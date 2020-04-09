DAWN.COM

Increasing number of cases in slum areas is worrying, says Sindh CM

Imtiaz MugheriUpdated April 09, 2020

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah says seven members from a family were infected after one person went out. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday said that the provincial government "was worried that more cases of the novel coronavirus are being reported from slum areas", after informing the public that seven members of one family had been infected in Karachi.

In a video message, the chief minister said that initially, one person from the family had gone out and was infected. The disease then passed on to other members of the family, including a one-year-old boy and six-year-old girl.

He urged the people who were going out to receive ration bags or cash being distributed by the government, to take precautionary measures and practice social distancing.

He also shared that 92 new cases had emerged in the province over the past 24 hours, while 69 people had recovered. One more person had passed away.

He said that 1,380 pilgrims had arrived in Sindh, out of whom 1,108 tested negative. Even so, he said, they were quarantined for 14 days and had gone home yesterday.

Currently, the number of positive cases in Sindh is 1,128, out of which 349 have recovered.

He said that it would take a while for the lockdown to be lifted and once it is, industries and business would have to ensure that preventive measures are being taken.

Separately, the chief minister's spokesperson said the standard operating procedures will be defined for each industry before lifting the lockdown. The final decision over the extension of the lockdown will be taken before its expiry on April 14 after consulting all stakeholders.

The Sindh government had imposed a lockdown for two weeks on March 23. It was later extended till April 14, in line with the federal government's decision.

Earlier this week, however, doctors and experts had advised the chief minister to extend the lockdown in order to curb the spread of the disease. Experts from China said that an eight-week lockdown was crucial to prevent the virus from spreading.

During a meeting with the chief minister, heads of private hospitals and experts from China said that if the lockdown was lifted next week, the virus could spread at a faster rate.

They were of the view that a large population of the city comprised of slum dwellers living in small house with large families and travelling in public buses in crowds.

They said that if such kind of crowding was allowed, people would get infected in buses and on the streets and would take the virus back to their home and get their family members and localities infected.

The chief minister had said that he would consult with his cabinet and other stakeholders on the issue.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 09, 2020 03:24pm
No doubt, down trodden, under developed and the so-called slum areas of the world present in every country are by far, the most vulnerable to the spread of evergrowing and rapidly expanding coronavirus pandemic.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 09, 2020 03:26pm
Graph of the spread of Covid-19 given above, shows a very disturbing rapid rise of cases, with no signs of any decrease.
Recommend 0
Truth
Apr 09, 2020 03:45pm
It's too late. Till proper strict lockdown is followed with awareness, nothing can stop it
Recommend 0
Wahab Ali (Ph.D.)
Apr 09, 2020 03:45pm
We need extended lockdown for at least 28 more days to control the evolving situation...
Recommend 0
Nh
Apr 09, 2020 04:07pm
PPP promised to supply food at peoples houses which they didn't. How can businesses pay salaries to their employees? Have they thought about this? It is expected that like earthquake and flood govt will not pay anything for the revival of business. So business community is anxious to open their business so that they can earn their livelihood and also pay salaries.
Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 09, 2020 04:16pm
Seems like Sindh is a seprate country and he is not a CM but PM.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 09, 2020 04:52pm
Chinese donated masks, gloves have gone missing from Sind government and minister's are seen wearing them. Food truck for poor looted in sukkur. Virus spread still increasing. Poorly managed, corruption rife, bad decisions of Sind government. Hope next election PTI takes over governance. Till then we just pray.
Recommend 0
Rahul
Apr 09, 2020 05:29pm
Thought there are no slums in Pakistan ? Land of riches isn't it ?
Recommend 0
MG
Apr 09, 2020 05:48pm
And you are thinking of lifting lockdown sir....
Recommend 0
Bari
Apr 09, 2020 07:30pm
@MG, There is no lockdown in slum areas, people are moving freely.
Recommend 0
Sugandha
Apr 09, 2020 07:59pm
Worrying is not the answer, it does not resolve. Take measures.
Recommend 0

