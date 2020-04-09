US to operate two flights to Pakistan to repatriate citizens

RAWALPINDI: The United States has decided to operate two chartered flights from Islamabad to Washington to bring back its citizens stranded in Pakistan.

According to sources, the Americans residing in different areas of Pakistan will be travelling to Islamabad to take their flights to the US. The first chartered flight for Washington will depart from Islamabad International Airport on April 10 and the second on April 12.

In the wake of the ongoing lockdown due the Covid-19 outbreak and travel restrictions, Punjab police chief Shoaib Dastigir had been asked to direct the authorities concerned to facilitate the US citizens travelling to Islamabad with their luggage from different areas of the country.

The passengers intended to travel to the US have been asked to reach the airport three hours before the check-in starts. Health screening, signing of paperwork with the embassy staff and immigration process will be completed on their arrival at the airport. If the travellers arrive less than two hours before the flight, they may not be allowed to board.

The passengers found having fever or flu-like symptom during the screening will not be allowed to board the flight. Those with confirmed tickets have been asked to bring with them masks and gloves to wear them at the airport and while travelling. The passengers will be allowed to carry with them copies of travel documents, handbags, water bottles, snacks and prescribed medications.

On March 22, 75 US embassy staffers had departed for their country in a special flight.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2020