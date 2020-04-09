DAWN.COM

Low number of Covid-19 deaths in Pakistan doesn't mean we stop being careful: Zafar Mirza

Dawn.comUpdated April 09, 2020

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza addresses the media during a news briefing in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said low Covid-19 deaths in Pakistan does not mean people start becoming lax about preventive measures against the virus outbreak.

Speaking at a news briefing in Islamabad, Mirza said: "I am seeing reports on some media programmes that Pakistan's Covid-19 death rates are lower as compared to projections made through modelling. While it is true to some extent that Pakistan has lesser coronavirus cases and a lower death rate than projected by experts, it is not a reason for citizens to become lax."

He said the restrictions imposed by the government on large gatherings and social contact had an effect on the infection rate, "but if people think we don't need those preventive measures and we don't need social distancing, it would be a very big mistake".

Stressing the need for more prevention and responsibility, Mirza warned that the country could see a sharp rise in the number of cases and deaths if people were not careful and started going out.

Talking about Covid-19 deaths he said that 73 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in the country were of people who had pre-existing health conditions, adding that 85pc of those who died from Covid-19 were above the age of 50 while 78pc of them were males.

Mirza added that the government was creating a mechanism whereby personal protection equipment (PPE) would be provided to health professionals in hospitals in such a way that shortage was not observed.

He said the National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) after its calculations had provided PPEs, including N-95 masks, gowns and gloves to 152 hospitals for a week. These are the hospitals where most coronavirus patients would be brought, he added.

"We have a list of some 400 hospitals and all of them will be provided PPEs, and on a priority basis."

The PM's aide on health said the government would facilitate firms wishing to manufacture ventilators locally through a committee formed under the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap).

Through the committee, the firms' applications would be processed as soon as possible so that production could be started in order to overcome shortage, he revealed.

'Burden on hospitals will increase by month's end'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan during an earlier media briefing said that he believed the burden on the country's healthcare system would increase by the end of this month, but Balochistan might not face a worsening situation due to sparse population.

He added that the government was analysing data of coronavirus cases not just in the country but also in the United Kingdom and United States as well.

He said that the government was also looking at the numbers in India and Bangladesh as their population trends were similar to Pakistan's.

Baber Saeed
Apr 09, 2020 06:56pm
Do some practical, every time in news, like TV, news papers etc, practical has nothing COVID19 already moving city to village, This unelected Heath adviser coming tv, press conference, please do some practical. visit hospital, look poor citizen, this is not good to come every ten minutes in TV etc.
Recommend 0
Sid
Apr 09, 2020 07:07pm
Would be interesting to know how many people who died, did or did not have the BCG vaccine.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 09, 2020 07:08pm
What is the testing percentage of COVID-19 suspects in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Madhukar
Apr 09, 2020 07:09pm
64 is it low number of covid19 deaths?
Recommend 0
ABC$
Apr 09, 2020 07:38pm
@Madhukar, zero would have been good but not possible, yes as compared to the population of the country the fatality is low.
Recommend 0
Sazzad
Apr 09, 2020 07:41pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal, Test per 1 million- Pak: 203, Ind-121 as of today...
Recommend 0
Simran
Apr 09, 2020 07:57pm
Even a single death due to covid-19 in a town, city, village spreads fear.
Recommend 0
Nadir ali
Apr 09, 2020 08:11pm
What is actual cases covid -19 in pakistan
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 09, 2020 08:13pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , India's death rate is double than Pakistan's. India Coronavirus Cases: 6,588; Deaths: 199. Pakistan 4,474 and 65!
Recommend 0
Sisinti Shakti
Apr 09, 2020 08:22pm
Actually you people are testing very less.
Recommend 0
Siddharth
Apr 09, 2020 09:00pm
Everyone can chill. This is not a competition. Numbers just depend on what countries chose to report. In a few months the humanitarian and economic impact will show which countries weathered the storm and move fast on a revival. Japan is a great example after they got 2 atomic bombs dropped on them they took to rebuilding economic and humanitarian progress. Now the 3rd largest economy in the world.
Recommend 0
Sinister
Apr 09, 2020 09:28pm
Official numbers of many countries cannot be relied on. If a patient dies due to respiratory issues, but also had some co morbidity, countries are not doing further tests to establish corona or not. Similarly, take the example is Ecuador, where bodies are lying on roads, but official death reported is 200 odd. Better safe than sorry. We are in this together for a long haul. Stay safe everyone.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 09, 2020 09:40pm
Bravo Dr. Mirza.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 09, 2020 09:44pm
President is reusing his gifted Chinese mask again and again, supplied Chinese kits have 30% accuracy, doctors on roads striking for wages and this selected gentleman is boasting about his achievements by manipulating figures the Chinese way.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Apr 09, 2020 10:08pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , whats the use when they dont have medicines and ventilators.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Apr 09, 2020 10:09pm
@Sisinti Shakti, testing kits are not coming free of cost.
Recommend 0
Shaheen A.
Apr 09, 2020 10:20pm
Pakistanis are strong and healthy people, and need not fear corona. Inshallah Pakistan will be unaffected by this virus.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 09, 2020 10:38pm
Less number of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan means no or less testing and reporting.. That is the reality. No reason to brag about it...
Recommend 0
Mustanzir MD
Apr 09, 2020 10:44pm
Implement tighter controls at airports and boarder entry points, and do more testing, also please do less talking and do more actions!
Recommend 0
su
Apr 09, 2020 11:24pm
Nonsense politician talk. For a country size and population of Pakistan, the ratio of deaths is very high.
Recommend 0
Click
Apr 10, 2020 12:00am
Meaning humans Who have died have no value but still be careful.
Recommend 0
Saqib
Apr 10, 2020 12:30am
Pakistan unfortunately doesn't have a robust process, enough resources and the right infrastructure in place to quickly and accurately ascertain the correct number of infected. Hence, I would reckon that the actual number of infected is much higher than what is reported. Also, what these incompetent politicians do not understand is that a pandemic grows exponentially. For example, it look three months for pakistan to reach 35 deaths and only a couple of weeks to get from 35 to 60. And if strict and decisive measures are still not taken then it the next 30 deaths may happen within a day...then in hours...etc.
Recommend 0
Kash
Apr 10, 2020 04:15am
@su, compared to.....
Recommend 0

