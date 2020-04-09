Want to check your coronavirus symptoms from home? AKU has launched an app which does just that

The Aga Khan University Hospital has launched a mobile application, 'CoronaCheck', so people can assess their symptoms for coronavirus from their homes.

According to the university's website, the app was launched so that "Pakistanis could easily and safely evaluate symptoms with an in-home screening tool and understand the next steps to looking after themselves".

The app uses an interactive chatbot, driven by Artificial Intelligence, which allows users to understand their symptoms, recognise whether they may have contracted Covid-19 and seek help in a timely manner, stated the website.

The app's self-assessment tool asks users questions about their travel histories, their symptoms and whether they have come into contact with a possible Covid-19 patient.

A screenshot of the questions asked by the CoronaCheck app.

Example of questions asked by the app to assess symptoms.

Users can also choose to listen to the questions in Urdu. Based on the users' answers, it recommends them to either seek medical advice or it informs them that they do not need to be tested but offers them preventive measures.

Scenario in which after the questions, the app tells the user he or she does not need to be tested.

Scenario in which based on the answers of the user, the app recommends immediate medical help.

The app also has awareness videos about Covid-19 and emergency numbers for hospitals and ambulance services as well as the national helpline.

Other countries around the world are also using technology to control the coronavirus pandemic. Germany’s public health authority launched a smartwatch app that gathers vital signs from volunteers wearing smartwatches or fitness trackers — including pulse, temperature and sleep — to analyse whether they are symptomatic of the flu-like illness.

According to a Reuters report, the French government is also working on a smartphone app that could warn users if they came into contact with a coronavirus carrier.

Click here to download for Android and here for iOS.