DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 10, 2020

Sindh CM's brother-in-law dies after weeks-long battle with coronavirus

Imtiaz Mugheri | Imtiaz AliUpdated April 10, 2020

Email

Syed Mehdi Shah (front) was the managing director of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate. — Photo courtesy: PPP
Syed Mehdi Shah (front) was the managing director of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate. — Photo courtesy: PPP

A brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah died on Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus at a Karachi hospital, officials said.

Syed Mehdi Shah, the managing director of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE), had been hospitalised after he became ill after returning from Iraq. He was placed on a ventilator after his condition worsened.

The grade-19 officer, who was in his mid-50s, was diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 10.

A senior official in the Sindh industries department told Dawn that Mehdi had gone on pilgrimage to Syria and Iraq and also intended to visit Iran but could not go there because Tehran imposed a ban on foreign arrivals.

He came to Pakistan through Lebanon and also attended his office at SITE for a few days but was admitted to a private hospital after his fever did not subside. It wasn’t known as to where he actually contracted the virus, the official said.

A source at Chief Minister House said that he was also diabetic, which may have caused health complications that led to his death.

The official said Mehdi belonged to an educated family from Khairpur district. His father was a doctor, one of his elder brothers was a retired Pakistan Air Force officer while the second, Abid Ali Shah, remained a secretary in the Sindh and federal governments and a member of the Sindh Public Service Commission.

Mehdi entered government service in 1995 and also served as the deputy commissioner at different places including Mirpurkhas.

He left behind two daughters, a son and a widow to mourn his death, according to Zulfiqar Shah, another brother-in-law of Chief Minister Shah.

He will be laid to rest at the Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard after Fajr prayers.

Condolences pour in

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a tweet conveyed his condolences to Chief Minister Shah and his family over his brother-in-law's demise. He noted that Mehdi had been fighting Covid-19 for the past three weeks.

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in a statement expressed his condolences, describing Mehdi as an amiable and kind person. He also prayed for the departed soul.

Provincial Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh also expressed grief at Mehdi's death and prayed for his eternal peace.

MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in a statement condoled with Mehdi's family and voiced grief at his demise.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (39)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Thomas
Apr 10, 2020 12:46am
Condolences.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 10, 2020 12:47am
RIP - May God bless his soul. . My heartfelt sympathies to his family and to CM Shah.
Recommend 0
Gypsy
Apr 10, 2020 12:48am
Inna lillahe wainna ileh rajaoon
Recommend 0
Shan Ali Qambrani
Apr 10, 2020 01:09am
‏‎إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ
Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Apr 10, 2020 01:28am
May Allah give RIP to Syed Mehdi Shah and courage to his all family members and our CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and Mehdi family. Ameen.
Recommend 0
THE MORNING STAR, MD.
Apr 10, 2020 01:32am
It is easier to understand the Corona if it hits home.
Recommend 0
Chacha
Apr 10, 2020 02:20am
InNa Lillahi WA Inna Illahi Rajayoon. May Allah bless his soul and give patience to the family. Zameen
Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 10, 2020 03:32am
May Lord place Shah Sahib among the honoured in Heaven.
Recommend 0
Dia
Apr 10, 2020 03:50am
It won't spare anyone unless people stay put and stop transmission.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 10, 2020 04:13am
'Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un Prayers for Mr Shah and his whole family.
Recommend 0
Sag
Apr 10, 2020 04:14am
RIP
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 10, 2020 04:57am
Coronavirus does not spare anybody, no status no protocol all are equal across the board. Many prominent figures celebrities VIPs got killed in EU UK USA, so sad. Heartfelt condolences to CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and his family members. May God grant courage to bear this loss. And may Syed Mehdi Shah get rank of martyr. Ameen.
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 10, 2020 05:15am
And IK says no to a lockdown?
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Apr 10, 2020 07:31am
My deep condolences to CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah on passing away of Syed Mehdi Shah.Death of a relative is always painful.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 10, 2020 07:36am
@A shah, Pakistan managed a much better prepared, earlier and more coordinated lockdown that the sudden strike on Indians by clueless Modi.
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 10, 2020 07:43am
@A Shah this guy was roaming in Iran when corona virus was devastating the country. You guys (PPP) needs to fix itself first. Don't blame Imran for everything.
Recommend 0
Skkk
Apr 10, 2020 07:45am
@A shah, Did you read Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Iran (desire to visit)? CM Sindh had already placed ban during arrival and treatment of his BIL (late).
Recommend 0
Jawed Khan
Apr 10, 2020 08:13am
Inna lillahe wainna ileh rajaoon
Recommend 0
Rino
Apr 10, 2020 08:15am
Why wasn’t he quarantined? Only because he was well connected?? He kept going to office and contributed to virus spread, just imagine..
Recommend 0
Nisi
Apr 10, 2020 08:52am
@Salman, read article He was in Iraq not in iran
Recommend 0
Jay
Apr 10, 2020 09:55am
Pakistan doesn't have testing facility...the actual number is very high
Recommend 0
Masroor Naqvi
Apr 10, 2020 10:11am
Inna lillahay waina allayhay Rajaoon. My deepest condolences to his family. He was a thorough gentleman, full of life. went too soon. Will be missed.
Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 10, 2020 10:22am
Rip
Recommend 0
Mirza
Apr 10, 2020 10:43am
He was MD Site! Nice job provided by CM...these people have no shame!
Recommend 0
Rehmatullah
Apr 10, 2020 10:45am
Pretty expensive pilgrimage: it basically cost him his life.
Recommend 0
aleisha
Apr 10, 2020 11:01am
The best thing about this coronavirus is that it is not discriminatory.
Recommend 0
INDMKB
Apr 10, 2020 11:32am
Blame Federal Government
Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 10, 2020 11:47am
Came from Iraq, did not go in quarantine. Spread the virus and himself met his creator. Its useless to say anything now but offer condolences and expect his family is safe too and all others whom he may have infected.
Recommend 0
Hassan
Apr 10, 2020 11:50am
Rest in peace. It shows that even rich are not safe from this virus.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 10, 2020 12:03pm
@Pakistani, forget Modi, u carry on with same lockdown .
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Apr 10, 2020 12:03pm
Pakistan lacks testing kits. That is why people don't know about the real number of corona positives.
Recommend 0
Sadiqain
Apr 10, 2020 12:38pm
Rest in peace
Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 10, 2020 12:40pm
@Jay, India's population is one billion. Only 177,000 tests have been completed ..This is not cricket, bro...
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 10, 2020 12:54pm
Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Recommend 0
Onlookers
Apr 10, 2020 01:40pm
Why bring politics into this discussion. If he wasn’t from PPP , let’s say some other party, how would that matter? If IK had the virus , would you blame his party?
Recommend 0
Parvez
Apr 10, 2020 01:41pm
My condolences ....but there is also a lesson to be learnt here. I hope the people understand that it is better to be safe than to be sorry....and prevention is better than cure.
Recommend 0
TS
Apr 10, 2020 01:47pm
I can only hope, that all persons' he was in contact with can be traced, and tested. When the whole world knew of the pandemic,he should have been quarantined. A Grade -19 officer should have taken the care of self-isolating; it is not an unrealistic expectation.
Recommend 0
Baba
Apr 10, 2020 05:47pm
May he blessed and family bearsthe loss wlth courage
Recommend 0
syed jafri
Apr 10, 2020 06:58pm
MY CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY .
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 10, 2020

Yemen truce

AMIDST much doom and gloom across the world, a faint flicker of hope has appeared for the impoverished and war-weary...
April 10, 2020

Quarantine lapses

THE consequences of the leaden-footed initial response to the coronavirus cases in much of the country are becoming...
April 10, 2020

Cruelty to animals

WHILE the rest of Sindh was — and continues to be — under lockdown, hundreds of animals in Karachi’s Empress...
April 09, 2020

FATF extension

AN unexpected development has given Pakistan an additional two months in which to complete the action plan steps ...
April 09, 2020

Infected prisoners

ON Monday, the Supreme Court overturned earlier judgements made by the high courts to release under-trial prisoners...
April 09, 2020

Taliban about-turn

THE peace process in Afghanistan was never going to be a smooth affair. This was something that even the most...