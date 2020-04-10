DAWN.COM

India’s social prejudices peak in coronavirus muddle

The Newspaper's Correspondent

An Indian police officer stops a woman in Mumbai’s Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums, during lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.—AP
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Minorities Commission wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to stop naming the Tableeghi Jamaat as a carrier of coronavirus in the government’s daily briefings.

It said the continued reminders created a false image about Muslims per se, which has triggered a growing number of hate crimes against the community. The fact, however, is that a vicious bout of anti-Muslim violence was already being staged in Delhi by supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for several days since February 24, independent of the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

The country’s first Covid-19 case was detected in Kerala on January 30, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was denying way into March that it posed a serious threat to the country. The Delhi violence was triggered by the BJP’s loss in the election for state assembly, and had little to do with the pandemic.

Likewise, racial assaults have been reported from different parts of the country against men and women belonging to the northeastern states abutting Myanmar and China. The logic in the bias in this instance is supposed to be linked to President Donald Trump’s callous comment about a “China virus” stalking much of the world. However, Indians from the northeast have been targeted periodically out of some other deep-seated prejudice.

Muslims as well as Christians facing growing cases of hate crimes

There was a time not many years ago when trains were packed with “different-looking” people rushing back home from far-flung Indian states after a spate of violence broke out against them.

With many privately owned TV channels busy spreading hatred of Muslims after a Tableeghi Jamaat gathering in Delhi was found to have many members carrying the coronavirus infection, non-Muslims too are becoming victims of unchecked bias.

At the receiving end of prejudice and fear stalking Indian cities are health workers, regardless of their religion or ethnicity. Doctors and nurses have received eviction notices from their landlords for being “carriers of coronavirus”.

There are reports of doctors being thrashed as well. On this front the government has appealed for sobriety. Christian groups have reported growing hate crimes against their people, most of these occurring in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

“While our nation and the whole world is in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Christians in many parts of India continue to struggle to freely practise their faith,” Dr Michael Williams, the national president of United Christian Forum (UCF), said in an appeal to the prime minister.

He offered “authenticated data” as saying there were at least 27 incidents of violence against Christians in eleven states of India in the 31 days of March. “Uttar Pradesh, at six, has the dubious distinction of maximum incidents, followed by five in Chhattisgarh, three each in Tamil Nadu and Odisha, two each in Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and one each in Telangana and Goa.”

The chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC), Dr Zafarul Islam Khan, said in his letter to Mr Kejriwal: “Your bulletins of coronavirus victims are showing a separate column ‘Markaz Masjid’. Such thoughtless classification is feeding into the Islamophobia agenda of the lap media and Hindutva forces and has been easily turned into a handle to attack Muslims across the country.”

Dr Khan said that as a result, “Muslims are being attacked in various areas, calls are being made for their social boycott, one boy has been lynched in the North-West Delhi village of Harewali, and others have been attacked”.

The DMC letter further said: “World Health Organisation has taken cognisance of this phenomenon, unique to India. WHO Emergency Programme Director Mike Ryan said on 6 April, 2020: ‘Countries should not profile novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in terms of religion or any other criteria.’ Two days later he asked governments not to politicise the issue and stop profiling people on religious basis. The Indian Union health ministry followed suit and said in its advisory on 8 April, 2020: ‘Des­pite all precautions, if anybody catches the infection, it is not their fault. In a situation of distress, the patient and the family need support and cooperation.’

“Further, the advisory requ­ested citizens to ‘never spread names or identity of those aff­ec­ted or under quarantine or their locality on the social media’.”

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2020

Comments (85)

Ss
Apr 10, 2020 08:21am
Yes wake up now. Dream is over..
Recommend 0
Bilal, New Delhi
Apr 10, 2020 08:21am
None facing religious hate crimes in India.
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Apr 10, 2020 08:26am
TJ had spread the havoc here also..
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 10, 2020 08:27am
People can turn on each other in a crisis or they can help each other in a crisis. The key is not to panic.
Recommend 0
Amarnath
Apr 10, 2020 08:29am
This is truly a serious problem that oridinary Indians need to address. The prejudice is far and wide.
Recommend 0
kums
Apr 10, 2020 08:30am
If you do not classify how would you know where to control? The reports mentioned TJ and not Muslims.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 10, 2020 08:32am
Tableeghi Jamaat did a lot of damage in Covid-19 matter in India. Say as it is..
Recommend 0
kums
Apr 10, 2020 08:33am
A DMC referring to Hindutva and asks others not to classify! How about follow what you preach?
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 10, 2020 08:35am
India's Central and UP state governments are doing the right thing to address the stupidity of Tableeghi Jamaat..
Recommend 0
Gaurav kumar
Apr 10, 2020 08:37am
And pakistan is the dreamland everyone desired...Right?
Recommend 0
Top class
Apr 10, 2020 08:39am
Who is this Delhi Minorities Commission? What locus standi it is having?
Recommend 0
Sushil
Apr 10, 2020 08:40am
Good cook up.
Recommend 0
imran khan (mardan) KPK
Apr 10, 2020 08:44am
what else can you expect from india, Its becoming impossible to hear of any positive news from shining india. what an utter shame this country has become
Recommend 0
Khuntia
Apr 10, 2020 08:46am
How do find these people,who give unsubstantiated fact.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 10, 2020 08:53am
Terribly embarrassing.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 10, 2020 08:54am
You know why India suffers? Because Pakistan obsession keeps the Indians here 24/7 rather than do anything for own country.
Recommend 0
Vishu123
Apr 10, 2020 08:56am
And in some countries doctors are going on strikes.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 10, 2020 08:56am
Eye opener. Well written, Dawn. Thankfully all are here as usual for their daily dose of embarrassment.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 10, 2020 08:57am
"Country’s first Covid-19 case was detected on January 30, but Modi’s government was denying way into March that it posed a serious threat to the country." Sums up the failure.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 10, 2020 09:00am
Beating Muslims, disgracing doctors, poor lockdown, torturing migrants, obsessing about Pakistan 24/7. Indians have only themselves to blame now.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 10, 2020 09:01am
Modi what mistake we Indians made to deserve you??
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 10, 2020 09:02am
@Gaurav kumar, no doubt it was once.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 10, 2020 09:03am
Every Indian awakened from dreamland. Thank you Dawn.
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 10, 2020 09:05am
Why do Indian news sites hide these things from us??
Recommend 0
Bharat
Apr 10, 2020 09:06am
No one forced them to live in India. If they have it so hard why not move to Pakistan ?
Recommend 0
Asad
Apr 10, 2020 09:07am
Why is the point of a trillion dollar economy if people are living in a mess like India has become.
Recommend 0
SATT
Apr 10, 2020 09:11am
Nobody wants to take chance with their lives.
Recommend 0
Haris
Apr 10, 2020 09:19am
@Gaurav kumar, when you are terribly embarrassed of yourself, drag Pakistan in. From Hinduvta ideological protocol - I.
Recommend 0
Pakistani Awam
Apr 10, 2020 09:38am
WHO is the same organisation that allowed the pandemic to happen on the insistence of China. Today China who contributes only 1% to WHO is enjoying and US that contributes 18% is suffering. I agree with Trump that US should stop funding WHO for its China centric acts.
Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Apr 10, 2020 09:39am
It is not prejudice. Many Muslim countries have temporarily banned entry of Jamat people. These is no doubt that they ignored the early Corona warning and now are biggest carrier of virus. Even Pakistan has segregated them. India is not deporting them but identifying them and isolating them.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 10, 2020 09:43am
@Gaurav kumar, Touchy lot pointing fingers!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 10, 2020 09:44am
At 8pm on 24 March, Modi announced that India would shut down in four hours. As he spoke, chaos erupted. Panicked mobs besieged the shops. When chaos and disaster ensued only then did instructions come from New Delhi to reopen grocery stores. Harvard Medical School professor Vikram Patel was caught up in the melee. Along with his neighbours, he was assaulted by the police while queueing to buy provisions. He spoke of “the constantly changing announcements on social restrictions, the abandonment of government responsibility to secure supply chains, the threatening of desperate people with military-style responses, and the crushing of small businesses which define rural life in Goa”. These were the decisions of panicked politicians. Planned and phased reactions, he said, would have been much less disruptive and damaging. Modi should have learned a good thing or two from PM Khan.
Recommend 0
Smash
Apr 10, 2020 09:45am
Are you denying the hand of tabligi jamat in spreading of chinavirus?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 10, 2020 09:48am
Outrage over a Muslim congregation in India has taken a communal turn. But there were so many other congregations of other religions which took place: Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state, attended a busy Hindu celebration a day into the lockdown. And 40,000 people in 20 villages were quarantined in Punjab state after a Covid-19 outbreak was linked to a Sikh preacher who had returned from a trip to Italy and Germany. The man had ignored advice to self-quarantine and visited a large gathering to celebrate a religious festival. And hundreds of thousands celebrated a 10-day harvest festival in Kerala state around the same time the congregation in Delhi was happening. But fascism and Muslim abuse has gripped India!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 10, 2020 09:55am
@Justice, "Tableeghi Jamaat did a lot of damage in Covid-19 matter in India. Say as it is.." Outrage over a Muslim congregation in India has taken a communal turn. But there were so many other congregations of other religions which took place that your government never tells you: Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state, attended a busy Hindu celebration a day into the lockdown. And 40,000 people in 20 villages were quarantined in Punjab state after a Covid-19 outbreak was linked to a Sikh preacher who had returned from a trip to Italy and Germany. The man had ignored advice to self-quarantine and visited a large gathering to celebrate a religious festival. And hundreds of thousands celebrated a 10-day harvest festival in Kerala state around the same time the congregation in Delhi was happening. But fascism and Muslim abuse has gripped India!
Recommend 0
Ramu
Apr 10, 2020 09:59am
Sporadic incidents cannot be generalized
Recommend 0
Sunil
Apr 10, 2020 10:16am
Keep circulating such fake reports to hide the establishments inefficiencies and corruptions
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Apr 10, 2020 10:22am
A false image about Muslims????
Recommend 0
Talha
Apr 10, 2020 10:22am
@Gaurav kumar, Still better than India as atleadt we know we have problems and are addressing them. Indians are living miserably yet think Modi is some hero because of his brainwashing. We are working to solve our problems while Modi's brainwashing has blinded Indians.
Recommend 0
Truth
Apr 10, 2020 10:25am
@Thomas, still much better place than Pakistan. A govt who puts doctors behind bars speaking on covid shows immaturity. 1st help your own country with spine. Still no one knows if your IK supports lockdown Such a confused PM of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Apr 10, 2020 10:26am
Victim card will not work this time.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Apr 10, 2020 10:40am
Now they will have to show the papers.
Recommend 0
Manoj
Apr 10, 2020 10:50am
Hiding truth has resulted in a pressure cooker situation.
Recommend 0
Ajay
Apr 10, 2020 10:55am
Very rich coming from Pakistan
Recommend 0
Pakistani Awam
Apr 10, 2020 11:04am
The best has been done by Bangladesh. They have put all these Tughlaki Jamat people in 2 mosques and locked them. No one can either come out or go inside. They are being served food as required.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 10, 2020 11:13am
@Smash , "Are you denying the hand of tabligi jamat in spreading of chinavirus?" Outrage over a Muslim congregation in India has taken a communal turn. But there were so many other congregations of other religions which took place: Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state, attended a busy Hindu celebration a day into the lockdown. And 40,000 people in 20 villages were quarantined in Punjab state after a Covid-19 outbreak was linked to a Sikh preacher who had returned from a trip to Italy and Germany. The man had ignored advice to self-quarantine and visited a large gathering to celebrate a religious festival. And hundreds of thousands celebrated a 10-day harvest festival in Kerala state around the same time the congregation in Delhi was happening. But fascism and Muslim hate and abuse has gripped RSS India!
Recommend 0
Chuck A Nagarkar
Apr 10, 2020 11:25am
Social boycott of jamaat is justified
Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Apr 10, 2020 11:25am
Like it or not You can't change the facts said by Arvind Kejriwal because He has to answer to his people who elected him for any blunder.
Recommend 0
Patrick
Apr 10, 2020 11:44am
@Bilal, New Delhi, What happened in Delhi recently, the world did not close its eyes!
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 10, 2020 11:55am
@Thomas, well said. Indian obsession with Pakistan appears to have become a psychological ailment for all Indians, judging by their comments.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 10, 2020 11:58am
'Likewise, racial assaults have been reported from different parts of the country against men and women belonging to the northeastern states abutting Myanmar and China'. Modi's leadership. Thank you Mr Blunderer, for doing our bidding, starting with IOK.
Recommend 0
Truimph
Apr 10, 2020 11:58am
Tablighi jamaat is a socially irresponsible organization led by its rich arrogant saudi funded leader.
Recommend 0
Arun
Apr 10, 2020 12:00pm
Look who is talking..
Recommend 0
Shekh Chilli
Apr 10, 2020 12:03pm
Can any one think of slum looking at the photograph ?
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 10, 2020 12:03pm
@Bharat, 'No one forced them to live in India. If they have it so hard why not move to Pakistan ? Why should nationals of Eastern states, Christians, Sikhs, non Muslim minorities move to Pakistan. Indian occupation army should leave all these states , they' re not wanted anywhere now.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 10, 2020 12:06pm
@Arun, Good for you to read some bitter truths as your own media is controlled and silent about this!
Recommend 0
Balbir singh
Apr 10, 2020 12:07pm
Why did we end up with a hate mongering leader, a toothless opposition, a lying media and all in the time of a dangerous pandemic.
Recommend 0
Aly
Apr 10, 2020 12:26pm
Its the most divided countries which has historically been broken down. But the sheer pace at which the division is happening and at such a significant scale, it is destined to much larger and greater level of disintegration.
Recommend 0
Kumar
Apr 10, 2020 12:39pm
not true, may be few isolated incidents but overall every one is helping everyone, as a responsible human being we all should forget the differences and unite together to fight this global threat
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 10, 2020 01:01pm
Sights and sounds of a deeply segregated and highly caste-oriented society, where unfortunately, zero social mobility has been the order of the day since many centuries.
Recommend 0
Manjeet kocchar
Apr 10, 2020 01:15pm
All those who firmly believe that five times public prayer takes precedence over social distancing are enemies of humanity.
Recommend 0
psnehi
Apr 10, 2020 01:27pm
getting too entwined in religious belief systems is the real problem... love all, be true to yourself, help society become self-sufficient... that is enough to keep issues at bay
Recommend 0
Multani
Apr 10, 2020 01:27pm
Kill people due to reckless behavior then play victim card. We too have high numbers because of TJ
Recommend 0
Point of view
Apr 10, 2020 01:43pm
No smoke without fire.
Recommend 0
Peace
Apr 10, 2020 02:00pm
Before TJ and after TJ we all know and we all know the videos in social medias going on so go on write anything but fact remain TJ is responsible for more than 60% of cases.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 10, 2020 02:21pm
A secular country is not supposed to creat such issues. Why India has started doing against her secular laws???
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 10, 2020 02:22pm
@Ss, do you mean,India is no more a secular country?
Recommend 0
Mangoman
Apr 10, 2020 02:23pm
What kind of article is this? Mountain out of molehill? The same problems are there in Pakistan, Bangladesh as well as Sri Lanka.
Recommend 0
Bizul
Apr 10, 2020 02:31pm
I pity knowledge and intent you practice ... misguiding people ..it will not help you in long term ...it's too late for you guys to learn ...
Recommend 0
Amit
Apr 10, 2020 02:39pm
We call spade a spade. If a source of spread is particular congregation, what is wrong in stating that? Unless it is publicised how the individuals who participated will come forwarded and get tested?
Recommend 0
point of view
Apr 10, 2020 03:05pm
Numbers of covid patients have been increased many folds after tablik jamant incident. Of course they are more responsible for spreading of the disease. They are misbehaving and pelting stones on medical staff. They are turning to be the most reckless people and now playing a victim card. They chose to die, nobody can stops them.
Recommend 0
Lil Talks
Apr 10, 2020 03:06pm
Lots of Pakistanis burning today. They will never get to see the Pakistani flag on top of Red Fort in their life-time.
Recommend 0
sanketh k
Apr 10, 2020 03:08pm
First, see your country, feed food to minorities
Recommend 0
Lakshmanan Veerappan
Apr 10, 2020 03:09pm
All said and done, the fact remains that Nizammudin event was responsible for escalating the spread to every part of the country. It is not time to blame but to set it right by voluntarily disclosing participation and maintain social distancing and responsibility to save your own kith and kin
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Apr 10, 2020 03:14pm
Does Pakistan have one minority commission.
Recommend 0
Anku
Apr 10, 2020 03:24pm
How hate crimes growing in complete lockdown. Can you please explain.
Recommend 0
Keenobserver
Apr 10, 2020 03:39pm
@Zak, well said
Recommend 0
Tripathy
Apr 10, 2020 04:47pm
President Trump's callous remarks about China Virus? The whole world knows from where the virus attack originated. The name itself says that it is a China origin virus. This clearly exposes the authors prejudice.
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 10, 2020 05:01pm
Truth be told the M people are trouble everywhere. Should have been cleared out during 47
Recommend 0
Anil Dere
Apr 10, 2020 05:14pm
Please Focus on your own country.
Recommend 0
Islamabad
Apr 10, 2020 05:19pm
@kums, spot on!!
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 10, 2020 05:56pm
Teach people to tell the truth, nothing but the truth, what is wrong in stating the facts.
Recommend 0
Pankaj Patel
Apr 10, 2020 06:14pm
Religious hate crimes is a wishful thinking, nobody faces it.
Recommend 0
Ramesh K Sharma
Apr 10, 2020 06:43pm
@Justice, Sir if we made a mistake by electing Modi we will deal with it. This is perhaps the best we did is electing him our PM. In the meantime you should enjoy IK.
Recommend 0
TRUTH-BE-TOLD
Apr 10, 2020 07:00pm
Tell it as you see it, without obfuscation or exaggeration is how it should be.
Recommend 0

