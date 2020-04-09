DAWN.COM

300 Pakistani students stranded in Bangladesh cry out for help

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated April 09, 2020

"For days on end, we have been subsisting either on bread and jam or just biscuits." — AFP/File
“For days on end, we have been subsisting either on bread and jam or just biscuits.” — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: For over 300 Pakistani students studying in Bangladesh under the Saarc quota scholarship programme, life these days seems to be a never-ending nightmare.

“Earlier, I was residing in a hostel in Rajshahi and after my fellow students from India, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka were evacuated by their respective countries, I was shifted to a hostel in Dhaka,” said medical student Rija Hameed while talking to Dawn.

Most male and female students said limited access to food amid a lockdown in the country coupled with Bangladesh’s fragile healthcare system was making them nervous. “For days on end, we have been subsisting either on bread and jam or just biscuits,” said Rija.

Bangladesh has reported 218 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 20 deaths, so far, and there are fears it could spread rapidly throughout the densely-populated country, whose weak healthcare systems risk quickly becoming overwhelmed, according to Reuters.

Informed sources told Dawn that Prime Minister’s Public Affairs and Grievances Wing has forwarded to the foreign secretary an application of the father of a Pakistani student in Bangladesh seeking early action in order to evacuate them as soon as possible.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, when contacted for comments, said she could do so once she gets a report on the situation from the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can be more severe, even causing pneumonia or death.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2020

Comments (30)

M. Emad
Apr 09, 2020 07:52am
They should stay in Bangladesh which have much better facilities and infrastructure than Pakistan.
Recommend 0
PopatThePedo
Apr 09, 2020 08:59am
Does Pakistan have better health care system than Bangladesh?
Recommend 0
NORI
Apr 09, 2020 08:59am
Bangladesh has 218 cases and Pakistan has 4200+ cases.. Bangladesh has access to Indian medical facilities and medicines, which Pakistanis don't have. Where to stay is an obvious choice.
Recommend 0
Citizen Khan
Apr 09, 2020 09:07am
Where is Imran Khan?
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 09, 2020 09:10am
I am pretty sure, in the next few days a picture will emerge from Government and Qureshi will state that "students are happy in Bangladesh and they Thank Bangladesh and Pakistan". It happened with students stranded in Wuhan.
Recommend 0
Ashish Mishr
Apr 09, 2020 09:10am
Does Pakistan have any educational institutions? Pakistan students are going to China and other countries for higher education
Recommend 0
Qamar
Apr 09, 2020 09:13am
Lethargic and irresponsible governance at every front
Recommend 0
Rohit
Apr 09, 2020 09:14am
I've a doubt. What's the route from Bangladesh to Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Haroon
Apr 09, 2020 09:15am
To be honest, Bangladesh has far more superior healthcare facilities and infrastructure. No need to come at this point of time.
Recommend 0
Rohit
Apr 09, 2020 09:19am
Nowadays I wish if there were Vajpayee ji or Manmohan ji and nawaj Shareef sir . They were great in comparison to current leaders.
Recommend 0
MEHEDI HASAN
Apr 09, 2020 09:22am
@M. Emad, stay home.stay Bangladesh . be safe. thnx bro.
Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 09, 2020 09:22am
@M. Emad, agree with you. Plus they ll have access to the medicines sent by India.
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 09, 2020 09:24am
Saarc quota scholarship ???? I thought, that people go for higher education in developed countries, not in these Saarc countries - no offence intended. Could someone educate me. What benefit would these students bring home, after acquiring knowledge from these countries. And why are countries like us handing out scholarships to other nations, when their own population needs it. They are not 100% educated. Only country which has 100% education rate in this region is Sri Lanka. Has any one gone to Sri Lanka ?
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 09, 2020 09:27am
Pakistani students in Bangladesh. Whats next.
Recommend 0
NewEra
Apr 09, 2020 09:29am
Where is Cricketer Imran.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Apr 09, 2020 09:42am
Bangladesh has very good education system.
Recommend 0
Shahryar Shirazi
Apr 09, 2020 09:45am
@Javed, "Pakistani students in Bangladesh. Whats next." This is a Saarc exchange program. Students from all Saarc countries are there. Read up!
Recommend 0
Georgie
Apr 09, 2020 09:54am
"For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can be more severe, even causing pneumonia or death." This is completely false. It causes all sorts of different symptoms among all sorts of age groups.
Recommend 0
Danish
Apr 09, 2020 09:57am
FM Qureshi immediately called Foreign office and arrange their travel while sitting at home.
Recommend 0
Georgie
Apr 09, 2020 09:57am
Pakistan's leadership seems to have left its citizens inside and outside the country to fend for themselves. Even Nepal got its students back.
Recommend 0
Nand
Apr 09, 2020 09:58am
Since the Pakistani students went to Bangladesh on Saarc quota scholarship programme, they should not be bought back to Pakistan without the Saarc Secretariat's nod.
Recommend 0
An Indian
Apr 09, 2020 10:13am
Wishing the children well in these times. Stay safe.
Recommend 0
Gaurav
Apr 09, 2020 10:19am
They don't look like students in photo. It's better to be safe and stay where you are. There respective countries can make sure
Recommend 0
Hussain Moosvie
Apr 09, 2020 10:37am
@M. Emad, stereotype...
Recommend 0
Prof Dr Zahid Hossain Sharif
Apr 09, 2020 10:54am
Situation in both countries are more or less same but students prefer to stay with their parents and families for mental and physical wellbeing.
Recommend 0
Hussain Moosvie
Apr 09, 2020 10:55am
@M. Emad, provision of jam, bread, and biscuits, infrastructure? anyhow act of generosity is to be written with the golden words in this pandemic history
Recommend 0
sidhu
Apr 09, 2020 10:58am
Please request India, they will help u out.
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Apr 09, 2020 11:17am
Bangladesh healthcare facility is better than Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sachin Kumar
Apr 09, 2020 11:53am
@M. Emad, you are completely way off, I live in Bangladesh!!
Recommend 0
Mahboob, Chittagong
Apr 09, 2020 11:53am
@M. Emad, Not true!
Recommend 0

