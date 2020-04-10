DAWN.COM

April 10, 2020

Massive cash handouts scheme gets under way

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated April 10, 2020

(Clockwise) Women stand in a queue in Hyderabad for receiving money under the Ehsaas programme. In Peshawar, a burqa-clad woman goes through a biometric verification process before collecting cash. A woman in Islamabad shows the receipt after receiving money while another picture from Islamabad shows a woman undergoing the identification process at a private centre.—Online / AFP
(Clockwise) Women stand in a queue in Hyderabad for receiving money under the Ehsaas programme. In Peshawar, a burqa-clad woman goes through a biometric verification process before collecting cash. A woman in Islamabad shows the receipt after receiving money while another picture from Islamabad shows a woman undergoing the identification process at a private centre.—Online / AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday formally launched the Rs144 billion Ehsaas Relief Programme and a sum of Rs50bn was given to banks for distribution of Rs12,000 four-month stipend among the families of poor and daily-wage earners who have been hit hard by the lockdown across the country due to coronavirus.

On the first day of cash distribution, 40 million people [out of 120m] received text messages (SMS) for collection of the amount from 17,000 branches of two designated banks — Habib Bank Limited and Bank Al-Falah — and 3,000 camp sites established with the assistance of the provincial governments.

“Today Prime Minister Imran Khan formally launched Ehsaas cash emergency programme to provide Rs12,000 to 12m families and for that Rs144bn has been allocated,” Special Assistant to the Prime Min­ister (SAPM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said at a press conference.

Besides this, she added, an amount of Rs2.5bn as Ramazan package for the poor had been given to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for providing 19 consumer items at subsidised rates.

The package last year was Rs1.5bn for subsidy on five essential items.

Rs50bn provided to banks on first day of distribution of Rs12,000 each among poor families; Rs2.5bn given to USC for Ramazan package

Meanwhile, SAPM on Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishtar, who is supervising the Ehsaas cash distribution programme, told Dawn that her department had given Rs49.2bn to the banks for distribution of Rs12,000 each for four months among poor families. “However, I am not aware how many people obtained cash from banks on the first day [Thursday] as data in this regard will be shared by the banks from today [Friday],” she added.

Dr Nishtar said that although the government had planned to complete the cash distribution process in two-and-a-half weeks, it might prolong because the process depended till what time people would draw the cash from the banks. “Thus the whole process may take three to four weeks to complete,” she added.

Responding to a question about the concern expressed by some provinces that 17,000 branches of banks are insufficient to cater for 120 million people and a chaos-like situation may create outside the banks when people will throng cash distribution points, the SAPM said necessary measures were being taken to avoid people’s clusters outside the banks and provide them proper coronavirus preventive facilities like masks, hand washing, chairs for sitting with specific distance, disinfection, etc.

“We are giving staggered payments to the eligible people. For instance, out of all deserving people of an area/bank, only 20 per cent of them are called in a day for cash withdrawal to avoid crowed,” she added.

Besides branches of banks, Dr Nishtar said, 3,000 camps were being established all over the country with the help of the provincial governments and each camp had several booths for cash collection. “For example, a school, which has been turned into a camp, has 10 different booths for payments,” she added.

At the press conference with USC Managing Director Umar Lodhi, SAPM Awan said the focus of government policies was on providing relief to the general public, especially the poor and deserving segments of society, adding that the present government would stand by the masses during this difficult juncture.

She said the government was taking maximum steps to control the spread of coronavirus in the country with the assistance of the provincial governments and other stakeholders.

Dr Awan said that earlier subsidy had been given on five items under the Ramazan relief package, but now 19 items would be available at utility stores on discounted rates. She said the Rs2.5bn package could be increased to Rs7bn as per requirement.

She said that under the prime minister’s relief package, Rs10bn had been allocated for the USC to ensure availability of daily-use items at affordable rates.

Replying to a question, she said a PM’s Corona Welfare Fund was being launched to look after the vulnerable segments of society.

She said government policies were being reviewed regularly at meetings of the National Coordination Committee, headed by the prime minister, and strategy for relief could be modified when deemed necessary.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Arjun
Apr 10, 2020 07:09am
Where is social distancing here??
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 10, 2020 07:39am
The haters parroting "where's the money" would hang their heads in shame. Only if they HAD shame.
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Apr 10, 2020 07:41am
Rs12,000 for four months per family! How one can survive with this small amount?
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 10, 2020 07:41am
IK acts faster than the jealous Indians can say, "We hate you". Pakistanis trust this guy for a reason.
Recommend 0
Human
Apr 10, 2020 07:48am
Shabbash. Let us look around to see if deserving people we know go get it.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 10, 2020 07:49am
Slogans vs action. IK vs Zardaris and Sharifs.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 10, 2020 07:53am
This while the looters practically handed over Pakistan to IK in an ocean of debt. More love and respect from Pakistanis. More frustration and cries from the haters.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 10, 2020 07:54am
Genius decision by noble kindheart! get them to stand right next to each other to collect handouts, that have to be given due to not being able to stand together to work!? Its like exporting wheat and sugar at low cost to only buy back at higher cost! Alas, another sad day for us!
Recommend 0
ak
Apr 10, 2020 08:15am
@Thomas, only ignorant people would ask" where is the money" otherwise everyone knows loans of 1.4b$from World Bank and 300m$ from ADB are being used to finance package.
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 10, 2020 08:15am
Sind did a terrible job for social distancing. Dawn thanks for highlighting bad pictures.
Recommend 0
Syed Abdul Majid
Apr 10, 2020 08:32am
@Arjun, No hate please
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 10, 2020 08:34am
The Sharifs would be handing out money through the PML-N only to their cronies for distribution.
Recommend 0
Mia Khalifa Khan
Apr 10, 2020 08:35am
First show the money
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 10, 2020 08:48am
A great initiative for common man of the country. Bravo.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 10, 2020 08:53am
No social distancing.. This is how Covid spreads.. No faith or youth can help.
Recommend 0
AM
Apr 10, 2020 09:07am
@Syed Abdul Majid, You mean to say, no unanswerable questions please??
Recommend 0
Haris
Apr 10, 2020 09:08am
@Babar Azam, take responsibility and loose your pockets.
Recommend 0
Haris
Apr 10, 2020 09:10am
@Mia Khalifa Khan, go out and check yourself. It's easier to criticize while sitting in front of laptops in cozy rooms.
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Apr 10, 2020 09:16am
Pakistan show a real-life scenario of challenges in today's world. And China shows the resolve needed to address those challenges. No matter what Pakistani govt. does, it will not bring 100% results as the population is really huge and the country does not have resources. Had Sindh govt. been less antagonistic, it would have been able to manage things properly in collaboration with the govt.
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Apr 10, 2020 09:31am
Very commendable act. We will pay it happily if the government will start recovering the loot from the mafias.
Recommend 0
Hari
Apr 10, 2020 09:36am
Modi transferred money to 40 crore people just by click of Mouse.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Apr 10, 2020 10:43am
@Arjun, what genius question...
Recommend 0
Shaikh Abdul Rasheed (M.PhiL)
Apr 10, 2020 11:39am
Except the government set-up camps to distribute relief funds, privately established outlets also have been distributing the funds. The private outlets have been fleecing the poor people charging Rs.500 to Rs.1000 per beneficiary with no fear and at some places the practice is being done in connivance with police personnel. Besides, there is no arrangements to provide beneficiaries with safety measures. Social distancing seems completely disappeared at many of the camps and chances of spreading of coronavirus have increased.
Recommend 0

