DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 09, 2020

Want to check your coronavirus symptoms from home? AKU has launched an app which does just that

Dawn.comUpdated April 09, 2020

Email

The Aga Khan University Hospital on Wednesday launched a mobile application for people to assess symptoms for coronavirus from their homes. — Photo courtesy AKU website
The Aga Khan University Hospital on Wednesday launched a mobile application for people to assess symptoms for coronavirus from their homes. — Photo courtesy AKU website

The Aga Khan University Hospital has launched a mobile application, 'CoronaCheck', so people can assess their symptoms for coronavirus from their homes.

According to the university's website, the app was launched so that "Pakistanis could easily and safely evaluate symptoms with an in-home screening tool and understand the next steps to looking after themselves".

The app uses an interactive chatbot, driven by Artificial Intelligence, which allows users to understand their symptoms, recognise whether they may have contracted Covid-19 and seek help in a timely manner, stated the website.

Read: 'Should I take steam? Should I go to the hospital?': Commonly asked questions about coronavirus answered

The app's self-assessment tool asks users questions about their travel histories, their symptoms and whether they have come into contact with a possible Covid-19 patient.

A screenshot of the questions asked by the CoronaCheck app.
A screenshot of the questions asked by the CoronaCheck app.

Example of questions asked by the app to assess symptoms.
Example of questions asked by the app to assess symptoms.

Users can also choose to listen to the questions in Urdu. Based on the users' answers, it recommends them to either seek medical advice or it informs them that they do not need to be tested but offers them preventive measures.

Scenario in which after the questions, the app tells the user he or she does not need to be tested.
Scenario in which after the questions, the app tells the user he or she does not need to be tested.
Scenario in which based on the answers of the user, the app recommends immediate medical help.
Scenario in which based on the answers of the user, the app recommends immediate medical help.

The app also has awareness videos about Covid-19 and emergency numbers for hospitals and ambulance services as well as the national helpline.

Other countries around the world are also using technology to control the coronavirus pandemic. Germany’s public health authority launched a smartwatch app that gathers vital signs from volunteers wearing smartwatches or fitness trackers — including pulse, temperature and sleep — to analyse whether they are symptomatic of the flu-like illness.

According to a Reuters report, the French government is also working on a smartphone app that could warn users if they came into contact with a coronavirus carrier.

Click here to download for Android and here for iOS.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 09, 2020

FATF extension

AN unexpected development has given Pakistan an additional two months in which to complete the action plan steps ...
April 09, 2020

Infected prisoners

ON Monday, the Supreme Court overturned earlier judgements made by the high courts to release under-trial prisoners...
April 09, 2020

Taliban about-turn

THE peace process in Afghanistan was never going to be a smooth affair. This was something that even the most...
April 08, 2020

On the front line

IN the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with over 4,000 confirmed cases in Pakistan, doctors and medical staff in...
Updated April 08, 2020

Uzair Baloch reappears

As mysteriously as he had been spirited away by the security forces in 2017.
April 08, 2020

Stranded in UAE

WITH Covid-19 turning the global order upside down, governments worldwide have been taking unprecedented measures to...