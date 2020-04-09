DAWN.COM

Army shoots down Indian quadcopter violating LoC at Sankh: ISPR

Dawn.comApril 09, 2020

The quadcopter "intruded 600 metres into Pakistan's territory to conduct surveillance: ISPR. — ISPR
The quadcopter "intruded 600 metres into Pakistan's territory to conduct surveillance: ISPR. — ISPR

An Indian quadcopter was shot down by Pakistan Army on Thursday after it violated Pakistan's airspace in Sankh district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, the quadcopter "intruded 600 metres into Pakistan's territory to conduct surveillance". "This blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops shooting down [the] Indian quadcopter."

"Such unwarranted acts by Indian Army are clear violation of established norms, existing Air Agreement between two countries and reflect Indian army’s consistent disregard to Ceasefire Understanding of 2003," the ISPR said.

According to military sources, the Indian military uses quadcopters for aerial photography of Pakistani posts along the LoC as part of its intelligence-gathering operations and target selection before carrying out cross-LoC shelling.

Last year on March 16, the Pakistan Army shot down a "spying quadcopter" in the Rakhchikri sector along the LoC.

That incident had come weeks after tensions between the two sides escalated after Pakistan had shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) planes that violated Pakistani airspace following the February 14 attack targeting Indian security forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area.

Comments (15)

Vishesh
Apr 09, 2020 10:14am
What an achievement in these crisis times when world is trying to cope with pandemic. Shows the priorities of country....Well done.... Proud of you !
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 09, 2020 10:24am
After Abhinandan humiliation, this is all they can do, but still get shot down!
Recommend 0
Truthwins
Apr 09, 2020 10:24am
Indian army does not use these kind of drones...these are civilian models, most probably used by drug dealers.... Indian army has Israeli tech drones which are only used at night...
Recommend 0
Chaman
Apr 09, 2020 10:25am
Indian army don't use such ten dollar toys
Recommend 0
South Asian
Apr 09, 2020 10:26am
Pak army must stand ready and respond with full force as fascist and racist regime in India can try another misadventure to divert attention to its failed policies in J&K, CAA and now failure to tackle COVID 19.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 09, 2020 10:27am
Are you sure it belongs to India? Looks like kids' toy...
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 09, 2020 10:27am
This are toys without any impact......its common to see them flying along border ..
Recommend 0
surya
Apr 09, 2020 10:37am
Next time India should get all images from its satellites only
Recommend 0
Tahir Hakeem
Apr 09, 2020 10:38am
India sponsoring terrorism again. Shameful country.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 09, 2020 10:47am
Not a military stuff, just a toy machine for civilian use. Someone pranked you.
Recommend 0
salman
Apr 09, 2020 10:51am
Good. Shoot them down at first sight.
Recommend 0
Rajesh
Apr 09, 2020 11:02am
$10 drone
Recommend 0
india
Apr 09, 2020 11:02am
very sad; indian Army should fight #Covid_19 these days no need to spying
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 09, 2020 11:22am
Whatever good Pakistan may think for India, Modi's govt. will always respond in negative. For the interest of valuable readers of these coloumns, I would like to mention here that just four days ago an Air India flight enroute to Frankfurt, IA captain informed Pakistan's ATC staff that he was not receiving next radar for Iran airspace. Pakistan's ATC staff communicated with Indian plane's position to Tehran airspace and gave details of two special AI flights that were on relief work due to coronavirus. With the help of Pakistan's airspace staff Indian special flight entered Iran giving a direct route of over 1,000 miles to aircraft of another country which saved five hours of flying time as well as the fuel. The direct route of Iran's airspace is strictly reserved for their defence purposes only and is rarely accessible by airlines of other countries. Pakistan is capable of shooting any IA plane which may violate Pakistan's airspace and this India has seen on February 14, 2019.
Recommend 0
Rashid Ishaq
Apr 09, 2020 11:29am
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , like that pigeon pranked Indian intelligence?
Recommend 0

