of the jostling outside the school and provided treatment on the spot by Rescue 1122. She said that more than 5,000 women and children gathered outside the centre before 9am and when the gate was opened they rushed to the counters which led to chaos.

Rs500,000 meant for disbursement under Ehsaas programme stolen

Rescue 1122 officials said 20 injured were provided medical treatment at the spot.

The body of Naziran was shifted to Nishtar Hospital. Provincial minister Zubair Dreshak along with civil administration and police officials visited the site.

The minister said the government had launched the Ehsaas programme with good intentions to help the poor and arrangements such as shelter, water and waiting places had been ensured at every disbursement centre. “There is no reality that the woman died because of jostling. In fact, she arrived at the centre at 7am and died of heart attack,” he said, adding that the woman was immediately shifted to Nishtar Hospital but could not survive.

Commissioner Shanul Haq said Naziran died because of weakness outside the centre at 7am, while the centre opened at 9am. He said post-mortem would be conducted to ascertain the facts, while social distancing at centres would be ensured. He said the fund distribution would continue for 15 days and citizens should first contact their nearby centers instead of wasting their time outside the centres.

In Faisalabad, police roughed up women to maintain order at the Ghulam Muhammadabad disbursement centre.

A police officer, however, said no woman was roughed up as the field staff tried to ensure queues in the park to avoid a chaos-like situation. He said they were well aware of the financial conditions of the people due to the lockdown. It became a habit of the people to share even a minor issue on social media and the mainstream media highlighted such issues only for rating, he added.

Dozens of women turned up at the centre to get financial assistance of Rs12,000 each. The cash distribution began on Thursday and 67,629 deserving people would get financial assistance in Faisalabad. On Thursday, hundreds of women waited for hours for their turn and then left the centres when the staff asked them to come on Friday.

On Friday, the applicants faced shortage of water and chairs and most of them, including elderly women, had to sit on the ground for hours. Policemen carrying megaphones kept asking women to remain in line. When some of them tried to breach lines, policewomen pushed a few applicants. Two women were also pushed to the ground from a three-foot high platform of the park.

A woman, who claimed she was roughed up by policewomen, accused the administration of mismanagement.

No social distancing was maintained due to rush and most of women waited for their turn at Rehmat Park in front of New Model School.

Meanwhile, Madina Town police registered a case against thieves who stole Rs500,000 meant for distribution among the poor under the Ehsaas programme.

Sajid Hussain, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf coordinator for NA-109, said he was carrying the amount to a cash disbursement centre set up at Government Boys High School, Chak 214-RB, Dhudiwala, some pickpockets had stolen the cash.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, two women fell unconscious and suffered injuries due to chaos outside a cash disbursement centre in Jampur, according to sources.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the injured women to Jampur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

Later, the administration adopted standard operational procedures set to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the distribution of cash handouts.

Shakeel Ahmed from Multan, Saleem Mubarak from Faisalabad and Tariq Saeed Birmani from Dera Ghazi Khan contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (25)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Apr 11, 2020 08:00am
Sad and shameful !!
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 11, 2020 08:02am
"Rs500,000 meant for disbursement under Ehsaas programme stolen" - Poor management of a small thing like disbursing free money..
Recommend 0
ACEGJKtime
Apr 11, 2020 08:03am
It’s direct bank transfer in India.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Apr 11, 2020 08:04am
It’s a good initiative. Administration should anticipate crowd and make proper arrangements.
Recommend 0
VeryFastTrack
Apr 11, 2020 08:09am
Chaos and panic in the country of the poor and downtrodden.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 11, 2020 08:11am
These are difficult times. Every life should be saved. Here in India we have had sharp rise in deaths as figure nears 250. We are helpless but not hopeless.
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 11, 2020 08:15am
Where is Tiger force?
Recommend 0
Naseem Altaf
Apr 11, 2020 08:58am
Under what legal provision PKR 500,000- of public money/ taxpayers money was given to one Mr Sajjad Hussain, a NA-109 constituency worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party purportedly for carrying to the Disbursement Center at Dhudiwala. He claims his pocket was picked and the money lost. The story raises many questions on the local authorities of that area as well as the government's methodology & capability in implementing this huge value program.
Recommend 0
Moksha
Apr 11, 2020 09:03am
Arrange distribution door to door or transfer to thier bank account like India
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 11, 2020 09:06am
Why don't you do it online like in India. Such arrangements are not suitable under lockdown situation.
Recommend 0
Novoice
Apr 11, 2020 09:07am
So PTI people being given the funds to distribute! This is both illegal and prone to unlimited corruption!
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 11, 2020 09:07am
Distribute food instead of cash....cash will end up in wrong pocket....
Recommend 0
aamir
Apr 11, 2020 09:29am
Ehsaas programm cash disbursement can easily b made through,mobile/easypaisa shops,already having thumbs verification system....
Recommend 0
Sameer
Apr 11, 2020 09:32am
who do we trust!? Who do we dont?
Recommend 0
aamir
Apr 11, 2020 09:35am
Disbursement by Mobile /easypaisa shops is the solution.....
Recommend 0
JackJones
Apr 11, 2020 10:31am
Unfortunately, this is a big challenge. Not only are they risking their lives but also of others and the entire nation. Government needs to figure out a way to maintain social distancing and maintain law and order. Regarding the 500,000 rupees stolen I blame the government, why is a police officer going around with that much money and have no security?
Recommend 0
Mark
Apr 11, 2020 10:46am
Is there anything IK has done with proper planning? He is a load in such circumstances.
Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 11, 2020 10:54am
@Justice, agree with you sir
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 11, 2020 11:16am
RIP. The lady died of heart attack. May be it was her destined time. Before reading the article ,I was supposing she might have been crushed. But heart attack is something -can beat any human being anywhere. Regarding poor arrangements,I need to mention my own experience in India and Pakistan both have been disappointing in public etiquettes , as countried are not in any habit of queues or disciplined rows and awaiting quietly for their turns. However it must be a lesson for future.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 11, 2020 11:17am
@ACEGJKtime, poor villager women do not have bank accounts.
Recommend 0
India
Apr 11, 2020 11:42am
But Good initiative;
Recommend 0
Amjad
Apr 11, 2020 11:44am
@ACEGJKtime, go to India then what you doing here hindu ????
Recommend 0
Amjad
Apr 11, 2020 11:45am
@Indian, well said
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Apr 11, 2020 12:20pm
@Indian, did you go to collect the money?
Recommend 0
rich
Apr 11, 2020 12:41pm
india is making direct transfer to the banks, benefitting 800 million people
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 11, 2020

Lifting lockdown

REPORTS of the spread of the coronavirus in a katchi abadi in Karachi have raised the alarm for provincial...
April 11, 2020

Ehsaas begins

THE largest distribution of direct cash assistance to the poor and unemployed began on Thursday as 4m people out of ...
April 11, 2020

Trump vs WHO

THE American president is known to tweet first and ask questions later. However, in such unprecedented global...
April 10, 2020

Yemen truce

AMIDST much doom and gloom across the world, a faint flicker of hope has appeared for the impoverished and war-weary...
April 10, 2020

Quarantine lapses

THE consequences of the leaden-footed initial response to the coronavirus cases in much of the country are becoming...
April 10, 2020

Cruelty to animals

WHILE the rest of Sindh was — and continues to be — under lockdown, hundreds of animals in Karachi’s Empress...