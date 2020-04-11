DAWN.COM

Ministry ready to repair faulty ventilators: Fawad

Jamal ShahidUpdated April 11, 2020

“Not only will our engineers make the ventilators functional, they will also train the hospital staff to operate them.” — DawnNewsTV/File
“Not only will our engineers make the ventilators functional, they will also train the hospital staff to operate them.” — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology has offered to repair out-of-order ventilators in government and private hospitals and clinics free of charge, provided these healthcare centres promise that they would provide the repaired equipment to coronavirus patients free of cost as the country is witnessing a medical emergency.

“Not only will our teams of engineers help to make the ventilators functional again, they will also train the hospital staff to operate the ventilators and related medical equipment,” Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry annou­nced on Friday in a video message.

The minister said that more than 1,000 ventilators were earlier out of order or broken or the hospitals and clinics concerned lacked the expertise to operate them. In the message, Mr Chaudhry appreciated the efforts by young engineers who had come forward in a large number to assist the government in making the ventilators operational again.

“Pakistan did not manufacture ventilators or testing kits in the past, but in just a few weeks, we will be able to start manufacturing ventilators and testing kits locally thanks to efforts of our young engineers. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has completed legal procedures on a war footing and we are in the final stage of licensing these products,” Mr Chaudhry said.

The minister said that the Covid-19 pandemic had presented a challenge to manufacture the medical equipment locally and “our engineers accepted that challenge and they would start manufacturing these items shortly”.

shariq
Apr 11, 2020 06:53am
Time demands to think out of the box and do our utmost to help patients and the medical staff. Thanks FC and mintery!
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 11, 2020 09:35am
Great idea. Knowing past history of IK's government and their false assurances, I take the words of the Minister of Science & Tech's with "grain of salt".
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 11, 2020 09:39am
Superb. All hands for one job: helping those in need.
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Apr 11, 2020 09:40am
Perhaps, next year. Why didn't the ministry think about it few weeks ago?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 11, 2020 09:40am
No crisis can weaken the Pakistani spirit. Well done.
Recommend 0
Hamid Shafiq
Apr 11, 2020 09:48am
Your ministry not for repaying jobs it’s a technician level thinking
Recommend 0

