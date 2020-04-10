UNHCR donates Rubb Halls, housing units for Balochistan quarantine centres

QUETTA: The UN refugee agency has provided Rubb Halls and housing units to the Balochistan government to support its quarantine facilities.

The UNHCR officials said on Thursday that the organisation had provided 14 self-standing and durable housing units to the provincial health department. They have been set up at the Balochistan Institute of Nephrology.

The large Rubb Halls that were delivered to the Provincial Disaster Mana­gement Authority (PDMA), Balochistan, are expected to accommodate a number of suspected Covid-19 patients.

Previously, UNHCR had also donated five fully equipped ambulances to the Balochistan government.

“Such support and assistance will help strengthen the provincial government’s efforts to effectively respond to the current pandemic,” said the head of the UNHCR’s sub-office in Quetta, Zephania Amuiri.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2020