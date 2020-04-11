EU to help welfare bodies mitigate Covid-19 impact

ISLAMABAD: The European Union has decided to support and strengthen the capacities and engagement of civil society organisations in Pakistan with the purpose of mobilising communities towards mitigating social and economic effects of the Covid-19 outbreak.

An EU delegation in Pakistan is seeking proposals for projects amounting to 6,650,000 euros by civil society organisations for alleviating the socio-economic impact of Covid-19 on communities.

The EU believes that the coronavirus outbreak will have socio-economic impact in Pakistan, including economic damage caused by the crisis, weakening the coherence of communities and challenges and tensions in the fabric of society as a whole, as well as the stability of governance structures being put to the test as a consequence of the outbreak.

European Union seeks proposals for projects

EU projects will involve young people, including through mobilisation and creating small-scale income opportunities through sub-grant projects.

Young people represent the majority of the population.

European Union Ambassador Androulla Kaminara said that the coronavirus pandemic was requiring “us all to work together to slow down the spread of the disease and to address the disastrous consequences that it will have on the economy, our societies and especially the most ­vulnerable people”.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2020