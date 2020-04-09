DAWN.COM

'Was reusing N-95 mask given to me in China': President Alvi responds to criticism

Dawn.comApril 09, 2020

President Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the house of Wing Commander Nouman Akram, who was martyred in a crash last month. — PID
President Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the house of Wing Commander Nouman Akram, who was martyred in a crash last month. — PID

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday issued a clarification after photos and videos of him wearing a N-95 mask at a meeting sparked criticism among medical professionals who claimed that personal protective equipment (PPE) was being "misused" by politicians.

On Wednesday, President Alvi — wearing a N-95 mask — had chaired a briefing session by the Punjab government regarding coronavirus at the Civil Secretariat in Lahore. He had also addressed the participants on the occasion.

According to some, this was particularly problematic as the government has been convincing people that only health professionals deputed in quarantine centres and isolation wards should wear N-95 masks.

Taking to Twitter today, the president issued a clarification on the issue.

"As a doctor, I am strongly aware of misuse and wastage. I was reusing the N-95 mask that was given to me in China."

"Finally its strap broke yesterday so in next meeting at Wing Commander Nouman Akram Shaheed's house, you see me wearing a regular public mask," the president said. "I hope my clarification finds equal billing."

The president on Wednesday had paid a visit to the house of Wing Commander Nouman Akram, who was martyred in a crash last month.

Amid widespread criticism of President Alvi, the Pakistan Medical Association had issued a statement that politicians and bureaucrats should not wear N-95 masks.

“The PMA has observed that protective items required for healthcare providers working for coronavirus or non-coronavirus patients are being misused. Particularly the misuse of N-95 masks has been observed by a large number of PMA members and the general public," the statement had said.

“These days politicians and bureaucrats are often seen wearing N-95 masks during meetings and visits, whereas health professionals are facing a dire shortage of N-95 masks and PPEs.

“This is important to note that N-95 masks are not necessary for everybody. They are only needed in quarantine and isolation facilities for health providers treating coronavirus patients, who are at the highest risk of acquiring coronavirus. Doctors should be protected as they are frontline soldiers against coronavirus.”

PMA Secretary General Dr Qaisar Sajjad had said there were different types of masks available for healthcare providers and the general public.

“The general public can use handmade washable masks, which should be washed every day. Surgical masks are for healthcare workers who are treating non-corona patients at primary care level and during surgeries. The media should play their due role for these types of awareness positively,” he added.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had alleged that doctors were misusing personal protective equipment.

He had told the media that guidelines had been made according to which only health professionals working in isolation wards were advised to wear N-95 masks.

He had insisted that even patients in isolation wards and sanitary workers in hospitals should not wear N-95 masks.



Comments (39)

Zen
Apr 09, 2020 11:27am
Is the situation so so bad and masks are so scares that people question a single mask - that also used by the President of country? Take a break, no need to question every little thing of govt.
Danny
Apr 09, 2020 11:34am
Resusing masks is dangerous.
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 09, 2020 11:37am
People in Pakistan have habbit of critcising the government who is in power.
JackJones
Apr 09, 2020 11:42am
That is the problem with this country. Instead of solving the real problem they will create noise and delay any work to get over this challenge.
Desi dimag
Apr 09, 2020 11:51am
Why didn't he use this mask in China?
Usman Ahmed
Apr 09, 2020 11:55am
As a *Dentist.
M Ghani
Apr 09, 2020 11:57am
The photograph of President Alvi and others offering prayers shows President wearing the N95 mask but unfortunately social separation is not being maintained
GK
Apr 09, 2020 11:58am
Perfect clarification.
Ali
Apr 09, 2020 12:01pm
Lame justification.
Novoice
Apr 09, 2020 12:19pm
Another ceremonial post that costs billions to taxpayers each year and has zero value. Same goes for governors. I recall all these useless posts and their offices and palatial residences were to be repurposed/eliminated by PTI.
Kashif
Apr 09, 2020 12:44pm
For what good he was reusing N95 mask? this could be more dangerous to re use
Pakistani
Apr 09, 2020 12:52pm
Every Pakistani knows Alvi to be a nice man. Thanks for the explanation sir. Never got one from any previous PM or President who devoured big part of Pakistan.
Taftan
Apr 09, 2020 01:03pm
Not advisable to resuse n95 masks. Atleast president was supposed to use frssh ones and not risky old one.
gghh
Apr 09, 2020 01:04pm
IK can learn a lot from Alvi
VeryFastTrack
Apr 09, 2020 01:05pm
He should visit the family of doctor Who died due to corna. That will give positivity to the doctors and medical staff.
Mahmood
Apr 09, 2020 01:07pm
Oh yeah! No social distancing here. Even wearing a mas in this instance, may not necessarily safe you, if you sit or stand so close to someone for more than 20 minutes. That's the reason, even doctors, nursers and medical staff are getting infected while treating patience, wearing their full gear and N-95 masks.
Ijaz
Apr 09, 2020 01:23pm
protecting the leadership is important at this pandemic time. Nothing wrong if political leadership uses the required Masks
Juxtice
Apr 09, 2020 01:26pm
I find it hard to believe that politicians who should be an example to ordinary public are NOT keeping safe distancing amongst themselves. President Alvi who claims to be a doctor should publicise safe distancing rather than sit so close to each other. All politicians are treating this virus as if they are immune. Haven’t they learnt from UK’s prime minster’s example that no one is immune to this virus. They should use some common sense.
FAZ
Apr 09, 2020 01:33pm
Isn't re using a mask dangerous?
Mehak Gulab
Apr 09, 2020 01:35pm
So far President is safe & free from Wuhan blessings...
Faisal
Apr 09, 2020 01:57pm
N95 masks are meant for Dr. He is right to wear it being a Dr.
Parvez
Apr 09, 2020 02:09pm
When Shahbaz Sharif leader of the opposition marched into Pakistan from London wearing his Savile Row suite, wearing a N-95 mask and carrying a Chanel gift bag strategically displayed....our media was strangely dismissive. Why this double standard ?
Munir Khan
Apr 09, 2020 02:09pm
The President is the Chief Executive of the nation who needs to be protected. Furthermore he is also a medical doctor. It is sad that he has to offer explanation as to why and how he came to use the N95 mask. Pakistanis diaspora is flung all across the world, and some may have come into possession of N95 masks. Does this mean that they should not use the masks just in order to not cause resentment in public?
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 09, 2020 02:22pm
He is 100 percent right.
Mizbah
Apr 09, 2020 02:26pm
As a Doctor, he should know that reusing N95 is not recommended. Khair.....
Javed
Apr 09, 2020 02:40pm
So today we find out someone is an impulsive lair too.
Javed
Apr 09, 2020 02:43pm
It would have been more plausible for him to say the mask was from my dental practice.
Abdul Majeed sheikh
Apr 09, 2020 02:44pm
Do sad that the Government bring questioned so critically by every fragment of society as if it was all goody goody earlier
Sam
Apr 09, 2020 02:44pm
What is wrong with accepting donations? That is how the country is surviving.
Anjum
Apr 09, 2020 03:07pm
Our Iron brother has gifted a lot of masks for the civilian and military leaders. Such accusations against the leaders are nothing but petty politics by media professionals.
BM
Apr 09, 2020 03:10pm
Just criticizing everyone everyday.
Dr. Doctor
Apr 09, 2020 03:12pm
Your going to China to was the biggest mistake of all. You went there for political reasons without realizing that you could've been the one bringing a lot of death and disease back to your country. Non-essential mixing and travel is not to be initiated. On one hand you claim to be a doctor and understand things while on the other hand you risk the entire nation's health. These are double standards. You might've become a star in China at a time when they were vulnerable, but everyone knows your nefarious plans and it ain't boding well with us. China or no China you could've have the decency and wisdom to analyze the situation. You could've avoided the Chinese given N95 mask to avoid controversy and set an example for people at a time when the medical community is struggling. You didn't even think for once what others might go through upon seeing you in this time of testing? One blunder after the other is your bread and butter. We don't look up to you but your party's followers do.
Mohd Ali
Apr 09, 2020 03:42pm
@Javed, prove it. Otherwise you are the one.
Fury khan
Apr 09, 2020 03:43pm
It is not a rocket science that we can't make N95. I proposed to government and private sectors, it is a duable. Hello, scientists and engineers!!
Qureshi
Apr 09, 2020 03:52pm
It is disposable and for single use only. He is a doctor and should know it.
Li-N-Ja
Apr 09, 2020 04:05pm
It is not right to criticize first citizen for such a small matter. If we don't have capacity to protect our first citizen how can we think of common citizens? Meanwhile President should have avoided visit to the house of Wing Commander Late Nouman Akram as this is not the right time for such curtsy. He could have spoken to his family over phone and paid visit later once life normalize. He too have not maintained Social distancing during visit.
A shah
Apr 09, 2020 04:10pm
Where is the social distancing?
MG
Apr 09, 2020 05:54pm
And FO is worried about situation in India
N. Rahim, Canada
Apr 09, 2020 06:40pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, If its PTI, the criticism even if someone holds a glass of water in the left hand. Enough everyone.
