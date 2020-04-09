Iran deports 118 ‘illegal’ Pakistani immigrants

TAFTAN: Pakistani citizens wait at Raahdari Gate to get screened by health teams after being deported from Iran for not having legal travelling documents.—Dawn

CHAGAI: Iran on Wedne­sday handed over 118 Paki­stani nationals, including 11 women and 32 children, to the Levies Force officials in Taftan, Chagai district.

Officials said these nationals were living in Iran without valid travel documents and arrested in different parts of the country by Iranian authorities.

All of them were screened and shifted to a quarantine centre in Taftan, near the Pak-Iran border, soon after their arrival in Pakistan, added the officials.

Meanwhile, 21 Pakistani nationals returned from Iran as the immigration clearance process was restored temporarily for them at Taftan in Pakistan and Mirjaveh in Iran to aid them in leaving the country.

These 21 Pakistanis from Iran were mainly businessmen and students and who were also quarantined after screening for the new coronavirus by the health teams deputed in Taftan town, said FIA officials.

