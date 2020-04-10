DAWN.COM

Kabul plans to free 100 more Taliban

AFPUpdated April 10, 2020

Taliban spokesman Zabih­ullah Mujahid says step is inadequate. — AFP/File
KABUL: The Afghan government said on Thursday it would release another 100 Taliban prisoners soon, even though the insurgents have walked out of talks over a comprehensive prisoner swap and dismissed Kabul’s piecemeal freeing of captives as “unacceptable”.

The administration of President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday released 100 low-risk Taliban prisoners who had vowed never to return to the battlefield, and officials said the same number of insurgents with similar profiles would be set free soon.

Kabul “will release 100 Taliban prisoners today based on their health condition, age and length of remaining sentence as part of our efforts for peace and containment of Covid-19,” Javid Faisal, spokesman for the Office of the National Security Council, said on Twitter.

Taliban spokesman Zabih­ullah Mujahid said the step was inadequate.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2020

Thomas
Apr 10, 2020 08:33am
Trump punished India supported Kabul government for dragging its feet- by withholding billions in aid. See the result.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 10, 2020 08:35am
Ghani is on course to be ditched by India like they ditched Najib- who the Afghans then quickly hanged for his deeds.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 10, 2020 08:36am
Game. Set. Match. Pakistan.
Recommend 0

