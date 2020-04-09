DAWN.COM

Iran deports 118 ‘illegal’ Pakistani immigrants

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated April 09, 2020

TAFTAN: Pakistani citizens wait at Raahdari Gate to get screened by health teams after being deported from Iran for not having legal travelling documents.—Dawn
CHAGAI: Iran on Wedne­sday handed over 118 Paki­stani nationals, including 11 women and 32 children, to the Levies Force officials in Taftan, Chagai district.

Officials said these nationals were living in Iran without valid travel documents and arrested in different parts of the country by Iranian authorities.

All of them were screened and shifted to a quarantine centre in Taftan, near the Pak-Iran border, soon after their arrival in Pakistan, added the officials.

Meanwhile, 21 Pakistani nationals returned from Iran as the immigration clearance process was restored temporarily for them at Taftan in Pakistan and Mirjaveh in Iran to aid them in leaving the country.

These 21 Pakistanis from Iran were mainly businessmen and students and who were also quarantined after screening for the new coronavirus by the health teams deputed in Taftan town, said FIA officials.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (18)

Justice
Apr 09, 2020 09:20am
Shame !!
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 09, 2020 09:20am
How come Iran sends these brothers and sisters of Pakistan back home?
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 09, 2020 09:21am
Deport them....not sure if government will accept them or not...
Recommend 0
Rohit
Apr 09, 2020 09:24am
With their appearance they are not poor for sure.
Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Apr 09, 2020 09:36am
They don't do this to Indians. Iran needs to be boycotted by Pakistan. They act like we owe them a great debt and they are our masters. They bow to the Indian government requests of keeping their citizens in quarantine whilst evicting ours with force. Iran and Afghanistan should be treated by the same token, they need to be shown their place with Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 09, 2020 09:40am
They are investors not illegal immigrants
Recommend 0
Nitin
Apr 09, 2020 10:03am
What better do they get in sanction hit Iran which is not available in Pakistan? Deported citizens from all countries should be properly screened and compulsorily quarantined for 14 days before allowing them inside.
Recommend 0
Kaka
Apr 09, 2020 10:05am
Send them back.
Recommend 0
Abbasi
Apr 09, 2020 10:24am
Iran is our good brother as IK said.
Recommend 0
GULSHAN OMAR
Apr 09, 2020 10:52am
@Truth Seeker, I agree with you. It appears that ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN is giving special treatment to India for reasons known to Iran only. Iran should be ashamed of deporting Pakistani citizens even after being they belong to the same UMMA. Pakistan must protest strongly.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Apr 09, 2020 11:25am
Well Done Iran
Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Apr 09, 2020 11:54am
Illegal immigrants should always be thrown out from every country.
Recommend 0
LoneWolf
Apr 09, 2020 12:46pm
@Truth Seeker, Indian citizens in Iran. mostly Muslim Pilgrims, were not even tested or treated. We flew 600 of them back to India, Tested, Quarantined, and Treated.
Recommend 0
Manjunath
Apr 09, 2020 01:13pm
They are illegal migrants. So obviously they will be deported
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 09, 2020 01:24pm
@Lost track , without visa.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 09, 2020 02:05pm
@Justice, 'How come Iran sends these brothers and sisters of Pakistan back home?' Because, Iran has worse situation and these people will be safer in Pakistan. Brother countries look out for each other. They overstated due to lockdown in Iran.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 09, 2020 02:06pm
@Rohit, Could have gone to see relatives and some to trade, just got locked down.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 09, 2020 02:08pm
@Lost track , 'They are investors not illegal immigrants' In a way yes, doing trade, hence the small numbers.
Recommend 0

